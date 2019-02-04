別只會講Happy Chinese New Year！10大口頭金句你學會了嗎？



▲必收！10句英語吉祥話，幫你過年討紅包（示意圖／取自免費圖庫Unsplash）。

生活中心／綜合報導

農曆新年到，一年一度的拜年行程再度展開！想要討紅包、逗利是、財源滾滾來，只靠一句「Happy Chinese New Year」老梗闖蕩江湖，似乎有點不夠力！《VoiceTube看影片學英語》幫你整理出10大口頭「金句」，讓你長知識又可以賺點零用錢！

1. 恭喜發財！

Wishing you prosperity and wealth.

2. 五福臨門！

May fortune come to your door.

3. 財源廣進！

May wealth come generously to you.

4. 萬事如意！

May everything go as you hope.

5. 願你健康長壽！

Wishing you longevity and health!

6. 大吉大利！

Great fortune and great favour.

7. 恭賀新禧！

Best wishes for the year to come!

8. 迎春納福！

May you welcome happiness with the spring.

9. 願新年帶給你和你所愛的人許多美好的事物和無盡的祝福！

May the New Year bring many good things and rich blessings to you and all those you love!

10. 祝新年快樂，並願你幸福吉祥，前程似錦。

I would like to wish you a joyous new year and express my hope for your happiness and good future.



▲過新年，要說好話、多給祝福，畢竟嘴甜才能得人疼！（示意圖／取自免費圖庫Unsplash）

場外加碼：春節期間，難免會遇到許久未見的親戚長輩，這時候除了”機械式”地打招呼，也別忘了送上幾句讓人嘴角上揚的讚美，像是：

1. I really love your (dress / hair / outfit / etc.).

我好喜歡你的洋裝/頭髮/打扮。

2. What a beautiful (dress / shirt / blouse / haircut / etc.)!

好漂亮的洋裝/襯衫/上衣/髮型。

3. I couldn’t help but notice your + (noun phrase)

我無法不注意你的_____。

4. I have to admit I’m jealous of your + (noun phrase)

我必須承認，我超羨慕你的_______！

過新年，要說好話、多給祝福，畢竟嘴甜才能得人疼！這些實用英文吉祥話，趕快筆記下來，在春節走親戚、串門子時，拿出來說幾句，就不怕詞窮尷尬了！