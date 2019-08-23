加媒：加拿大駐港總領事館暫停香港僱員赴陸出差

▲ 加拿大駐港總領事館暫停部分成員前往大陸其他地區出差。（圖／達志影像）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

大陸21日證實英國駐港領事館人員鄭文傑（Simon Cheng）被行政拘捕15天，引發國際社會關注。根據最新消息，加拿大官員已證實暫停部分加拿大駐港總領事館人員前往大陸其他地區出差，但並未詳細說明此舉是回應鄭文傑被拘留一事，或是原本就有喊停出差洽公的計畫。

Confirmation from @CanCGHongKong on earlier report:



"The Consulate General of Canada in Hong Kong employs Canadian diplomats posted to Hong Kong as well as locally-engaged staff. At present, locally-engaged staff will not undertake official business travel outside of Hong Kong."