國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

小行星2032撞地球機率增至2.3%　「炸出巨大火球」模擬畫面曝光

@dailymail A city-killer' asteroid now has a 2.3% chance of slamming into Earth in about eight years, and this terrifying video has revealed what could happen if it does. The energy released could be equivalent to eight megatons of TNT, which would be over 500 times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima. The shocking video was created by Alvaro Gracia Montoya, who specializes in 3D animation under the name MetaBallStudios. This theoretical asteroid is roughly the same size as Asteroid YR4, which astronomers have been closely monitoring since they discovered it may directly hit Earth on December 22, 2032.  SWNS Read more at DailyMail.com #asteroid #simulation #city #killer #scary #space #earth ♬ Scary Tense - Steve Ralph

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國國家航空暨太空總署（NASA）預測，小行星「2024 YR4」在2032年撞擊地球的機率增至2.3%。視覺藝術家蒙托亞（Alvaro Gracia Montoya）公開小行星撞擊地球模擬畫面，巨大火球炸出、建築物瞬間灰飛煙滅，威力足以摧毀美國華盛頓特區。

鏡報、ABC、天空新聞等報導，小行星「2024 YR4」於2024年12月27日被發現，直徑介於大約40至90公尺之間，撞擊地球機率從1月至今幾乎翻倍，從1.2%升至2.3%左右。若發生撞擊，預估時間落在2032年12月22日，地點可能在東太平洋、南美洲北部、大西洋、非洲、阿拉伯海及南亞等地區。

一旦2024 YR4真的撞擊地球，其釋放能量可能相當於8百萬噸TNT，可毀掉相當於華盛頓特區面積（約177平方公里）的區域。NASA也稱，若真的發生，屆時2024 YR4將以高速撞擊地球，速度大約每小時3.8萬英里。

NASA行星防禦協調辦公室表示，小行星撞擊地球風險近期翻倍。天文學家懷特豪斯（David Whitehouse）對此表示，「這不容忽視，它有可能引發地球緊急事件」。

視覺藝術家蒙托亞（Alvaro Gracia Montoya）展示小行星撞擊地球的模擬畫面，推估對地球造成多大破壞。畫面顯示，一塊自由女神像大小的太空岩石燃燒從空中墜落，巨大火球炸出、建築物瞬間灰飛煙滅。這段畫面曝光後引發討論，部分網友稱「我保證他們已經在蓋地下掩體」，也有人說「這不會發生吧，因為布魯斯威利和班艾佛列克會去那裡鑽洞引爆」。

先前報導指出，天文學家正積極進行觀測，因為它預計今年4月消失在視野之外，直到2028年才會再度出現，預計2032年底再度接近地球，而未來觀測數據將有助確認是否可排除撞擊風險。

@dailymail

Asteroid could be hitting the earth in 2032... Scientists say 'It’s too late to deflect the asteroid' 

♬ original sound - Daily Mail
※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

小行星2032撞地球機率增至2.3%　「炸出巨大火球」模擬畫面曝光

關鍵字：

小行星2032地球NASA北美要聞

