快訊／俄羅斯軍方：40名敘利亞軍人慘遭突襲身亡　80人重傷

記者陳亭伃／綜合報導

本月初敘利亞官方媒體表示，伊德利卜武裝份子多次違反停火協議，採取武裝行動，兩造局勢再升溫，大馬士革也恢復對伊德利卜武裝份子的軍事報復。

根據俄羅斯《衛星通訊社》報導，俄羅斯國防部表示，23日敘利亞伊德利卜省武裝份子突發動襲擊，造成40名敘利亞士兵喪生、80人重傷。此外，報導中也提到，東南部的戰火中至少擊斃50名聖戰份子。

此外，在襲擊當下伊德利卜武裝份子突破敘利亞軍隊防線，佔領至少兩個軍事典，逼迫政府撤退。

The Russian Defense Ministry says up to 40 Syrian soldiers were killed and 80 were wounded in an attack by militants in Syria’s Idlib, the Interfax news agency reports.https://t.co/M91y1GSH1A pic.twitter.com/NYworfpbsL