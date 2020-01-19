　
美國商場「槍響連發」多人驚慌逃竄　警方推特證實

▲▼警察,員警,警車,案發現場,兇案,逮捕。（示意圖／取自免費圖庫pixabay）

▲警方已到場展開調查。（示意圖／取自免費圖庫pixabay）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國喬治亞州首府亞特蘭大（Atlanta）大型商場萊諾克斯廣場（Lenox Square Mall）18日晚間傳出槍響，員警已到場展開調查。根據警方發言人的說法，這起案件並未造成人員受傷，但目擊者指出，在槍響傳出後，許多人開始逃跑，外傳商場現正處於封鎖狀態。

亞特蘭大警局稍早已透過推特證實槍擊消息，且此案有員警涉入，「我們已派員在槍擊現場，沒有員警受傷，會在收到更多資訊後提供最新消息。」

14歲少女遭性侵囚禁　Snapchat逃狼爪

14歲少女遭性侵囚禁　Snapchat逃狼爪

美國北加州一名14歲少女14日遭到陌生男子下藥、綁架並性侵，囚禁在汽車旅館房間裡。她意識迷糊，不知身在何處，但趁著嫌犯不注意時，偷偷打開手機上的Snapchat，開啟定位追蹤功能，並且通知好友撥打911報警，最後成功逃離狼爪。據了解，主嫌是55歲的巴斯克斯（Albert Vasquez），他與協助犯案的兩名同夥都已經落網。

川普彈劾審查將登場　辯護夢幻隊曝光

川普彈劾審查將登場　辯護夢幻隊曝光

川普法律團隊批彈劾案「無恥非法」

川普法律團隊批彈劾案「無恥非法」

美太空軍制服曝光　網傻眼

美太空軍制服曝光　網傻眼

達美客機放油淋60人　4師怒提告

達美客機放油淋60人　4師怒提告

槍擊北美要聞

槍擊北美要聞

