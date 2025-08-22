　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
  • |
  • 攝影棚租借
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

餐廳常見「1菜名」千萬別點！　老闆吐內幕：大多是剩菜

餐廳老闆爆「4種料理千萬別點」！　吃下肚恐抱馬桶狂瀉

▲外食族最擔心「花了錢還吃壞肚子」。（示意圖，Pexels）

文／鏡週刊

外食族最擔心「花錢還吃壞肚子」。一名網友茱莉亞貝茲（Julia Besz）近日分享，她的餐廳老闆朋友爆料內幕，告訴大家在餐廳裡的「4大餐點地雷」，那些菜絕對不要點，否則可能換來吃壞肚子的慘況。影片吸引超過37萬次觀看，引起網友熱議。

根據《紐約郵報》報導，亞貝茲在影片中表示，首先，千萬別輕易點餐廳的「特餐」。聽起來很誘人，但這名老闆直言，那些和季節食材無關的「特餐」，往往是廚房為了清掉快過期的食材，特地加上濃重醬汁、華麗裝飾來掩蓋。也就是說，你可能花了大錢，卻只是吃到昨天的「剩菜升級版」。

第二個地雷是「內陸城市的海鮮」。餐廳老闆提醒，除非確定店家每天都有新鮮進貨，否則千萬別碰生蠔、蛤蜊這類貝類海鮮。因為若保存或處理不當，精緻的海鮮拼盤可能變成「食物中毒炸彈」。

此外，吃到飽餐廳的「雞肉料理」也榜上有名。老闆解釋，大量出菜的自助餐，很難確保每盤雞肉都維持在安全溫度。一旦溫控失誤，就容易孳生細菌，他打趣說：「你當下不會發現，但12小時後你的肚子就會告訴你了。」

更令人意外的是，連飲料裡的「冰塊」都有玄機。很多餐廳忙到沒時間清洗製冰機，結果冰塊成了「冰鎮培養皿」，顧客等於是在喝一杯加料的「細菌特調」。

最後餐廳老闆給了一個「外食自保公式」，吃東西前問自己「這道菜在廚房裡流轉得快不快？」，如果答案是不快，那最好別點。因為菜太冷門，就代表不新鮮或放太久。

事實上，除了衛生問題，餐廳在菜單設計上也大有心機。美國優惠券平台Proxy Coupons執行長佛瑞德哈靈頓（Fred Harrington）指出，多數人看菜單時，會在90秒內決定要吃什麼。南加州大學心理學講師傑森布爾（Dr. Jason Buhle）則分析，餐廳會刻意把價格放在不顯眼的位置，甚至把料理名稱放前、價格縮小放後，目的是要讓顧客先被食物吸引，忘了心痛的荷包。

@juliabesz.bloommoneying

We were sat over a late-night cuppa after his shift when he said it: “There are a few things you should never order in any restaurant.” Not his, not a chain, not even the posh ones. I laughed, thinking it was some insider joke — but his face didn’t budge. He wasn’t being dramatic, he was being de@d serious. The first on his list? “Specials” that aren’t tied to a clear seasonal ingredient. Sounds harmless, but in the trade, that often means “stuff we need to shift before it goes off.” The sauce masks the age, the garnish distracts you — and by the time you’ve finished, you’ve basically paid top dollar for yesterday’s leftovers. Then there’s shellfish in places nowhere near the coast. Unless you know they’ve got daily deliveries and spotless storage, you’re gambling with your gut. “Most punters don’t realise,” he said, “but the wrong handling turns a fancy seafood platter into a food poisoпing time bomb.” He also warned me about ice in drinks at certain bars. “If the ice machine isn’t cleaned properly — and in busy spots, it often isn’t — you’re basically sipping on a chilled petri dish.” Suddenly, that summer cocktail didn’t feel so Instagrammable. And the shocker? Chicken dishes in buffets or all-you-can-eats. It’s the perfect breeding ground for bacteria if temps aren’t bang-on, and trust me — in high-volume places, they’re not checking every tray like they should. “You won’t see it,” he said, “but you’ll feel it 12 hours later.” Here’s the quick takeaway for peace of mind: next time you eat out, ask yourself one question — how quickly is this moving off the kitchen pass? If the answer’s “not very,” leave it on the menu. You’ll save yourself a fortune in wasted meals… and maybe a night hugging the loo.

♬ original sound - juliabesz.bloommoneying


更多鏡週刊報導
「我的法袍下沒有徽章，只有一顆真心」　全球「最善良法官」卡普里奧癌逝！享壽88歲
向太寵媳婦不手軟！郭碧婷想要4塊地「她二話不說全買」　暖喊：媳婦要的全給她
川普驚呼「好想上天堂」自嘲評分墊底　《南方四賤客》早預言結局

每日新聞精選　免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》

08/21 全台詐欺最新數據

更多新聞
502 2 3949 損失金額(元) 更多新聞

※ 資料來源：內政部警政署165打詐儀錶板

ET快訊
中千萬發票「仍有3人未領」　地點、門市曝光
快訊／葉丙成請辭獲准　教長回應了
獨／打靶彈殼放車頂掉9顆！三民一分局懲處出爐
黃河特大橋「斷裂」釀7死　恐怖瞬間畫面曝光
女騙徒詐50億盼交保　哽咽求法官：半年沒看到孩子
快訊／葉丙成請辭後首發聲
屈中恆遭轟「劣跡藝人」確定遭換角！
快訊／5檢座與吳乃仁同吃6萬豪奢宴　主揪徐名駒移職務法庭懲戒

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

94歲翁豪宅逝世疑自然死　監視器曝「女婿枕頭奪命」：受夠養他

公開處決！伊朗殺人犯遭「當街絞刑」群眾歡呼　妻子連坐判死

餐廳常見「1菜名」千萬別點！　老闆吐內幕：大多是剩菜

日22歲女公務員1手法「騙到55天病假」！　慘被抓包免職

日沖繩超市棄嬰！　3月大女嬰被棄置在停車場草叢

波音737襟翼「半空脫落狂晃」　乘客嚇壞！恐怖降落過程曝

7/5末日預言嚇壞香港人！　不去日本「改去1地」

登機門跳脫衣秀！男炫「紅內褲」倒地伸展　下秒全裸乘客傻眼

泰女遭「撿屍性侵」怪餐廳未阻止　亂刀砍死無辜老闆娘

動員6萬預備役！　以色列防長放話「摧毀加薩」

【警方烏龍查案】半路攔車「亮槍+警棍」！桃園一家五口全嚇壞

蕭煌奇又玩地獄哏　唱〈看著我的眼睛說〉

【好有禮貌❤】萌娃奶音問媽「請問有帶墨鏡嗎？」

【最壞教育！】男竟叫小孩撿金手鏈塞包過程全錄

【這樣的老公哪裡找？】摩羯男親手幫老婆捲頭髮超溫柔

趙露思成功註銷微博！ 「不會再說我買熱搜了」

盧廣仲自認超守時　跟記者狂講幹話XD

【粉底液後再掏祕密武器】盧秀燕拿出防曬噴霧！韓國瑜低頭討噴

GD「阿嬤頭巾」造型爆紅　親解原因：為了遮肉...

【人家不喜歡啦】柴柴收驚竟對乩童「開咬」XD

94歲翁豪宅逝世疑自然死　監視器曝「女婿枕頭奪命」：受夠養他

公開處決！伊朗殺人犯遭「當街絞刑」群眾歡呼　妻子連坐判死

餐廳常見「1菜名」千萬別點！　老闆吐內幕：大多是剩菜

日22歲女公務員1手法「騙到55天病假」！　慘被抓包免職

日沖繩超市棄嬰！　3月大女嬰被棄置在停車場草叢

波音737襟翼「半空脫落狂晃」　乘客嚇壞！恐怖降落過程曝

7/5末日預言嚇壞香港人！　不去日本「改去1地」

登機門跳脫衣秀！男炫「紅內褲」倒地伸展　下秒全裸乘客傻眼

泰女遭「撿屍性侵」怪餐廳未阻止　亂刀砍死無辜老闆娘

動員6萬預備役！　以色列防長放話「摧毀加薩」

北橫台7線榮華橋路段嚴重坍方「道路全斷」　現場畫面曝光

醫療與藝術跨界合作　嘉基醫院國美館簽署合作備忘錄

黃仁勳下午與張忠謀一起品酒　預告將與魏哲家在三六食府餐敘

清潔隊員搬公投票匭！左腳姆指慘遭貨車尾門夾傷　緊急送醫

首日狂掃1900萬！觀眾驚「看角頭變看奶頭」　大尺度全裸戲20位女優背景曝光

莽男當老爸學徒「喝酒不做事挨罵」開3槍洩恨　跪地被逮畫面曝

用AI取代初級員工？AWS執行長批：這是最蠢的想法

國泰金採行外價金新制　總座：匯率影響性轉趨中性

94歲翁豪宅逝世疑自然死　監視器曝「女婿枕頭奪命」：受夠養他

短今趕球賽太急「上錯計程車」　司機傻眼尷尬對話曝光

盧廣仲自認超守時　跟記者狂講幹話XD

國際熱門新聞

金正恩哭了！公開向遺屬道歉

華爾街日報：川普政府不考慮入股台積電

若美政府入股　台積電擬「歸還補助金」

馬19歲少女已生下五子　醫生痛批丈夫：你不心疼她嗎？

FC2創辦人高橋理洋遭判3年、罰金250萬

等待Fed重要演說　美股收黑152點

即／南極德雷克海峽規模7.5強震

即／南極7.5強震　智利發布海嘯警報

人妻陳屍森林　夫「拖行布袋」被拍到

搭機「1禁忌動作」恐血栓　簡單運動能自救

川普發文暗示烏克蘭可進攻俄羅斯：不能攻擊要贏「非常困難」

外媒揭中國勸退企業買H20內幕　輝達回應了

輝達通知供應商暫停H20生產作業

路透：普丁停戰條件　烏克蘭割讓東部、放棄加入北約

更多熱門

相關新聞

比門前隱味還貴！台中海洋館牛肉麵1碗399

比門前隱味還貴！台中海洋館牛肉麵1碗399

中部第一間海洋生態館「台中海洋館」昨（21）日試營運，館內除了票價太貴遭抨擊之外，有網友公開館內餐廳菜單價格，所有套餐都是389元起跳，其中牛肉麵三寶套餐399元，比星級飯店、牛肉麵名店還貴，被網友大罵「比盤子還盤」、「去隔壁梧棲漁港吃就好了」。館方則回應，套餐實品很澎湃，會與餐廳外包商溝通。

台南「4年沒餐廳摘星」　粉專霸氣喊1句！在地人笑洗版

台南「4年沒餐廳摘星」　粉專霸氣喊1句！在地人笑洗版

網紅餐廳吃播突遭「失控休旅車猛撞」　滿桌食物炸飛畫面全都錄

網紅餐廳吃播突遭「失控休旅車猛撞」　滿桌食物炸飛畫面全都錄

花更多錢吃飯「卻沒有更美味？」　網曝經驗

花更多錢吃飯「卻沒有更美味？」　網曝經驗

女員工提離職慘遭性侵2次！老闆賠償不認罪

女員工提離職慘遭性侵2次！老闆賠償不認罪

關鍵字：

外食族餐廳食物安全網友討論警惕

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

台女「淘寶買棉花棒」2年後被抓　慘罰10萬元

通緝犯出門遛狗遭狙殺　頭頸腹中5槍慘死

金正恩哭了！公開向遺屬道歉

回收阿伯摔車！「天王級父女」衝下車一幕　萬人暖翻

沈玉琳「每年都高階健檢」仍驗不出血癌！

快訊／沈玉琳親揭罹癌始末　血紅素剩2.6病危

存股也能年賺20%　放膽買進這3檔

40歲男戒掉2食物　成功甩肉16公斤

今鬼門開22禁忌一次看　3生肖3星座易卡陰

SOD真實上演！夜班色保全性侵女房仲拍片　帶到頂樓肉體抵債

《雖然媽媽說我不可以嫁去日本》原型宣布離婚

蕾菈深夜拋震撼彈「掰了反骨男孩」！

快訊／高雄左營槍響！一男遭「行刑式槍殺」亡

快訊／德雷克海峽8.0強震　氣象署發布海嘯消息：密切監視中

烤鴨店食物中毒300人受害　業者道歉

更多

最夯影音

更多

【警方烏龍查案】半路攔車「亮槍+警棍」！桃園一家五口全嚇壞

蕭煌奇又玩地獄哏　唱〈看著我的眼睛說〉

【好有禮貌❤】萌娃奶音問媽「請問有帶墨鏡嗎？」

【最壞教育！】男竟叫小孩撿金手鏈塞包過程全錄

【這樣的老公哪裡找？】摩羯男親手幫老婆捲頭髮超溫柔

熱門快報

好康連發！好運大放送

好康連發！好運大放送

獎品應有盡有！不論是約會聚餐，都能讓你輕鬆享受！趕快參加活動，就有機會帶走！

東森廣場投籃趣，送牛乳補給

東森廣場投籃趣，送牛乳補給

炎熱夏天怎麼動？來東森廣場免費吹冷氣投籃，限時加碼再送牛乳，元氣一整夏

ETtoday 會員限定 爆夾抓抓樂

ETtoday 會員限定 爆夾抓抓樂

超好夾零門檻，新手也能一夾入魂！東森廣場暑假抓抓樂，等你來挑戰！

Threads推薦好市多必買

Threads推薦好市多必買

「文里補習班」開課啦！跟著脆上網友的推薦，開箱這些讓人食指大動的商品！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

全台好房隨手可得，即賞屋提供即時看房資訊與專業分析，省時省力，輕鬆找到完美家！

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 攝影棚租借 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱

免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS Google News
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有
非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面