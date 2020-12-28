【英語多益通】要跨年也要防疫，管制措施的英文是？

▲ 跨年與防疫措施要兩相兼顧。（圖／記者李毓康攝）

文／徐碧霞Valerie

今年新冠肺炎肆虐，全球忙於防疫，轉眼間這個不尋常的一年即將過去。進入冬季歐美的第二波疫情升高，英國發現新冠肺炎病毒的變異株，它的高傳染力使得倫敦封城。面對另一波的疫情，新年跨年活動要續辦或者取消，政府和防疫單位更是加強警戒。

congregation：活動舉辦、取消、縮小規模

全球以跨年晚會和煙火著名的城市，多因防疫考量，取消跨年的傳統活動，「取消」活動最常用的字就是cancel，也可用scrap (v) 表達計畫或政策的取消或放棄。scrap (n) 當名詞時是「少量；碎片／碎屑」如 scrape of paper 小碎紙，scrap of information少量的資訊。

Because of the pandemic, several major celebrations and events have been scrapped .

（由於疫情的關係，許多慶祝活動已經被取消了。）

儘管台灣在253天後再度出現本土病例，但是相較其他各國，台灣防疫做得較好，因此有些跨年活動依原訂計畫繼續舉行，只是規模和人數也相對減少或設限。「舉行」最為人熟知的表現方式有happen、take place、be held等，此外也可用go ahead或 go ahead with (something) 一詞。

The opening ceremony is scheduled to be held on Saturday night.

（開幕儀式表定於星期六晚上舉行。）

Taipei City Government has decided to go ahead with fireworks and celebrations as planned.

（台北市政府決定如原訂計畫舉行煙火和慶祝活動。）

然而有些跨年活動將縮小規模舉辦，如減少參加人數等，規模或參與人數的「縮小」可以簡單的用scale down (something)或scale back (something)表達。

Due to the concerns of large crowd gatherings, New Year’s Eve celebrations are scaled back .

（因大量群眾聚集的顧慮，新年跨年活動縮小規模舉行。）

scale (n) 本身就是「尺度；規模」的意思，因此「大型／小型慶祝活動」就可以用large-scale/small-scale celebrations表示，而upscale (Adj) 因為是在刻度的上方，引申的意思就是「高檔、高級的」。

According to the report, NBA superstar, James Harden, is going to open an upscale restaurant in Houston.

（根據報導，NBA球星James Harden將在休士頓開一間高檔餐廳。）

To curb the spread of the virus, the government announced tighter regulations on large-scale gatherings.

（為了控制病毒的傳播，政府宣布對大型聚會更嚴格的規範。）

curb (v)是「控制，抑制」之意；gathering (n) 當名詞則解釋為「聚會」，除了gather (v) 之外，多益測驗裡也常看到congregate (v)聚集、congregation集會，聚會。

Thousands of protesters congregated in front of the city council to protest against the new immigration policy.

（數千名抗議者聚集在市政府前抗議新的移民法案。）

checkpoint：管制集會、設立檢查點

台北101的跨年活動將如期舉行，但參加活動的民眾需要遵守防疫的措施（measures），入口處將設置體溫檢查點 （checkpoints），進入活動區域的民眾都需要實名登記、戴上口罩並且不能飲食。

As precautionary measures , all of the participants are required to wear masks throughout the celebration and register their names and ID numbers at the checkpoint .

（預防措施規定所有參加者須以實名制進入，且活動全程須配戴口罩。）

measure一般當動詞是「測量」的意思，而多益測驗裡常見measure則是當名詞「措施」，如precautionary measures、preventive measures表示預防措施，social distancing measure社交距離措施。而通常如果要表達「規定要做什麼」或「被要求做什麼」可以用 be required to的表現方式。

參與活動的人可用participants、attendees，這兩個名詞是由動詞 participate、attend衍生而來。此外，參加歡樂活動的人、尤其像跨年活動這些活動者可用 revelers (n)，它是動詞revel (v) 的衍生名詞。

stream：舉辦虛擬、直播活動

也有很多城市的跨年活動計畫轉成線上舉行，如全球著名的紐約時報廣場的倒數計時，今年民眾只能透過螢幕看著水晶球漸漸落下、揮別2020。要表示以「直播」的方式進行，可以使用 stream (v)「串流直播」。

The event will be live streamed and people are encouraged to watch the event from home.

（活動將會直播，鼓勵民眾在家觀看。）

而除了stream 之外，也可用virtual (adj)「虛擬的；透過電腦的」。一般而言只要是線上進行的我們就可以用virtual，今年常看到的virtual classroom「虛擬教室」，和VR Virtual Reality「虛擬現實」都是用這個字。

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NYE 2021 will NOT be open to the public this year — but there will be live performances, and we hope all of you will enjoy the virtual celebrations safely from the comfort of your own home. (www.timesquarenyc.org)

（有鑑於新冠肺炎疫情持續，紐約時代廣場的2021跨年活動不會開放民眾入場，不過會有現場直播，我們希望大家都能舒適地在家中享受虛擬慶祝活動。）

Ongoing (adj) 和continuing同義，表示進行中的；持續的。

最後讓我們揮別（bid farewell）這個病毒造成全球紛擾的一年，期許明年2021會更平安美好。

【多益模擬試題】

1. The government has decided to ban outdoor gatherings such as live performances and food _________.

(A) selections (B) safety (C) stands (D) severance

2. Since the celebration will be held without live audience, people are encouraged to stay at home and __________ virtually.

(A) tune in (B) tone up (C) turn into (D) turn down

解析：

1. 正解為(C)。本題為字彙題，需要找出符合句意的單字，「政府決定禁止戶外群聚活動如現場音樂會和食物____」(C)「站，攤（位）」會是最好的選擇，常見的書報攤newsstand，計程車招呼站taxi stand 都用這個單字，因此(C)是正確答案。其他選項的意思分別是(A)選擇，(B)安全，(D)離職金。

2. 正解為(A)。本題為動詞片語題，需要知道選項中的含義並找出符合句意的片語，「由於慶祝活動將沒有現場觀眾，因此鼓勵民眾待在家裡，線上_____」因此正確答案要選(A)「收看；收聽」。(B)調高；增強，(C)變成，(D)拒絕。

