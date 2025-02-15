小行星2032撞地球機率增至2.3%　「炸出巨大火球」模擬畫面曝光

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國國家航空暨太空總署（NASA）預測，小行星「2024 YR4」在2032年撞擊地球的機率增至2.3%。視覺藝術家蒙托亞（Alvaro Gracia Montoya）公開小行星撞擊地球模擬畫面，巨大火球炸出、建築物瞬間灰飛煙滅，威力足以摧毀美國華盛頓特區。

鏡報、ABC、天空新聞等報導，小行星「2024 YR4」於2024年12月27日被發現，直徑介於大約40至90公尺之間，撞擊地球機率從1月至今幾乎翻倍，從1.2%升至2.3%左右。若發生撞擊，預估時間落在2032年12月22日，地點可能在東太平洋、南美洲北部、大西洋、非洲、阿拉伯海及南亞等地區。

While still an extremely low possibility, asteroid 2024 YR4's impact probability with Earth has increased from about 1% to a 2.3% chance on Dec. 22, 2032. As we observe the asteroid more, the impact probability will become better known. More: https://t.co/VWiASTMBDi pic.twitter.com/Z1mpb4UPaC