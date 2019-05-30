「13天死11人」聖母峰4年最嚴重！攻頂凍僵倒地死亡　運屍畫面曝光

▲登山客奇勒里（Rohtash Khileri）曝光托運屍體的畫面。（圖／翻攝自Instagram）
國際中心／綜合報導
聖母峰因排隊人潮，造成山頂「大塞車」，短短13天內造成11人死亡，也是這4年來聖母峰攻頂死亡率最高的一次。登山客奇勒里（Rohtash Khileri）安全回到家後，就在網路上傳一段4名夏爾巴人（Sherpa，或譯為雪巴人）托運屍體的畫面，並且呼籲民眾要尊重山及夏爾巴人，如果山友無法抵抗大自然，就不要冒著生命危險。
根據畫面可以看到，一具肢體僵硬的屍體倒地不起，4名夏爾巴人正在努力運送中，但拍攝者奇勒里看到這個畫面相當心疼不捨，除了親眼看到生命的流逝之外，也同情夏爾巴人的生活處境。
奇勒里表示，如果山友們在登山過程中出現任何身心上的問題，要趕快告知夏爾巴人知道，請他們協助下山，千萬不要逞強要攻頂，最後生命遭受到威脅。他認為，夏爾巴人是山神的形體，希望民眾可以尊重山、也可以尊重他們，不然當自己不幸罹難，只會打擾到這座山的寧靜，還要耗費人力把遺體帶下山。
截至目前為止，已經有11名登山客命喪聖母峰。第11名罹難者為62歲律師庫利許（Chris Kulish），來自美國科羅拉多州。他攻頂之後，在下山回營區的途中不幸死亡，家人也證實這項消息，「他在世界最高峰，看到了人生最後一次的日出，在他熱愛的事情中過世。」庫利許和登山俱樂部「7 Summit Club」的成員一起攀登聖母峰，並趕在近期天氣好時攻頂。
從4月至5月以來，由於天氣趨於穩定，許多登山好手都打算挑戰聖母峰，卻造成原本就狹窄危險的路上大塞車，多數人必須面對嚴酷的寒風排隊好幾個小時，引發失溫或缺氧等不適症狀，最後身體負荷不來而死亡。
This video teaches every climber a lot. . We must understand this situation. . Sherpas are the form of a God in the mountains. . We should respect them. And should also respect the mountains. . If we have a slight problem in the mountains. . So you should talk to Sherpa quickly. . And should get back down from the mountain. . We can not fight with nature. We must not risk our lives. . Because there is also our family who is waiting at home. . Must have to think about them. Every mountain you see here will be right here. . All the mountains of the world will meet you here. . So you take care of yourself. . . Full Videos ➡️ #Youtube channel = link in #instagram bio . @everester_rohtash_khileri_29 . #rescue #sherpa #team #mountaineer #commando #mt #mount #everest #mteverest #mounteverest #mounteverestofficial #everestsummit #everest2018 #everest8848 #everest2019 #summited #mounteverestchallenge #mountevereststory #mountains #adventure #adventuretime