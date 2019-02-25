走起！連假自助旅行去！學會這20句　搞定出國度假住宿問題



▲不安分的靈魂又蠢蠢欲動？不妨安排一趟自助旅行，安撫你那顆躁動的心！（圖／取自免費圖庫Unsplash）

生活中心／綜合報導

228連假即將到來，不安分的靈魂又蠢蠢欲動？是時候安排一趟自助旅行，安撫那顆躁動的心！決定目的地、訂好機票後，別忘了還要解決訂房問題，「訂什麼房型？行李放哪裡？有沒有接駁？」等等，都得一一確認！《VoiceTube》就幫你整理出20句常用飯店情境對話，讓你出國度假住宿沒煩惱！



▲學會20句常用飯店情境對話，讓你出國度假住宿沒煩惱！（圖／取自免費圖庫Unsplash）

1. 預定房間

I would like to reserve a room.

我想預訂一個房間。

2. 取消預約

I would like to cancel a reservation.

我想取消預約。

3. 詢問房間類型

A: What type of room do you need?

A: (櫃台人員) 您需要哪種房間？

B: I’d like an ocean suite for one night, please.

B: 我想要一個晚上的海景套房，謝謝。

＊補充＊

• single room 單人房

• double room 雙人房一大床

• twin room 雙人房兩小床

• executive suite 商務套房

• ocean (view) suite 海景套房

• penthouse 頂樓套房

• suite 套房

• deluxe suite 豪華套房

• presidential suite 總統套房

4. 預計退房時間

We’ll be leaving next Monday morning.

我們會住到下周一早上。

5. 住多久

How long will you be staying?

(櫃台人員) 請問您要住多久？

6. 詢問房價

What is the rate, please?

請問這個房間一晚多少呢？

7. 安置行李

I’d like to deposit my luggage here.

我想在此寄放行李。

＊補充＊

luggage (n.) 行李，為不可數名詞，而許多行李可以用 pieces of luggage.

8. 詢問休閒設施

What sort of recreation facilities do you offer?

請問有什麼休閒設施？

＊補充＊

• Mahjong room 麻將室

• minibar 小冰箱和零食櫃

• gym 健身房

• massage parlor 按摩室

• sauna 三溫暖

• wireless internet 無線網路

• wired internet 有線網路

• Karaoke 卡拉OK

• Jacuzzi 按摩浴缸

9. 詢問飯店櫃檯的位置

Can you tell me where the front desk is?

請問飯店櫃台在哪裡？

10. 早餐供應時間

This is your breakfast voucher. Breakfast will be served on the 2nd floor, between 6am and 10am.

(櫃台人員) 這是你的早餐券，二樓的早餐會在6點到10點之間供應。

11. 詢問機場接駁服務

Do you have free airport shuttle service?

請問有免費的機場接駁服務嗎？

12. 要求客房服務

Could you bring me an extra quilt?

你可以幫我送一件棉被來嗎？

13. 要求送餐服務

I would like to have lunch delivered to my room.

請把我的午餐送到房間內。

14. 使用內部電話

You can call room service on the house/internal phone.

(櫃台人員) 你可以使用內部電話叫客房服務。

15. 打國際電話

I would like to make an overseas call to Canada.

我想要打一通國際電話到加拿大。

16. 衣服送洗

I would like to have this short laundry done, please.

我想要送洗這件短褲，謝謝。

17. 要求乾洗服務

I want to have this dress dry-cleaned.

我想要乾洗這件裙子。

18. 詢問退房時間

What is the latest checkout time?

請問最晚的退房時間是？

19. 詢問結帳方式

By cash or by credit card?

(櫃台人員) 現金付或信用卡？

Do you take checks?

你們收支票嗎？

20. 叫計程車

Please get a cab for me.

請幫我叫一台計程車。