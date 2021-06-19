「前葡萄牙總理」古特瑞斯續任聯合國秘書長！　承諾記取疫情教訓

▲古特瑞斯續任聯合國秘書長。（圖／@UN_PGA）

文／中央社

古特瑞斯（Antonio Guterres）今天宣示續任聯合國秘書長，他矢言記取致命2019冠狀病毒疾病（COVID-19）所帶來的教訓。

法新社報導，聯合國大會（General Assembly）任命這位前葡萄牙總理續任秘書長。

古特瑞斯指出：「我們最大的挑戰--同時也是我們最大的機會--就是利用這次危機扭轉局勢，轉向一個學取教訓的世界。」

就職典禮後，古特瑞斯在記者會重申，「從許多我們學取的教訓中，最重要的教訓是，我們單獨做不了什麼事。最要緊的教訓是，我們必須重新建立起團結和信任」。

美國國務卿布林肯（Antony Blinken）祝賀古特瑞斯續任，表示美國期盼「維繫（與秘書長）彼此間深厚與建設性的關係」。

布林肯說，全球性議題「需要一位在聯合國秘書處具合作、有效率和目標導向的領導人」。

擁有193個成員國的聯合國大會不採選舉方式，而以通過決議延續古特瑞斯5年任期。

I am deeply honoured and grateful for the trust placed in me to serve as the Secretary-General of the United Nations for a second term. Serving the @UN is an immense privilege and a most noble duty.

As the world begins to turn a corner towards recovery, I have no doubt you will ensure the @UN continues to deliver for those we serve. Your efforts to secure that this organization is fit for purpose and able to safeguard human dignity are more crucial now than ever. pic.twitter.com/98MCiprCM9