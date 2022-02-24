俄軍聯手白俄攻擊烏克蘭邊境部隊！　軍車入侵畫面曝

NOW: Ukrainian Border Guard video, obtained by CNN, shows military tanks rolling into Ukraine from Belarus which borders Ukraine in the north. pic.twitter.com/aTrzvjylB1

記者張寧倢／編譯

白俄羅斯加入俄烏戰火。根據美國CNN報導，烏克蘭邊境部隊稍早遭到俄羅斯與白俄羅斯軍隊的襲擊。

CNN駐烏克蘭記者指出，烏克蘭政府軍的邊境部隊表示，24日上午同時受到俄羅斯軍隊與白俄羅斯軍隊的襲擊。而CNN取得的一段影片可見，烏克蘭北部與白俄羅斯交會處，當天上午6時48分左右有軍用車隊通過邊境，進入烏克蘭。

▲俄軍坦克先前進入烏克蘭東部頓內茨克市。（圖／美聯社）

美國國防部一名消息人士向CNN表示，五角大廈正在追蹤白俄軍隊進入烏克蘭的事件，但目前尚不清楚這些軍隊是俄軍或是白俄羅斯部隊。

CNN says the Border Force of Ukraine says their forces on the border with Belarus have come under attack by Russian and Belarusian troops #Ukraine #Russia pic.twitter.com/8hesyGm8tV