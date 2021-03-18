快訊／阿爾及利亞規模6.0地震　房屋傾倒削半！恐怖影片曝光

▲阿爾及利亞18日凌晨發生規模6.0地震。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

非洲國家阿爾及利亞18日凌晨發生規模6.0地震，依據美國地質調查局（USGS）測得數據，震央位在該國東北部地中海沿岸的貝賈亞（Bejaïa）北北東約20公里處，深度僅10公里。

這場地震發生在當地18日凌晨1時4分（台灣時間18日上午8時4分），震感強烈，現已發生至少2起餘震，規模介於4.7至5.2之間。

依據推特消息，在規模6.0地震發生後，當地居民驚慌逃出家門，且部分房屋倒塌、屋內家具傾倒破損，甚至有建築物整片牆面被震垮。目前並未傳出有人傷亡。

REPORTS: Several buildings are heavily damaged & destroyed in the city of Béjaia. #Algerie #earthquake #زلزال pic.twitter.com/jaz4tqQFiV

Significant damage is registered in Bejaia, eastern #Algeria following the relatively strong earthquake that hit the region.

Hopefully, there will be no human casualties (none were registered so far).

PC: @AitMouhoubZouhe pic.twitter.com/PT0Z4k6zZ3