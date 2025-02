想和鯊魚拍照！女遊客「雙手都被咬斷」　丈夫跳海中肉搏救妻

▲女遊客被鯊魚攻擊。(圖/示意圖/達志影像)

記者李振慧/綜合報導

加拿大一名女遊客在加勒比海海灘度假時,因為想近距離和鯊魚拍照,沒想到鯊魚發現她後立即衝到身邊,咬斷雙手,丈夫當時人就在附近,勇敢與鯊魚搏鬥、阻止鯊魚再次攻擊。

這名55歲女遊客14日在土克凱可群島(Turks and Caicos islands)海灘度假時,在岸邊看到一群鯊魚在海中游泳,便拿著手機進入水中拍照,沒想到鯊魚發現她後立即衝過來攻擊。

A tourist has been savagely attacked by a shark off a Caribbean beach, with reports that the victim lost both her hands as her husband tried to fight the beast off.



The woman, believed to be a Canadian national, had been enjoying a holiday to the Turks and Caicos islands pic.twitter.com/b49uth47zo