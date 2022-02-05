　
快訊／美國維州「水煙酒吧」爆大規模槍擊　多人中彈緊急送醫

記者吳美依／綜合報導

美國維吉尼亞州4日深夜發生大規模槍擊案，槍手闖入維州理工大學（Virginia Tech）附近的水煙酒吧開槍，導致多人中彈受傷，緊急送醫。

黑堡（Blacksburg）警方發布聲明表示，午夜時分，距離大學校園僅一個街區的「梅樂迪水煙酒吧」（Melody Hookah Lounge）爆出槍響，目前已有多人送醫。截至5日凌晨，受害者傷勢情況依然不明。

▲▼美國維州水煙酒吧槍擊。（圖／翻攝推特@janay_reece）

▲美國維州水煙酒吧槍擊。（圖／翻攝推特@janay_reece）

《紐約郵報》指出，2007年，維州理工大學發生美國史上死傷最慘重的校園槍擊案。本次案發不久後，校方也在官方推特發布聲明，警告全體學生待在室內。

 

美國政府研究員4日表示，最新猴類實驗結果顯示，現有莫德納加強針及Omicron加強針，防護力沒有顯著差異，也就是說，目前可能不需研發專門對抗Omicron的疫苗。這篇論文被發表在預印本資料庫BioRxiv，尚未經過同儕審查。

