　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

下巴粉刺爆長原因曝光！　專家建議：應該「先刷牙再洗臉」

▲▼刷牙壞習慣。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／Dr.mehss）

▲專家建議應該「刷完牙再洗臉」。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／Dr.mehss）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

很多人可能會對嘴巴周圍、下巴附近的粉刺痘痘感到困擾，換了許多保養品仍無濟於事，有皮膚專家指出，這可能是牙膏所造成，所以建議大家應該「刷完牙再洗臉」。

根據《紐約郵報》報導，就讀於土耳其馬爾瑪拉大學醫學院（Marmara Üniversitesi）的梅斯（Dr.mehss）時常透過TikTok和IG分享醫學知識，擁有超過70萬人追蹤。她日前分享，許多人深受嘴巴和下巴周圍的粉刺痘痘所困擾，而牙膏可能就是造成這些困擾的罪魁禍首之一。

梅斯指出，口腔和牙齒中的細菌，可能會在刷牙時擴散到嘴巴周圍，加上牙膏對於皮膚的刺激，很可能讓嘴唇周圍容易出現痘痘粉刺，只要改成「刷完牙再洗臉」就能有效改善。

紐約執業牙醫師利帕里（Richard Lipari）證實，牙膏確實有可能對皮膚造成損害，因此先刷牙後再洗臉確實是比較好的習慣，「要避免粗糙或腐蝕性過強的牙膏停留在皮膚上。」

@dr.mehss Dermatologists and dentists agree—brushing your teeth should always come before washing your face. The bad bacteria from a tooth or gum can spread to your face while brushing and cause skin irritation and breakouts. So after brushing your teeth, when you wash your mouth most of the bacteria spread from your mouth to your face will easily go away. Also, Toothpaste residue can irritate the skin. #skinhealthtips #acnetreatment #toothbrush #teeth #tooth #mouth #healt #skincareroutine #skincare #for #you #fyp ♬ original sound - 444.songss

 ►洗澡不要刷牙！　牙醫示警3大原因：細菌都被「刷進口腔」

星光雲LINE好友募集中！點我加入抽好禮

ET快訊
愛莉莎莎認了「被他甩過5次」！　鬆口揭鬼遮眼情史
「日本只適合旅遊」不適合住！　在日台人：台灣年薪4倍才能生存
四川女跳江！　救人的3名16歲少年「全部溺斃」
6000元入帳挨轟動作慢！　銀行員怒嗆「不用祭祖嗎」
面試官太兇「3位應徵者全哭了」　3天後結局神轉！
女星遭公司逼拍露點！　月收不到1萬「超黑內幕曝光」

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

面試官太兇「3位應徵者全哭了」　3天後結局神轉！

下巴粉刺爆長原因曝光！　專家建議：應該「先刷牙再洗臉」

新婚夫婦甜蜜自拍！老公下秒伸手狠推　英國孕妻墜崖「1屍2命」

川普PO文狂轟檢方！法官警告：勿煽動暴力　未下達禁聲令

封口費案「2號女郎」是她　花花公子女模自爆和川普大談婚外情

「最強火砲庫」芬蘭正式加入北約！　陸海空軍力一次看

川普被控什麼？「付A片女星封口費」最重判136年　4大QA一次看懂

美國維吉尼亞州長將率團訪台！　會見總統蔡英文

川普爆有私生子！封口費案扯出更多內幕　也曾付錢給花花公子女郎

擁有雙陰道爆紅創業　網紅自豪：一個用來「工作」一個用來「玩耍」

李銘順兒寫「我媽是范文芳」：非常有名XD　撞見兩人「啪啪啪」怎麼辦...笑：不用解釋

王正棠1分遭沒收！隊長怒理論　聯盟認嚴重誤判：4日公布懲處

開盒見「無料披薩」臉笑秒垮　萌弟角落生悶氣：我不吃惹

舒華爆(G)I-DLE一句話就吵架！　遭公司用「情勒法」管身材

暖哥代替亡父跳婚禮舞　新娘一聽爸聲音秒淚崩

開車出遊遭猴子強拆後照鏡　名車女駕駛衰喊：心在淌血

夫妻對拜「先抬頭要做飯」　2人僵持6秒...他：我不會

恭喜！52歲馬國賢求婚成功　小20歲韓女友戴「超大鑽戒」

1000度鐵球VS各類物品　秒貫穿冰塊、玻璃碎裂

聯結車貨櫃翹起直撞橋墩　驚天巨響！後車傻眼急煞

面試官太兇「3位應徵者全哭了」　3天後結局神轉！

下巴粉刺爆長原因曝光！　專家建議：應該「先刷牙再洗臉」

新婚夫婦甜蜜自拍！老公下秒伸手狠推　英國孕妻墜崖「1屍2命」

川普PO文狂轟檢方！法官警告：勿煽動暴力　未下達禁聲令

封口費案「2號女郎」是她　花花公子女模自爆和川普大談婚外情

「最強火砲庫」芬蘭正式加入北約！　陸海空軍力一次看

川普被控什麼？「付A片女星封口費」最重判136年　4大QA一次看懂

美國維吉尼亞州長將率團訪台！　會見總統蔡英文

川普爆有私生子！封口費案扯出更多內幕　也曾付錢給花花公子女郎

擁有雙陰道爆紅創業　網紅自豪：一個用來「工作」一個用來「玩耍」

影／Jisoo轉轉手編舞「王彩樺被封始祖」！　合成13年前神曲神同步

宋家豪只花9球奪中繼　生涯90次中繼成功

全台逾200萬人有慢性腎臟病！不到5%有自覺　醫：5族群快去評估

郭台銘喊「與賴清德君子之爭」　藍議員反嗆：想贏就不該當君子

柯瑞、普爾合砍64分取勝　勇士最後2戰若全贏直接晉級季後賽

愛莉莎莎認了「被他甩過5次」！鬆口揭鬼遮眼情史：我什麼都給他

東區「a la sha」撤出逾9年　等嘸長租客！降租1成試水溫

同事違規「帶女友回宿舍」！他默默吞下去…見這幕卻瞬間爆炸了

護士服顯露姣好身材！《鏈鋸人》帕瓦＆真紀真 護士ver.比例模型明年推出

去年買新北「2+1中古大樓房」！他淚喊：增值50萬　勵志文被推爆

南投浮屍送殯儀館「腳突然抖動10多下」　員工嚇傻狂打119

國際熱門新聞

網紅擁雙陰道　「一個工作、一個用來玩」

女模全裸墜樓亡　豪宅狂歡崩潰跳窗

即／川普正式被拘捕發文：不敢相信發生在美國

他整理遺物驚見「母親與岳父合照」

他靠ChatGPT算「樂透號碼」真的中獎

家門突現10cm斷爪！佈滿鱗片長巫婆尖指甲

給空姐女友驚喜　才知「她睡了男同事」綠炸

「最強火砲庫」芬蘭　陸海空軍力一次看

面試官太兇「3位應徵者全哭了」　3天後結局神轉

麥當勞愚人節推「1新品」　澳洲人怒了

同個車牌號碼一直出現　女下注爽贏1.2億

川普恐面臨136年刑期！　封口費案首出庭後發表演說

川普「封口費案」被控什麼？　4大QA一次看懂

新兵訓練「被逼吞精」影片曝光

更多熱門

相關新聞

超強磁吸「夾爆蚊子」　殘肢噴飛畫面曝

超強磁吸「夾爆蚊子」　殘肢噴飛畫面曝

蚊子是許多人心中的夢魘，而國外網友ngoc lan就在TikTok分享一段「虐殺」蚊子的影片，只見他將兩塊小磁鐵放在蚊子的左右兩側，接著磁力就立瞬間將兩塊磁鐵吸在一起，而夾在中間的蚊子瞬間被夾扁，這段影片也吸引超過1000萬人觀看。

磁鐵吸蚊子扁成肉醬　嚇壞千萬人

磁鐵吸蚊子扁成肉醬　嚇壞千萬人

洗澡別刷牙！牙醫提3關鍵：細菌都被「刷進口腔」

洗澡別刷牙！牙醫提3關鍵：細菌都被「刷進口腔」

TikTok吃光電力　衝擊供烏軍火

TikTok吃光電力　衝擊供烏軍火

抖音新規：擺拍要註明　違規恐無限期封禁

抖音新規：擺拍要註明　違規恐無限期封禁

關鍵字：

刷牙TikTok

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

小S曬居家用餐照　她痛批「噁心」教壞女兒

快訊／郭台銘角逐2024總統！鞠躬向國民黨道歉了

愛莉莎莎男友家暴！前女友連夜逃家才分手

「清明」提前變天！　雨擴全台時間曝

「愛喝1飲品」會殺精！泌尿醫不敢碰：恐讓GG無力

百萬YouTuber「77老大」女友罕曝光！

網紅擁雙陰道　「一個工作、一個用來玩」

金鐘男星「拍戲活塞DIY」！洩慾過程全被目睹

洗碗工搭千萬賓利！她認：不洗碗渾身難受

開工不要崩潰！5大連假等著你　爽休4天還有2次

女模全裸墜樓亡　豪宅狂歡崩潰跳窗

即／川普正式被拘捕發文：不敢相信發生在美國

13變性正妹當兵體檢「超香畫面瘋傳」！

台南2天1夜「噴1萬3」不如出國！網見明細搖頭

愛莉莎莎新歡遭爆是暴力男！56秒尖叫音檔曝光

更多

最夯影音

更多
李銘順兒寫「我媽是范文芳」：非常有名XD　撞見兩人「啪啪啪」怎麼辦...笑：不用解釋

李銘順兒寫「我媽是范文芳」：非常有名XD　撞見兩人「啪啪啪」怎麼辦...笑：不用解釋
王正棠1分遭沒收！隊長怒理論　聯盟認嚴重誤判：4日公布懲處

王正棠1分遭沒收！隊長怒理論　聯盟認嚴重誤判：4日公布懲處

開盒見「無料披薩」臉笑秒垮　萌弟角落生悶氣：我不吃惹

開盒見「無料披薩」臉笑秒垮　萌弟角落生悶氣：我不吃惹

舒華爆(G)I-DLE一句話就吵架！　遭公司用「情勒法」管身材

舒華爆(G)I-DLE一句話就吵架！　遭公司用「情勒法」管身材

暖哥代替亡父跳婚禮舞　新娘一聽爸聲音秒淚崩

暖哥代替亡父跳婚禮舞　新娘一聽爸聲音秒淚崩

熱門快報

2023好朋友春日趴早鳥禮

2023好朋友春日趴早鳥禮

即日起至4/14(五)，快來報名春日趴早鳥禮，即有機會獲得精美小禮喔!

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

【測驗】你的愛地球指數有多少?

【測驗】你的愛地球指數有多少?

快來參加你的愛地球指數測驗 天天答題，抽ETtoday限定環保禮物! 4/22好朋友春日趴一起來玩!

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

專家帶看重點整理，全台房巿筆記起來，獵房行動掌握房巿風向，趨勢中擬定購屋大事。

【寵物】33來吃囤糧節

【寵物】33來吃囤糧節

寵物王國3/8-3/31全館滿$3000送天然蝦紅素，買任一犬貓糧即贈寵物零食

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面