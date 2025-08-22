餐廳常見「1菜名」千萬別點！　老闆吐內幕：大多是剩菜

▲外食族最擔心「花了錢還吃壞肚子」。（示意圖，Pexels）
文／鏡週刊
外食族最擔心「花錢還吃壞肚子」。一名網友茱莉亞貝茲（Julia Besz）近日分享，她的餐廳老闆朋友爆料內幕，告訴大家在餐廳裡的「4大餐點地雷」，那些菜絕對不要點，否則可能換來吃壞肚子的慘況。影片吸引超過37萬次觀看，引起網友熱議。
根據《紐約郵報》報導，亞貝茲在影片中表示，首先，千萬別輕易點餐廳的「特餐」。聽起來很誘人，但這名老闆直言，那些和季節食材無關的「特餐」，往往是廚房為了清掉快過期的食材，特地加上濃重醬汁、華麗裝飾來掩蓋。也就是說，你可能花了大錢，卻只是吃到昨天的「剩菜升級版」。
第二個地雷是「內陸城市的海鮮」。餐廳老闆提醒，除非確定店家每天都有新鮮進貨，否則千萬別碰生蠔、蛤蜊這類貝類海鮮。因為若保存或處理不當，精緻的海鮮拼盤可能變成「食物中毒炸彈」。
此外，吃到飽餐廳的「雞肉料理」也榜上有名。老闆解釋，大量出菜的自助餐，很難確保每盤雞肉都維持在安全溫度。一旦溫控失誤，就容易孳生細菌，他打趣說：「你當下不會發現，但12小時後你的肚子就會告訴你了。」
更令人意外的是，連飲料裡的「冰塊」都有玄機。很多餐廳忙到沒時間清洗製冰機，結果冰塊成了「冰鎮培養皿」，顧客等於是在喝一杯加料的「細菌特調」。
最後餐廳老闆給了一個「外食自保公式」，吃東西前問自己「這道菜在廚房裡流轉得快不快？」，如果答案是不快，那最好別點。因為菜太冷門，就代表不新鮮或放太久。
事實上，除了衛生問題，餐廳在菜單設計上也大有心機。美國優惠券平台Proxy Coupons執行長佛瑞德哈靈頓（Fred Harrington）指出，多數人看菜單時，會在90秒內決定要吃什麼。南加州大學心理學講師傑森布爾（Dr. Jason Buhle）則分析，餐廳會刻意把價格放在不顯眼的位置，甚至把料理名稱放前、價格縮小放後，目的是要讓顧客先被食物吸引，忘了心痛的荷包。
@juliabesz.bloommoneying
We were sat over a late-night cuppa after his shift when he said it: “There are a few things you should never order in any restaurant.” Not his, not a chain, not even the posh ones. I laughed, thinking it was some insider joke — but his face didn’t budge. He wasn’t being dramatic, he was being de@d serious. The first on his list? “Specials” that aren’t tied to a clear seasonal ingredient. Sounds harmless, but in the trade, that often means “stuff we need to shift before it goes off.” The sauce masks the age, the garnish distracts you — and by the time you’ve finished, you’ve basically paid top dollar for yesterday’s leftovers. Then there’s shellfish in places nowhere near the coast. Unless you know they’ve got daily deliveries and spotless storage, you’re gambling with your gut. “Most punters don’t realise,” he said, “but the wrong handling turns a fancy seafood platter into a food poisoпing time bomb.” He also warned me about ice in drinks at certain bars. “If the ice machine isn’t cleaned properly — and in busy spots, it often isn’t — you’re basically sipping on a chilled petri dish.” Suddenly, that summer cocktail didn’t feel so Instagrammable. And the shocker? Chicken dishes in buffets or all-you-can-eats. It’s the perfect breeding ground for bacteria if temps aren’t bang-on, and trust me — in high-volume places, they’re not checking every tray like they should. “You won’t see it,” he said, “but you’ll feel it 12 hours later.” Here’s the quick takeaway for peace of mind: next time you eat out, ask yourself one question — how quickly is this moving off the kitchen pass? If the answer’s “not very,” leave it on the menu. You’ll save yourself a fortune in wasted meals… and maybe a night hugging the loo.♬ original sound - juliabesz.bloommoneying
更多鏡週刊報導
「我的法袍下沒有徽章，只有一顆真心」 全球「最善良法官」卡普里奧癌逝！享壽88歲
向太寵媳婦不手軟！郭碧婷想要4塊地「她二話不說全買」 暖喊：媳婦要的全給她
川普驚呼「好想上天堂」自嘲評分墊底 《南方四賤客》早預言結局
讀者迴響