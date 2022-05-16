烏克蘭反攻號角響起！首支部隊直搗俄邊境　興奮插旗畫面曝光

▲第一支烏克蘭部隊據稱已在15日抵達烏俄邊境。（圖／翻攝自推特／@maria_avdv）
記者葉睿涵／編譯
烏克蘭有消息指出，第一支烏克蘭部隊已在15日抵達烏俄邊境，顯示烏方在東北地區的戰事已取得實質性進展，也進一步印證了俄軍在烏克蘭遭受重挫的說法。
Beyond words. Today Ukrainian military 227th battalion of the 127th territorial defense brigade reached the border with Russia in the Kharkiv region. Glory to Ukraine!pic.twitter.com/wFEFS89GhV— Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) May 15, 2022
據《衛報》報導，烏克蘭智庫專家阿夫德耶娃（Maria Avdeeva）在推特po出影片，聲稱烏克蘭第127國土防衛旅第227營的士兵已在15日抵達俄羅斯與哈爾科夫（Kharkiv）接壤的地區，並寫下「榮耀歸於烏克蘭」的國家口號。
從影片可見，有12名烏克蘭士兵沿著小徑穿過了樹林來到烏俄邊境，並在當地插上一根畫有烏克蘭藍黃國旗顏色的標誌，高興地合照。
Alright, people, we have the first Ukrainian unit coming up to the Russian border as part of the counter offensive action northeast of Kharkiv.— Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) May 15, 2022
We should expect Russia to lose this salient north of the city as well in the coming days.
Via @Liveuamap pic.twitter.com/ONEU6BGaLU
烏克蘭記者波諾馬連科（Illia Ponomarenko）也在推特指出，第一支烏克蘭部隊已在15日抵達俄羅斯邊境，更聲稱這是烏克蘭在哈爾科夫東北部反攻行動的一部分。他預計，俄羅斯將在未來數日失去這座位於俄羅斯北部的城市。
報導稱，烏克蘭此舉象徵著他們已在東北地區的戰事中取得進展，也進一步印證了俄軍在烏克蘭遭受重挫的說法。英國軍事情報機構最新消息指出，俄羅斯派往烏克蘭的入侵部隊可能已損失三分之一的兵力。
