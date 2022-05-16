烏克蘭反攻號角響起！首支部隊直搗俄邊境　興奮插旗畫面曝光

▲第一支烏克蘭部隊據稱已在15日抵達烏俄邊境。（圖／翻攝自推特／@maria_avdv）

記者葉睿涵／編譯

烏克蘭有消息指出，第一支烏克蘭部隊已在15日抵達烏俄邊境，顯示烏方在東北地區的戰事已取得實質性進展，也進一步印證了俄軍在烏克蘭遭受重挫的說法。

Beyond words. Today Ukrainian military 227th battalion of the 127th territorial defense brigade reached the border with Russia in the Kharkiv region. Glory to Ukraine! pic.twitter.com/wFEFS89GhV

據《衛報》報導，烏克蘭智庫專家阿夫德耶娃（Maria Avdeeva）在推特po出影片，聲稱烏克蘭第127國土防衛旅第227營的士兵已在15日抵達俄羅斯與哈爾科夫（Kharkiv）接壤的地區，並寫下「榮耀歸於烏克蘭」的國家口號。

從影片可見，有12名烏克蘭士兵沿著小徑穿過了樹林來到烏俄邊境，並在當地插上一根畫有烏克蘭藍黃國旗顏色的標誌，高興地合照。

Alright, people, we have the first Ukrainian unit coming up to the Russian border as part of the counter offensive action northeast of Kharkiv.

We should expect Russia to lose this salient north of the city as well in the coming days.

Via @Liveuamap pic.twitter.com/ONEU6BGaLU