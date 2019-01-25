「永遠的27歲」美國前衛電影教父梅卡斯辭世　享耆壽96歲

▲ 喬納斯．梅卡斯逝世，享耆壽96歲。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
記者林書荷／綜合外電報導
被譽為「美國地下電影教父」的立陶宛裔美國導演喬納斯．梅卡斯（Jonas Mekas）23日於紐約辭世，享耆壽96歲。這位前衛電影的領航者一生執導過70多部電影，先後與多位前衛藝術家合作，包括小野洋子、安迪．沃荷、約翰．藍儂等人。
梅卡斯於1922年12月24日出生在立陶宛，第二次世界大戰期間曾被囚禁在德國的勞改營中。1949年，梅卡斯逃離納粹的掌控至美國定居。這位詩人、評論家、哲學家表示，「當我來到紐約時，我27歲。我對於27歲以前所失去的一切非常憤怒。」
在與《衛報》記者哈藤史東（Simon Hattenstone）最後一次的訪問中，當時95歲的梅卡斯說自己只有27歲。他表示，「人在27歲後就會開始變老，梅爾維爾（Melville）這麼說過。人們開始不斷往回看。27歲時，你開始會想，『這麼做真的是正確的嗎？』你開始三思而後行。不過在這之前，你會說，『去你的，我不在乎，我做就對了。』」
梅卡斯是一位非常享受生活的人。他曾說，「我在沒有收音機、沒有電、沒有電視、沒有音樂，也沒有留聲機的時候成長...但是我看到一些20歲的年輕人，他們似乎已經厭倦了生活，有些人則無法忍受生活。」
梅卡斯的臉書23日公開了他逝世的消息，上頭寫道，「喬納斯安詳地在今早過世。他當時與親人在家中。他會被深刻地想念，而他的光芒會持續閃耀著。」這位藝術家2015年說過，「我人生的結尾會在它準備好時到來，但我從未想過這件事。我可能在下一秒就倒下。想這些是沒用的。你永遠都不會知道。你無法保護自己免於死亡。」
▼ 梅卡斯表示，「人在27歲後就會開始變老，梅爾維爾這麼說過。」（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
