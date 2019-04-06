　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞

每秒2km高速撞擊！日隼鳥2號在「龍宮」完成人造隕石坑實驗

國際中心／綜合報導

日本探測機「隼鳥2號」（Hayabusa 2）5日通過撞擊裝置在小行星「龍宮」（Ryugu）上成功完成了隕石坑製造測試。日本宇宙航空研究開發機構（JAXA）表示，「隼鳥2號」將於夏天前再次嘗試登陸，並於2020年底前返回地球。此次的撞擊任務，利用裝置爆炸使重達2公斤的金屬塊以每秒2公里的高速撞擊龍宮地表。

據了解，「龍宮」距離地球約3億4000萬公里。

據《NHK》報導，JAXA表示，執行任務時，隼鳥2號成功與製造人造撞擊坑裝置分離，撞擊裝置自行爆炸後，使重達2公斤的金屬塊以每秒2公里的高速撞擊龍宮地表。

JAXA指出，撞擊後產生了很多的岩石，但隼鳥2號已做好了完善的事前迴避，目前機體狀態與運行軌道一切正常。

此外，JAXA表示，4月下旬還會讓「隼鳥2號」回到「龍宮」上空，確認該地表狀況。至於能否成功製造世界首次的人造隕石坑，對此，JAXA認為可能性很高。

關鍵字：隼鳥2號,JAXA,Hayabusa 2,龍宮,Ryugu,日本宇宙航空研究開發機構,日韓要聞

