小編先下班！92歲英國女王自己來　「第1篇IG貼文」按讚破250萬

▲▼英國女王伊莉莎白二世。（圖／路透）

▲英國女王伊莉莎白二世樂於嘗試新科技。（圖／路透）

國際中心／綜合報導

英國女王進軍社交媒體！高齡92歲的英國女王伊莉莎白二世7日在皇室官方Instagram上發表她的第一則貼文，並在最後署名「Elizabeth R.」。內容雖不是自拍或是美食，仍吸引超過250萬人按讚朝聖。

 
 
 
 
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert.  Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the “Difference Engine”, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843.  In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the “Analytical Engine” upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron.  Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R. PHOTOS: Supplied by the Royal Archives © Royal Collection Trust / Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019

The Royal Family（@theroyalfamily）分享的貼文 於 張貼

伊莉莎白女王7日前往倫敦科學博物館參觀夏季特展「最高機密」（Top Secret），她利用館內的ipad分享一封在1843年由「分析機」（Analytical Engine）發明人貝比吉（Charles Babbage），寫給其曾曾曾祖父艾伯特親王（Prince Albert）的信。當時艾伯特親王親自見到分析機原型，而此分析機也促使世界上第一位電腦程式設計師勒芙蕾絲（Ada Lovelace）創造電腦程式。

伊莉莎白女王在文中指出，「非常榮幸可以學習有關孩童撰寫電腦程式的計畫，而且看來很適合在致力推動技術創新的地方，發布我第一則Instagram貼文。」英國皇室在Instagram、Facebook和Twitter都擁有數百萬粉絲，但大部分的貼文都是由小編代發。

▲▼英國女王伊莉莎白二世。（圖／路透）

▲英國女王在館內與學童討論電腦程式。（圖／路透）

在位超過60年的伊莉莎白女王，早已經歷過各種科技創新，她也不斷地用這些科技創下先例，如她1940年在BBC進行兒童節目廣播、1953年允許相機拍攝加冕典禮、1957年進行首次聖誕廣播直播、1976年寄出首封電子郵件、2011年透過youtube播皇室婚禮，甚至早在2014年就發布了首則推特文章，巧合的是地點一樣在倫敦科學博物館。

關鍵字：英國,英國女王,伊莉莎白二世,Instagram

