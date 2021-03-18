　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

快訊／阿爾及利亞規模6.0地震　房屋傾倒削半！恐怖影片曝光

▲▼ 阿爾及利亞18日凌晨發生規模6.0地震。（圖／翻攝自推特、USGS）

▲阿爾及利亞18日凌晨發生規模6.0地震。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

非洲國家阿爾及利亞18日凌晨發生規模6.0地震，依據美國地質調查局（USGS）測得數據，震央位在該國東北部地中海沿岸的貝賈亞（Bejaïa）北北東約20公里處，深度僅10公里。

這場地震發生在當地18日凌晨1時4分（台灣時間18日上午8時4分），震感強烈，現已發生至少2起餘震，規模介於4.7至5.2之間。

依據推特消息，在規模6.0地震發生後，當地居民驚慌逃出家門，且部分房屋倒塌、屋內家具傾倒破損，甚至有建築物整片牆面被震垮。目前並未傳出有人傷亡。

▼這場地震震央在地中海沿岸貝賈亞（Bejaïa）北北東約20公里處，深度僅10公里。（圖／翻攝自USGS）

▲▼ 阿爾及利亞18日凌晨發生規模6.0地震。（圖／翻攝自推特、USGS）

聽Podcast掌握國際局勢

ET快訊
LIVE／186人鮭魚之亂　壽司郎出面回應了
快訊／北市動物園動物脫逃抓到了
刮傷車起爭執！金剛垮臉「道歉也沒用」　小嫻：輪框比我重要
終極苦主現身！　他秀「徐培根」等了34年
22歲女噴飛亡　撞擊瞬間曝光！賓士撞爛駕駛跑了

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

野狗醫院閒逛…口中竟叼「女嬰屍」！民眾氣壞追趕　離譜影片曝光

美國防部新聞：台灣從來「不是中國的一部分」　分析最新印太局勢

南韓再爆新冠疫苗「血栓」案例！為年僅20多歲男性

快訊／阿爾及利亞規模6.0地震　房屋傾倒削半！恐怖影片曝光

北韓「硬起來」狠嗆美國！籲撤回敵對政策　她怒叱：不會有拜金會

美中高層會晤倒數！《華爾街日報》：中方擬要求撤銷川普對中制裁

美參議院重提法案　要求國務卿助台灣參與世衛

日甜美主播嘻笑播新聞！遇地震「秒變臉」千萬網友嚇到：太可怕

梅根爆婚禮前秘婚！　英牧師指「不可能」：她來自美國才不懂

人妻偷情被抓包！竟活生生淋油燒8歲幼子　折磨2天不治

波妞生日圓夢扮公主...賈靜雯虧：她不適合！　爆懷第四胎崩潰喊「放過我好嗎」

遊覽車過彎後突加速乘客噴飛亡　初步鑑識結果：剎車沒有咬死！

鮭魚男大生是他！一早改名11點準時衝壽司郎　2天4餐吃爆

白俄16歲正妹「首選來台」當模特　讚台灣便當好吃：曾經救了我

Selina認「有弟弟追求」慌：不知怎麼開始..　還沒時間約會「拍到在床上我也不認！」

外送100元「燙青菜」倒出僅1小坨 消費者傻眼...闆娘喊：菜會縮水！

比熊犬偷溜出門「小貨車惡意輾過」　吐血身亡...飼主怒報警：跟狗道歉！

《上流》珍妮狠甩河恩星巴掌太解氣！　千書真又動情前夫..朱丹泰出奧步衝康她

為吃免費壽司掀集體改名熱潮！內政部：記住次數免成終身「鮭魚」

台灣老婆快看！Super Junior土味情話來了　東海.銀赫.神童PK…圭賢吐槽：肉麻ＸＤ

野狗醫院閒逛…口中竟叼「女嬰屍」！民眾氣壞追趕　離譜影片曝光

美國防部新聞：台灣從來「不是中國的一部分」　分析最新印太局勢

南韓再爆新冠疫苗「血栓」案例！為年僅20多歲男性

快訊／阿爾及利亞規模6.0地震　房屋傾倒削半！恐怖影片曝光

北韓「硬起來」狠嗆美國！籲撤回敵對政策　她怒叱：不會有拜金會

美中高層會晤倒數！《華爾街日報》：中方擬要求撤銷川普對中制裁

美參議院重提法案　要求國務卿助台灣參與世衛

日甜美主播嘻笑播新聞！遇地震「秒變臉」千萬網友嚇到：太可怕

梅根爆婚禮前秘婚！　英牧師指「不可能」：她來自美國才不懂

人妻偷情被抓包！竟活生生淋油燒8歲幼子　折磨2天不治

油價漲勢再起「汽油看漲0.3元」　九五每公升零售價逼近28元大關

28門市先喝！麻古茶坊超夯「梅蜜」回來了　加鳳梨、葡萄波波超罪惡

高雄父子3天未進食！18歲兒扛家計揹車禍賠償陷困境　警募款送暖

新竹變巨型光雕城！台灣燈會轉型「光臨藝術節」76件作品、5大燈區

4生肖正桃花要來了！TOP4鼠「出門有浪漫邂逅」被搭訕機率高

IG貼「前男友現任」！23歲女嗆：讓大家去妳家客廳打X　下場慘

快備份！WhatsApp官網宣布　更新後不支援「部分規格」設備

獨／高雄狠踹私刑影片曝！打臉警說謊　6煞亮刀擄「砍含羞草男」

周鮭魚丼飯現身竹科實中！臉書秀假單「看醫生」　同學秒抓包

美中高層對話涉台？ 　中國駐美大使：主權問題不會讓步

糊塗人夫拍水龍頭邀功！正宮一看竟抓到「全裸小三」

國際熱門新聞

「橫濱大谷翔平」被爆租車約會　拒付5萬維修費

甜美主播遇地震「秒變臉」網看呆

冷血兒一掌甩臉　活活打死母親

她最渴望自由！字跡解析梅根、凱特、黛妃個性

智慧手錶意外成她揭發男友劈腿鐵證

美股受Fed預測激勵收漲　道瓊標普再創新高

機車槍手「血洗市集」！開槍掃射58死

人妻偷情被抓包　竟淋油燒死8歲幼子

正妹狂炫「13公分」　笑：下面更長

參院全票通過　台移民之女戴琪出任美國貿易代表

美國國家衛生院：「AZ疫苗」不太可能引發血栓

Fed上調美今年經濟成長預估　預期2023年前不升息

梅根爆婚禮前秘婚！英牧師傻眼

坦尚尼亞總統馬格弗里逝世　享壽61歲

更多熱門

相關新聞

美地質調查所：俄外海6.9強震

美地質調查所：俄外海6.9強震

美國地質調查所（USGS）表示，俄羅斯附近的Ust'-Kamchatsk Staryy遭到規模6.9強烈地震襲擊。

宜蘭外海04：13規模4.1地震　最大震度3級

宜蘭外海04：13規模4.1地震　最大震度3級

日本4.8地震　震央在茨城縣

日本4.8地震　震央在茨城縣

宜蘭1夜連2震！　最大規模3.6、震度4級

宜蘭1夜連2震！　最大規模3.6、震度4級

柯文哲談311　形容日本「永遠朋友」

柯文哲談311　形容日本「永遠朋友」

關鍵字：

阿爾及利亞地震

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

吃酒店妹意外抓根！大哥下「封口令」打人

網紅吃6170元免錢壽司！狂照曝光

肯德基價格出包　8萬人半夜買爆

30→13°C變天回冬！吳德榮：最強一波

田中發現藍色蛋　他追查：又棄嬰

北市酒店丟自製炸藥　20歲男投案

媽媽爆「你只剩1次」　他改名鮭魚GG了

16歲少年大戰3人妻2hrs！　當場休克喪失性功能

預言「全台鮭魚之亂」結局　律師點名135人：怎麼辦？

「億級男星」0偽裝嗑水煎包！

地表最強阿嬤！　10年還債600億元

開門4小時28名「鮭魚」吃爆壽司郎

今來9隻鮭魚！壽司郎店員崩潰對話

林森北路手榴彈炸裂　路人驚嚇狂奔

萬元潮鞋當脫鞋穿　警衛阿伯：來賺BMW重機油錢

更多

最夯影音

更多
波妞生日圓夢扮公主...賈靜雯虧：她不適合！　爆懷第四胎崩潰喊「放過我好嗎」

波妞生日圓夢扮公主...賈靜雯虧：她不適合！　爆懷第四胎崩潰喊「放過我好嗎」
遊覽車過彎後突加速乘客噴飛亡　初步鑑識結果：剎車沒有咬死！

遊覽車過彎後突加速乘客噴飛亡　初步鑑識結果：剎車沒有咬死！

鮭魚男大生是他！一早改名11點準時衝壽司郎　2天4餐吃爆

鮭魚男大生是他！一早改名11點準時衝壽司郎　2天4餐吃爆

白俄16歲正妹「首選來台」當模特　讚台灣便當好吃：曾經救了我

白俄16歲正妹「首選來台」當模特　讚台灣便當好吃：曾經救了我

Selina認「有弟弟追求」慌：不知怎麼開始..　還沒時間約會「拍到在床上我也不認！」

Selina認「有弟弟追求」慌：不知怎麼開始..　還沒時間約會「拍到在床上我也不認！」

熱門快報

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

2020年尾神加碼！看新聞送購物金和咖啡，再讓你用東森幣瞄準萬元獎品！

東森寵物險

東森寵物險

毛孩健保 寵物雲唯一推薦 不限醫療次數 免自負額 汪喵星人嚴選寵物險

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

寵物雲毛毛商城換季5折區

寵物雲毛毛商城換季5折區

【出清5折】寵物雲毛毛商城全面換季出清中

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面