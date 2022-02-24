　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

俄軍聯手白俄攻擊烏克蘭邊境部隊！　軍車入侵畫面曝

記者張寧倢／編譯

白俄羅斯加入俄烏戰火。根據美國CNN報導，烏克蘭邊境部隊稍早遭到俄羅斯與白俄羅斯軍隊的襲擊。

CNN駐烏克蘭記者指出，烏克蘭政府軍的邊境部隊表示，24日上午同時受到俄羅斯軍隊與白俄羅斯軍隊的襲擊。而CNN取得的一段影片可見，烏克蘭北部與白俄羅斯交會處，當天上午6時48分左右有軍用車隊通過邊境，進入烏克蘭。

▲▼俄軍進入烏克蘭東部頓內次克市。（圖／美聯社）

▲俄軍坦克先前進入烏克蘭東部頓內茨克市。（圖／美聯社）

美國國防部一名消息人士向CNN表示，五角大廈正在追蹤白俄軍隊進入烏克蘭的事件，但目前尚不清楚這些軍隊是俄軍或是白俄羅斯部隊。

上稿13:43
更新14:12

►人生第一個愛馬仕，1520元就到手！

ET快訊
魯蛇帶「烏克蘭辣妻」驚慌逃跑！　傘兵、導彈滿天飛
烏克蘭爆逃難潮！車潮塞滿　加油站ATM大排隊
俄軍全面入侵　烏克蘭「數百名士兵」陣亡
快訊／桃園新興高中學生確診　明天停課
北市曝5天確診足跡　曾搭北捷紅線、滬江高中考國考
烏東淪陷！　盧甘斯克2城鎮已被拿下
烏克蘭還有28台僑！　外交部將協助撤離
快訊／俄軍再轟烏克蘭機場！　近距離畫面曝
在烏正妹15hrs前才報平安！　網急湧FB：還好嗎
經濟防疫新模式「廢除警戒分級」　學生確診停課縮短為10天
警戒分級取消！　陳時中：步入「經濟防疫新模式」　
烏克蘭12名台生3人已返台！　其餘9人現狀曝光
快訊／新北最新確診足跡　中山站、竹圍、自助餐店

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

俄羅斯傘兵入侵烏東！　上萬人空降畫面曝光

俄軍全面入侵　美媒：烏克蘭「數百名士兵」陣亡

烏克蘭出現逃難潮！天剛亮「基輔車潮塞爆」　加油站ATM大排隊

大戰當前不忘約砲！俄大兵Tinder釣烏克蘭妹　狂發性感照「轟炸」

烏東淪陷！親俄分子稱「已拿下盧甘斯克2城鎮」　烏克蘭警方證實了

快訊／飛彈從頭上掠過！　俄軍轟炸烏克蘭機場「驚悚畫面曝」

俄羅斯宣稱「摧毀烏克蘭空軍基地」　癱瘓防空系統！

快訊／烏克蘭反擊了！軍方稱「已摧毀俄國6軍機、2坦克」

俄國防部：已用精準武器癱瘓烏克蘭軍事設施

烏克蘭多地驚傳爆炸　英首相開嗆普丁「無端攻擊」：將果斷回應

妥瑞症男搭台鐵「抽搐譙髒話」　列車長暖開育嬰室讓他好感動

恭喜KID登記結婚！亮身分證：這是我的配偶　東區妹仔順便遷戶籍...他：人財兩失XD

峮峮泡溫泉拍寫真「背部全裸」：真的沒穿！　林予晞也想被拍...驚覺「胸脯有肉是好事」

郭宗坤左心室血栓「等換心手術」無果！　 離婚纏鬥4年罕談柯以柔

鮮肉浴室DIY剪髮剪壞也好看　帥到網全歪樓忍不住看身材

4屁孩將娃娃機「推倒掃光」　隔壁機台遭波及：有夠衰！

回憶殺！《惡魔在身邊》睽違15年合體　王傳一、賀軍翔聊育兒「催生楊丞琳」

小禎「戒喝湯吃蒜」5不原則甩肉50kg！ 公開菜單：把自己當糖尿病患者

美女教練把痛苦減肥變好玩　彈跳床上甩髮高跳帶頭嗨！

萌弟生日低頭許願「我要聽話」　下秒頭髮燒起來！媽目睹嚇壞

俄羅斯傘兵入侵烏東！　上萬人空降畫面曝光

俄軍全面入侵　美媒：烏克蘭「數百名士兵」陣亡

烏克蘭出現逃難潮！天剛亮「基輔車潮塞爆」　加油站ATM大排隊

大戰當前不忘約砲！俄大兵Tinder釣烏克蘭妹　狂發性感照「轟炸」

烏東淪陷！親俄分子稱「已拿下盧甘斯克2城鎮」　烏克蘭警方證實了

快訊／飛彈從頭上掠過！　俄軍轟炸烏克蘭機場「驚悚畫面曝」

俄羅斯宣稱「摧毀烏克蘭空軍基地」　癱瘓防空系統！

快訊／烏克蘭反擊了！軍方稱「已摧毀俄國6軍機、2坦克」

俄國防部：已用精準武器癱瘓烏克蘭軍事設施

烏克蘭多地驚傳爆炸　英首相開嗆普丁「無端攻擊」：將果斷回應

男友關注前任FB！她怨「把我當什麼？」　網抓關鍵：值得讚賞

俄烏開打／比特幣跌破3.5萬美元　以太幣重挫13.6％

盧布狂瀉至歷史低點！俄股跌到熔斷　莫斯科交易所重新恢復交易

俄羅斯傘兵入侵烏東！　上萬人空降畫面曝光

飛彈傘兵滿天飛！魯蛇帶「烏克蘭辣妻」驚慌逃跑　千坪豪宅不要了

台中傳墜樓意外！女子卡半空雙腿骨折　警消急送醫

解封6措施懶人包！7場合免戴口罩　宴席可逐桌敬酒、雙鐵車廂開吃

普丁開打！盤點烏俄危機發展　近期兩岸各國回應一次看

去年酒駕死亡數318人創5年新高！　交長痛罵「混蛋」：再犯就等吃牢飯

新加坡百億千金掛金豬牌與18只手鐲出閣　貴氣造型配花海超氣派

17歲妹跨坐男下體「脫衣猛搖」女友氣炸！安全帽K到她哭哭求饒

國際熱門新聞

普丁開戰了！烏克蘭首都基輔遭導彈襲擊

死亡影片！女慘被180公斤槓鈴「壓頸」身亡

普丁：我已決定在烏克蘭採取特別軍事行動

拜登：普丁選擇有預謀的戰爭　俄國要負全責

基輔炸出蕈狀雲　CNN：空襲已致逾百人受傷

即／烏克蘭軍方稱已摧毀俄國6軍機、2坦克

俄軍傳已登陸敖得薩　烏克蘭急否認

烏克蘭災難之後　川普︰下一個是台灣

俄軍聯手白俄攻擊烏克蘭　軍車入境畫面曝

快訊／飛彈從頭上掠過！　俄軍轟炸烏克蘭機場「驚悚畫面曝」

普丁：干涉俄國行動將面臨「前所未有後果」

男硬上母狗「3P過猛」人犬雙亡　死狀超詭異

即／烏克蘭總統宣布全國實施戒嚴

「163歲木乃伊活死人」網瘋傳！真相曝光

更多熱門

相關新聞

俄羅斯宣稱「摧毀烏克蘭空軍基地」

俄羅斯宣稱「摧毀烏克蘭空軍基地」

俄羅斯總統普丁於台灣時間24日上午宣布在烏東動武，烏克蘭多地爆炸聲不斷，首都基輔發生導彈攻擊。烏克蘭宣稱擊落俄國戰機及直升機，但俄國國防部否認。《法新社》最新消息則指出，俄羅斯宣稱，已經摧毀烏克蘭空軍基地及防空系統。

大陸駐烏使館：車身可貼中國國旗

大陸駐烏使館：車身可貼中國國旗

即／烏克蘭軍方稱已擊落俄國6軍機

即／烏克蘭軍方稱已擊落俄國6軍機

基輔陸籍留學生凌晨聽3聲巨響 同學群瘋傳各地爆炸、直升機轟鳴聲

基輔陸籍留學生凌晨聽3聲巨響 同學群瘋傳各地爆炸、直升機轟鳴聲

俄軍：已用精準武器癱瘓烏克蘭軍事設施

俄軍：已用精準武器癱瘓烏克蘭軍事設施

關鍵字：

烏俄俄烏烏克蘭烏俄邊境白俄羅斯俄羅斯影音

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

普丁開戰了！烏克蘭首都基輔遭導彈襲擊

死亡影片！女慘被180公斤槓鈴「壓頸」身亡

蕾菈：我隆乳了！　「手術完爆哭」胸下垂自卑3年終圓夢

普丁：我已決定在烏克蘭採取特別軍事行動

拜登：普丁選擇有預謀的戰爭　俄國要負全責

百萬網紅被警證實「是詐騙集團」！陽光笑臉騙倒粉絲

17歲歐陽娣娣開YouTube！一開口「濃濃大陸腔」

基輔炸出蕈狀雲　CNN：空襲已致逾百人受傷

即／烏克蘭軍方稱已摧毀俄國6軍機、2坦克

18歲男帶15歲女友超商廁所野戰　下場GG

俄軍傳已登陸敖得薩　烏克蘭急否認

台中街頭現4千萬霸王級賓士！車主身份曝

弟弟在她房間啪啪！見1幕氣炸：還有用過的保險套

烏克蘭驚傳爆炸！「基輔直播」觀看人數驚呆

舒淇隔離偶遇大咖女神！　住對面狂揮手：真巧

更多

最夯影音

更多
妥瑞症男搭台鐵「抽搐譙髒話」　列車長暖開育嬰室讓他好感動

妥瑞症男搭台鐵「抽搐譙髒話」　列車長暖開育嬰室讓他好感動
恭喜KID登記結婚！亮身分證：這是我的配偶　東區妹仔順便遷戶籍...他：人財兩失XD

恭喜KID登記結婚！亮身分證：這是我的配偶　東區妹仔順便遷戶籍...他：人財兩失XD

峮峮泡溫泉拍寫真「背部全裸」：真的沒穿！　林予晞也想被拍...驚覺「胸脯有肉是好事」

峮峮泡溫泉拍寫真「背部全裸」：真的沒穿！　林予晞也想被拍...驚覺「胸脯有肉是好事」

郭宗坤左心室血栓「等換心手術」無果！　 離婚纏鬥4年罕談柯以柔

郭宗坤左心室血栓「等換心手術」無果！　 離婚纏鬥4年罕談柯以柔

鮮肉浴室DIY剪髮剪壞也好看　帥到網全歪樓忍不住看身材

鮮肉浴室DIY剪髮剪壞也好看　帥到網全歪樓忍不住看身材

熱門快報

《聲林之王3》重磅回歸！

《聲林之王3》重磅回歸！

12/3起每周五晚間九點 《聲林之王3》ETtoday全平台首播

《料理之王3》海選開跑！

《料理之王3》海選開跑！

1/10-2/28料理之王3海選報名開跑！料理夢想舞台，徵的就是你！

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

【虎年必備】春節求生指南

【虎年必備】春節求生指南

剖析新年各大關卡，無論走春景點，親友逼供，開運掃除等，讓你一手掌握春節大小事!

全台房巿熱～買房需求上升，供給量在哪?

全台房巿熱～買房需求上升，供給量在哪?

北中南房巿獵房行動，專家帶看環境交通、生活機能、精彩公設，開箱新建案

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面