快訊／美國維州「水煙酒吧」爆大規模槍擊　多人中彈緊急送醫

I’m on the scene of a shooting in @Blacksburg_Gov at the Melody Hookah Lounge. Police say multiple people were taken to a hospital. Police just brought out this K9. I’m working for you to learn more. pic.twitter.com/WiChWSHsxL — Lindsey Kennett (@Lindsey_Kennett) February 5, 2022

記者吳美依／綜合報導

美國維吉尼亞州4日深夜發生大規模槍擊案，槍手闖入維州理工大學（Virginia Tech）附近的水煙酒吧開槍，導致多人中彈受傷，緊急送醫。

#BREAKING: Police are responding to reports of a possible shooter near Virginia Tech.



Shots were reported about 12a in the area of West Roanoke St/Draper Rd. We’re hearing reports there could be multiple areas around campus possibly on campus impacted. I’m on scene now @WDBJ7 pic.twitter.com/OZlrKZup2w — Janay Reece (@janay_reece) February 5, 2022

黑堡（Blacksburg）警方發布聲明表示，午夜時分，距離大學校園僅一個街區的「梅樂迪水煙酒吧」（Melody Hookah Lounge）爆出槍響，目前已有多人送醫。截至5日凌晨，受害者傷勢情況依然不明。

▲美國維州水煙酒吧槍擊。（圖／翻攝推特@janay_reece）

《紐約郵報》指出，2007年，維州理工大學發生美國史上死傷最慘重的校園槍擊案。本次案發不久後，校方也在官方推特發布聲明，警告全體學生待在室內。