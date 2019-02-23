只想耍廢、睡到自然醒！這8句冬天常見口頭禪　讓你大聲說出心底話



大陸冷氣團來襲，全台都降溫，躲在被窩裡啟動冬眠模式正是時候！只想耍廢、睡到自然醒，不想上班上課、懶得跑健身房嗎？那就跟著《VoiceTube》學學8句超實用的冬天必備口頭禪，讓你大聲說出心底話還能練英文。

1. 外面冷死了，我只想「耍廢」。

It’s freezing outside, I just want to veg out at home.

2. 這天氣使人難以起床，所以明天上班可別「睡過頭」。

The cold night makes it a tough task to get out of bed in the mornings, so don’t oversleep tomorrow!

＊補充＊

sleep over 和 oversleep 這兩個字很像，但意思大不同！oversleep是睡過頭，而sleep over 則指到友人家過夜。

3. 我每天都想睡到「自然醒」。

I want to sleep in everyday.

4. 因為明天「寒流」要來了，誰都別阻止我「窩在舒適的家裡」。

Since the arrival of the cold current tomorrow, nobody could stop me from staying in my cozy home.

5. 天氣這麼冷，好想吃「火鍋」！

It’s so cold, I really want to have hot pot!

6. 我完全不想冒著寒風去「健身房」，結果就是「爆肥」！

I have absolutely no intention of going to the gym in the cold, which led to a huge amount of weight gain.

7. 「孤單、寂寞、覺得冷」，我的真命天女/子尚未出現。

I am lonely, isolated, and cold. Yet I’m still waiting for my dream girl /Mr. right.

8. 我「受夠冬天」了，夏天怎麼還不來。

I’m sick of winter, and summer is still so far away.