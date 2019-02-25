　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
    • 　
> >
生活 生活焦點 教育 氣象 健康 藝文 | 運勢 | 交通

走起！連假自助旅行去！學會這20句　搞定出國度假住宿問題

新奇萬象！KUSO追擊～按讚加入ETtoday分享雲

▲旅行,打包,飯店,住宿。（圖／取自免費圖庫Unsplash）
▲不安分的靈魂又蠢蠢欲動？不妨安排一趟自助旅行，安撫你那顆躁動的心！（圖／取自免費圖庫Unsplash）

生活中心／綜合報導

228連假即將到來，不安分的靈魂又蠢蠢欲動？是時候安排一趟自助旅行，安撫那顆躁動的心！決定目的地、訂好機票後，別忘了還要解決訂房問題，「訂什麼房型？行李放哪裡？有沒有接駁？」等等，都得一一確認！《VoiceTube》就幫你整理出20句常用飯店情境對話，讓你出國度假住宿沒煩惱！

▲旅行,打包,飯店,住宿。（圖／取自免費圖庫Unsplash）
▲學會20句常用飯店情境對話，讓你出國度假住宿沒煩惱！（圖／取自免費圖庫Unsplash）

1. 預定房間

請繼續往下閱讀...

I would like to reserve a room.
我想預訂一個房間。

2. 取消預約

I would like to cancel a reservation.
我想取消預約。

3. 詢問房間類型

A: What type of room do you need?
A: (櫃台人員) 您需要哪種房間？
B: I’d like an ocean suite for one night, please.
B: 我想要一個晚上的海景套房，謝謝。

＊補充＊
• single room 單人房
• double room 雙人房一大床
• twin room 雙人房兩小床
• executive suite 商務套房
• ocean (view) suite 海景套房
• penthouse 頂樓套房
• suite 套房
• deluxe suite 豪華套房
• presidential suite 總統套房

4. 預計退房時間

We’ll be leaving next Monday morning.
我們會住到下周一早上。

5. 住多久

How long will you be staying?
(櫃台人員) 請問您要住多久？

6. 詢問房價

What is the rate, please?
請問這個房間一晚多少呢？

7. 安置行李

I’d like to deposit my luggage here.
我想在此寄放行李。

＊補充＊
luggage (n.) 行李，為不可數名詞，而許多行李可以用 pieces of luggage.

8. 詢問休閒設施

What sort of recreation facilities do you offer?
請問有什麼休閒設施？

＊補充＊
• Mahjong room 麻將室
• minibar 小冰箱和零食櫃
• gym 健身房
• massage parlor 按摩室
• sauna 三溫暖
• wireless internet 無線網路
• wired internet 有線網路
• Karaoke 卡拉OK
• Jacuzzi 按摩浴缸

9. 詢問飯店櫃檯的位置

Can you tell me where the front desk is?
請問飯店櫃台在哪裡？

10. 早餐供應時間

This is your breakfast voucher. Breakfast will be served on the 2nd floor, between 6am and 10am.
(櫃台人員) 這是你的早餐券，二樓的早餐會在6點到10點之間供應。

11. 詢問機場接駁服務

Do you have free airport shuttle service?
請問有免費的機場接駁服務嗎？

12. 要求客房服務

Could you bring me an extra quilt?
你可以幫我送一件棉被來嗎？

13. 要求送餐服務

I would like to have lunch delivered to my room.
請把我的午餐送到房間內。

14. 使用內部電話

You can call room service on the house/internal phone.
(櫃台人員) 你可以使用內部電話叫客房服務。

15. 打國際電話

I would like to make an overseas call to Canada.
我想要打一通國際電話到加拿大。

16. 衣服送洗

I would like to have this short laundry done, please.
我想要送洗這件短褲，謝謝。

17. 要求乾洗服務

I want to have this dress dry-cleaned.
我想要乾洗這件裙子。

18. 詢問退房時間

What is the latest checkout time?
請問最晚的退房時間是？

19. 詢問結帳方式

By cash or by credit card?
(櫃台人員) 現金付或信用卡？
Do you take checks?
你們收支票嗎？

20. 叫計程車

Please get a cab for me.
請幫我叫一台計程車。

ET快訊
我來了！雄女學霸前男友學測滿級分　可望進台大醫科「3人同校」
這題你會？國小「動動腦作業」難倒萬人　網「一條線神解」
熱褲妹「美腿全露」逛夜市　一看是TWICE 3門面女神！
奧斯卡完整得獎名單／《幸福綠皮書》拿下最佳影片

關鍵字：VoiceTube,Hero,零元挑戰,看影片學英語,連假,出國,自助,旅行,訂房,度假,飯店,住宿

點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
新奇萬象！KUSO追擊～按讚加入ETtoday分享雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 生活最新 全站最新

只想耍廢、睡到自然醒！這8句冬天常見口頭禪　讓你大聲說出心底話

冷得發抖、怕到發抖、氣到發抖！學會這7個用法　讓你「抖」得道地

月光光心慌慌！5種「哭窮」方式　讓你婉拒邀約不尷尬

「安全感」、「好人卡」怎說？談戀愛必學！令你又愛又恨的10大單字

嘴甜得人疼！化身暖男暖女　闖入別人心房靠這10句

歐洲舞台首次搬進台北！　《鐘樓怪人》全本全景視覺體驗

特地練女聲！「裝網婆談戀愛」是真的　鄉民曝女角福利：裝備拿不完

普台高中陳維康5科72級分想學醫　有望成南投縣學測榜首

交通部所屬單位傳人事異動　華航董座競爭最激烈「5人選熱門」

彰中4人學測4科滿級分　他跳舞鍛鍊好體能熬夜讀書也不怕

病父昏迷37天！女兒挺7月肚求救　白沙屯媽祖回頭摸手「別哭我在」

「56不能亡」轟炸小巨蛋 　《傳說》開場粉絲嗨到爆

主人玩耍中暗算+毛巾誘惑學游泳　小水獺腳滑落水嚇逃：不玩了OQ

新北屁孩載妹「殺人式超車」　Gogoro車主被擊落呆看離去背影

Selina最厭世的大挑戰　氣pupu：沒看過女明星發脾氣？

長期胃酸逆流不要瘋狂吃藥！　理科先生：先改變生活型態

孫安佐公主抱19歲Q妹超Man！　調皮用「二頭肌訓練」上下舉起

袁詠儀出送命題「不年輕了」　張智霖回答完全是高手！

太甜！張嘉倪打籃球狂撒嬌　老公把她背上肩教投籃>///

公園看肖年人跳舞「舞魂上身」　阿伯偷瞄現學現賣還加碼頭轉

歐洲舞台首次搬進台北！　《鐘樓怪人》全本全景視覺體驗

特地練女聲！「裝網婆談戀愛」是真的　鄉民曝女角福利：裝備拿不完

普台高中陳維康5科72級分想學醫　有望成南投縣學測榜首

交通部所屬單位傳人事異動　華航董座競爭最激烈「5人選熱門」

彰中4人學測4科滿級分　他跳舞鍛鍊好體能熬夜讀書也不怕

宜蘭中道中學公布學測結果　「5選4」50級分以上佔8%

自助式冰淇淋！他花10元「買歡笑」　萬人大讚瘋轉：有土耳其人躲在機器裡

直播拍賣天王！億元遊艇「0元起標賣」百萬人觀看　10分鐘2720萬元成交

宜蘭慧燈中學公布學測成績　70級分以上3人

羅東高中學測成績亮麗　5科70級分以上有9人

228連假賞櫻　羅東「羅莊步道」粉色系墨染櫻迎客

雲達前進MWC　攜樂天打造虛擬化原生行動網路

深遠飛球遭五星級美技接殺　提波春訓首安再等等　

狼母放縱情夫幫13歲女兒「洗澡」　釀性侵得逞遭判6個月

無印良品2款礦泉水致癌物超標　避免「溴酸鹽」過量2招自保

叩叩叩！垃圾桶「蹦出大眼喵」　網嚇丟手機：恐怖箱吧

墨西哥首間寵物血庫成立！　熱血貓狗拯救眾多同伴生命

安心亞穿白紗羞激吻　禾浩辰自豪持久力：快把我搞死！

歐洲舞台首次搬進台北！　《鐘樓怪人》全本全景視覺體驗

純白系+陽光玻璃窗！南投IG人氣蠻荒咖啡　賞日月潭綠意美景

騎車急煞！用背感受正妹波動　爛招玩太多讓他嚇到不要不要

生活熱門新聞

《還願》慈孤觀音引議　網：已招..

住宅轉租新制6/1上路　電費、..

好市多驚瞥「斷貨神物」！網哭：..

國小作業難倒家長　一條線神破解

66歲母扛蔬菜台北→台南！遭媳..

《還願》最驚恐場景！網QQ：毛..

登百岳被跟！領隊嚇見急拉人下山

10人夜衝碧潭！見橋上「紅高跟..

學測各科5標成績一覽表看這邊

淘寶買負離子吹風機！她興奮開箱..

阿嬤抽屜翻出獠牙暗器！內行：超..

土水師傅鞋髒不敢進超商！龍井小..

古早味煎餅限買2包！內行曝專業..

1人1桶杜老爺！喜宴驚見超豪華..

更多熱門

相關新聞

嘉義區監理所：連假驗車不服務

交通部公路總局嘉義區監理所表示，該所管轄雲嘉南地區96家汽車代檢廠於228連續假期共計四天，暫停受理汽車檢驗服務，3月4日起恢復服務。經統計嘉義所(含轄站)轄管指定檢驗日介於108年1月27日至2月4日，而尚未辦理檢驗之車輛，尚有一萬三千餘輛，請民眾注意避免逾期罰鍰。

機票訂起來！星座最佳旅遊地出爐

私闖老闆酒庫　員工偷3百萬高粱

冷氣團來襲！教你8句說出心底話

223補班好厭世　加班費這樣算

讀者迴響

發燒話題

奧斯卡 好樂迪 錢櫃 鱷魚先生 鹽水蜂炮 乙武洋匡 宋仲基宋慧喬 王令麟 橋本有菜 羅志祥 郭台銘 愛紗離婚 文化大學失火 鈕承澤 華航罷工 嵐Arashi 昆凌懷孕 流感 王令麟 唐鳳家暴 孫其君 郭婞淳退休 廖峻中風 林俊傑演唱會 習近平 肉圓惡爸 長榮空姐 王令麟 劉至翰離婚 貴婦奈奈 非洲豬瘟 米津玄師 陳昱安 地震 王令麟 KKBOX風雲榜 普悠瑪內幕 李光洙認愛 比基尼登山客 玄彬孫藝真 張柏芝 劉詩詩吳奇隆 王令麟 防彈少年團BTS JHBL 優適活 誰摔死了李新 王令麟 嚴凱泰逝世 網紅空姐 徐若瑄 周子瑜 孫安佐 王令麟 蔡英文 吳寶春 黃曉明 安迪 袁惟仁昏迷 丁守中 王令麟 木村拓哉 戴資穎 膝蓋痛 柯文哲 柯P 王令麟 林書豪 九二共識 董梓甯 館長 王令麟 傅崐萁 高嘉瑜 韓國瑜 賴清德 王令麟 西野加奈 金庸病逝 王心凌 王令麟 郭泓志引退 聲林之王 蒼井空 王令麟 興富發 東森寵物雲 劉寶傑 港珠澳大橋 王令麟 趙麗穎馮紹峰 費玉清引退 吉澤明步 王令麟 理科太太 S.H.E 范冰冰 鄧超孫儷 蔡依林 泫雅 E'Dawn 王令麟 林青霞 黃瀞瑩 張鈞甯 江俊翰吸毒 颱風即時 王令麟 秦偉性侵 聲林之王 吳宗憲 周湯豪 統一發票 王令麟 迪麗熱巴 福原愛 希爾思評價 五月天 馬如風猝逝 鹿晗關曉彤 王令麟 林志玲言承旭 郭雪芙 王令麟 蔣友柏離婚 川普 停班停課 陳偉殷 王令麟 草莓網 林宥嘉 蕭敬騰 吳建豪離婚 社畜時代 彩美旬果 王令麟 UFO 外星人 住宅裝修 信用卡 王令麟 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 王令麟 火星 波多野結衣 飛碟 信用卡比較 王令麟 X檔案 田中千繪 賈靜雯修杰楷 王令麟 綜藝玩很大 四葉草 周杰倫 隋棠 王令麟 曾莞婷 刮刮樂 尼斯湖水怪 周天成 王令麟 聲林之王 盛竹如 希爾思 乃木坂46 王令麟 動物王國 新垣結衣 5566 威力彩 王令麟 楊冪離婚 王柏融 王令麟 金門防疫戰 司法院釋字第748號解釋施行法 元宵節

熱門新聞

《還願》慈孤觀音引議　網：已招來不善

住宅轉租新制6/1上路　電費、押金上限全改

他借3600擺攤　8天狂吸7.8萬

孫安佐新對象超萌真面目曝光：她是我的菜

好市多驚瞥「斷貨神物」！網哭：終於等到

國小作業難倒家長　一條線神破解

打壓韓國瑜？晚宴等不到吉隆坡市長

66歲母扛蔬菜台北→台南！遭媳婦嗆噁爛

「肥胖部位圖」驚曝光！少吃2樣瘦全身

是真的！金鍾國甜喊宋智孝：老婆～

公婆用手狂彈兒子小GG！婆婆「恐怖回答」讓她崩潰

《還願》最驚恐場景！網QQ：毛炸了

不是情慾！伴侶有10跡象＝真的愛你

17歲少年借400萬名車　撞護欄四輪朝天嚇呆

男友「6超甜小舉動」＝認定妳是老婆

更多

最夯影音

更多

病父昏迷37天！女兒挺7月肚求救　白沙屯媽祖回頭摸手「別哭我在」

「56不能亡」轟炸小巨蛋 　《傳說》開場粉絲嗨到爆

主人玩耍中暗算+毛巾誘惑學游泳　小水獺腳滑落水嚇逃：不玩了OQ

新北屁孩載妹「殺人式超車」　Gogoro車主被擊落呆看離去背影

Selina最厭世的大挑戰　氣pupu：沒看過女明星發脾氣？

熱門快報

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

每周六21-22點鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》，全新節目《慧眼看天下》帶您掌握國際!

【白色情人節】

抽LINE POINTS！ 只要加入好房網LINE完成個人化設定，就抽520的LINE POINTS喔！

ET行動法庭

司法要正義，大聲挺人權！資深司法記者蘇位榮帶你解讀司法、捍衛正義！

下載App千杯咖啡天天送

載ETtoday新聞雲App，註冊、登入會員，三萬杯咖啡免費喝！

過年到！最強刮神是你嗎？

蒐集新春圖示開刮，日日抽7-11熱咖啡，週刮蘋果AirPods還有澳門機票大獎拿不完！

雲端最有錢 讓你變有錢

每周一、周三下午1點10分鎖定ETtoday準時播出

聲林之王Jungle Voice

《聲林之王》更多精彩內容 鎖定每周五晚間九點ETtoday全球首播！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新聞雲股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面