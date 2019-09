美國大兵被炸死！　川普取消「塔利班秘密和平會談」回應恐攻

▲川普爆料,取消與塔利班的秘密和平會談。(圖/路透)

記者吳美依/綜合外電報導

川普7日表示,原訂8日與塔利班(Taliban)高階領導人在戴維營(David Camp)進行秘密和平會談,但獲悉對方發動汽車爆炸案,奪走一名美國士兵在內的12條無辜性命,立即取消協商。BBC報導,輿論認為,不論雙方談判效果如何,都無法改變阿富汗百姓面對的暴力攻擊,這一起事件更加深了上述擔憂。

Unbeknownst to almost everyone, the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sunday. They were coming to the United States tonight. Unfortunately, in order to build false leverage, they admitted to..