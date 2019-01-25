　
「永遠的27歲」美國前衛電影教父梅卡斯辭世　享耆壽96歲

▲▼ 立陶宛裔美國導演喬納斯．梅卡斯（Jonas Mekas）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲ 喬納斯．梅卡斯逝世，享耆壽96歲。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者林書荷／綜合外電報導

被譽為「美國地下電影教父」的立陶宛裔美國導演喬納斯．梅卡斯（Jonas Mekas）23日於紐約辭世，享耆壽96歲。這位前衛電影的領航者一生執導過70多部電影，先後與多位前衛藝術家合作，包括小野洋子、安迪．沃荷、約翰．藍儂等人。

梅卡斯於1922年12月24日出生在立陶宛，第二次世界大戰期間曾被囚禁在德國的勞改營中。1949年，梅卡斯逃離納粹的掌控至美國定居。這位詩人、評論家、哲學家表示，「當我來到紐約時，我27歲。我對於27歲以前所失去的一切非常憤怒。」

在與《衛報》記者哈藤史東（Simon Hattenstone）最後一次的訪問中，當時95歲的梅卡斯說自己只有27歲。他表示，「人在27歲後就會開始變老，梅爾維爾（Melville）這麼說過。人們開始不斷往回看。27歲時，你開始會想，『這麼做真的是正確的嗎？』你開始三思而後行。不過在這之前，你會說，『去你的，我不在乎，我做就對了。』」

梅卡斯是一位非常享受生活的人。他曾說，「我在沒有收音機、沒有電、沒有電視、沒有音樂，也沒有留聲機的時候成長...但是我看到一些20歲的年輕人，他們似乎已經厭倦了生活，有些人則無法忍受生活。」

梅卡斯的臉書23日公開了他逝世的消息，上頭寫道，「喬納斯安詳地在今早過世。他當時與親人在家中。他會被深刻地想念，而他的光芒會持續閃耀著。」這位藝術家2015年說過，「我人生的結尾會在它準備好時到來，但我從未想過這件事。我可能在下一秒就倒下。想這些是沒用的。你永遠都不會知道。你無法保護自己免於死亡。」

▼ 梅卡斯表示，「人在27歲後就會開始變老，梅爾維爾這麼說過。」（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲▼ 立陶宛裔美國導演喬納斯．梅卡斯（Jonas Mekas）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

 
 
 
 
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s with enormous sadness and a great sense of loss that we share the news of the passing of Anthology’s founder, Jonas Mekas. He died peacefully at home, with family at his side. Jonas was the guiding force here at Anthology from its founding through to the present day, and even as he reached the age of 96 the idea that he might not be here in person to continue to inspire us has been inconceivable. But Jonas was nothing if not forward thinking, large spirited, and devoted in every fiber of his being to celebrating what is most vibrant in life and culture. His work as a filmmaker, artist, writer, and archivist (among many other roles) was animated precisely by a powerful, paradoxical balance between a preoccupation with the past and an inexhaustible openness to new ideas, forms, and experiences. What better model for confronting the fact of his passing, for balancing sorrow at his death with a celebration of the vitality of his legacy? His absence will be difficult to accept, but his spirit will continue to suffuse Anthology, New York City, and avant-garde culture around the world.

Anthology Film Archives（@anthologyfilmarchives）分享的貼文 於 張貼

