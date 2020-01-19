美國商場「槍響連發」多人驚慌逃竄　警方推特證實

▲警方已到場展開調查。（示意圖／取自免費圖庫pixabay）
記者詹雅婷／綜合報導
美國喬治亞州首府亞特蘭大（Atlanta）大型商場萊諾克斯廣場（Lenox Square Mall）18日晚間傳出槍響，員警已到場展開調查。根據警方發言人的說法，這起案件並未造成人員受傷，但目擊者指出，在槍響傳出後，許多人開始逃跑，外傳商場現正處於封鎖狀態。
亞特蘭大警局稍早已透過推特證實槍擊消息，且此案有員警涉入，「我們已派員在槍擊現場，沒有員警受傷，會在收到更多資訊後提供最新消息。」
We are on scene of an officer-involved shooting at Lenox Square. No officers are injured. We will provide updates as we receive further information.— Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) January 19, 2020
Atlanta police confirm an Officer-involved shooting at Lenox mall. We’re working to get more details @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/OXOAZVIiuo— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) January 19, 2020