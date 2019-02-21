月光光心慌慌！5種「哭窮」方式　讓你婉拒邀約不尷尬



▲月光族每到月底就窮到吃土，別說存錢了，連社交聚會都困難！（圖／取自免費圖庫Unsplash）

生活中心／綜合報導

你是不是有一種感覺，明明才領完年終獎金、壓歲錢，怎麼過個年荷包君又變得骨瘦如柴了呢？每到月底就窮到要吃土，必須勒緊褲帶過日子，別說存錢了，連社交聚會都困難，面對邀約只能說不！《VoiceTube》要教你5種最口語化的哭窮方式，讓你婉拒朋友不尷尬！除了No Money，還可以這麼說…

第一種，硬是要哭窮！

● poor mouth (v.) 哭窮

請繼續往下閱讀...

A: I just bought a Coach purse, so I don’t have a penny now. What should I do?

A: 我剛買了一個 Coach包包，所以我現在身上沒半毛錢。該怎麼辦才好呢？

B: Oh! Stop crying poor mouth!

B: 噢！拜託別再哭窮了好嗎？

第二種，荷包真的失血啦！

● commit wallet homicide 荷包大失血

He committed wallet homicide for his girlfriend to celebrate their first anniversary.

他為了女友荷包大失血，來慶祝他們的第一個紀念日。

第三種，窮到吃土啦！

● as poor as a church mouse 一貧如洗、窮到吃土

He used to be as poor as a church mouse before his success in stock markets.

在股票投資成功以前，他曾過著一貧如洗的生活。

第四種，噢！財務赤字了

● in the red / in the hole 負債、欠款

My brother has a lot of credit card debts. He has about 1 million in the hole now.

我弟弟欠了很多卡債，他現在大概還欠一百萬元。

● go bankrupt 破產

He became depressed after he went bankrupt.

他破產後陷入憂鬱。

第五種，學習節儉過生活

● strap for cash / pinch pennies / pinch and scrape 精打細算

I can’t go to the movies with you guys because I’m strapped for cash now.

我不能和你們去看電影，因為我正在控制預算過日子中。

A: Can I borrow a few bucks for Christmas party?

A: 你可以借我點錢去參加聖誕派對嗎？

B: Sorry, but I’m pinching pennies myself.

B: 抱歉，我正在努力節制自己的支出。

● tighten one’s belt 勒緊褲帶

The young couple have to tighten their belt to make ends meet.

那對年輕的情侶必須勒緊褲帶過生活，才能收支平衡。