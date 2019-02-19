　
「安全感」、「好人卡」怎說？談戀愛必學！令你又愛又恨的10大單字

生活中心／綜合報導

愛情是人生一大課題，有的轟轟烈烈、有的細水長流，也有些是還沒開始就己經結束，這些酸甜苦辣的滋味，令人又愛又恨卻欲罷不能！但你知道「安全感」、「好人卡」的英文怎麼說嗎？《VoiceTube》幫你整理出戀愛中常見的10個單字，不論你是處在熱戀期、磨合期還是平淡期，一定都用得上！

▲戀愛中常見的10個單字。（圖／取自免費圖庫Unsplash）
▲《VoiceTube》幫你整理出戀愛中常見的10個單字。（圖／取自免費圖庫Unsplash）

1. secure/insecure (adj.) 安全感／不安全感

A: Why am I feeling so insecure? I can’t bear myself the pain of losing my boyfriend!
A: 為什麼我如此沒安全感？我無法承受失去他的痛苦！
B: Because you don’t feel confident about yourself, thus you are trying to be secure by leaning on him.
B: 因為你對自己沒有自信，加上你用依賴他的方式去取得安全感。

2. jealous (adj.) 吃醋

A: Who have you been texting to every night before bed?
A: 我真好奇你每天睡前到底在跟誰傳簡訊？
B: He is just a friend, Daniel. Can you stop being jealous?
B: 丹尼爾，他只是我的一個朋友。不要吃醋好嗎？

3. sensitive (adj.) 敏感的

Sometimes guys could be sensitive too when they are approaching their dream girls.
當想接近心儀的對象時，男人也會變得異常敏感。

4. friend zone (v.) 好人卡

If you keep spending time on a girl who doesn’t like you back, you are probably “friend-zoned.”
如果你一直花時間在一個不喜歡你的女生身上，代表她已默默地把好人卡發給你。

＊補充＊
她把好人卡發給你，換句話說是你「被發好人卡」，因此動詞的 friend-zoned 需要用被動式的時態。

5. attractive (adj.) 吸引的

She is so attractive in terms of appearance as well as personality.
她的外表與內在一樣吸引人。

6. whine (v.) 發牢騷

Stop whining about how much work load you have. We’re all pretty busy.
別再抱怨你工作量有多重了！大家都很忙！

7. fairy tale (n.) 童話故事

Having a relationship with your loved one could be as dreamy as a fairy tale.
能跟自己深愛的另一半交往就跟童話故事一樣如夢似幻。

8. cuddle (v.) 摟抱

A scientific research pointed out that cuddling with your loved ones increases endorphins.
一份科學研究指出，與愛人摟抱會增加腦內啡。

9. obsession (n.) 迷戀

His obsession with video games resulted in his girlfriend leaving him.
他過度沈迷於電動，因此女友離開他了。

10. puppy love (n.) 純真的愛

Some said puppy love doesn’t last. But my husband and I have been dating since junior high.
有些人說過往純純的愛不會持續太久，但是我跟老公從國中就在一起了。

▲戀愛中常見的10個單字。（圖／取自免費圖庫Unsplash）
▲愛情是人生一大課題，充滿酸甜苦辣的滋味。（圖／取自免費圖庫Unsplash）

【同場加映】

I’m the…guy. 我是…的人。

I’m the “I-will-be-here-when-you-need-me” guy.
我是一個妳隨 call 隨到類型的男孩。

＊補充＊
這句所要表達的是更具體地形容自己或對方是什麼類型的人。含有 I-will-be-here-when-you-need-me 這個詞，就可以統一變成一個形容詞使用，但這種非正式的詞語只限於跟朋友對話、傳簡訊的時候使用哦！

自己的紅包自己省！宅在家學英文免花大錢 「0元挑戰」限時開跑

嘴甜得人疼！化身暖男暖女　闖入別人心房靠這10句

Love is in the air！情人節必備10句「戀愛」用語快收

只會I LOVE YOU太遜！情人節前學會這10句讓對方一秒融化

過年全台瘋彩券！但你知道「刮刮樂」、「槓龜」英文怎麼說嗎？

