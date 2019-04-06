每秒2km高速撞擊！日隼鳥2號在「龍宮」完成人造隕石坑實驗

[SCI] This is an image taken with the wide angle optical navigation camera (ONC-W1) immediately after (few seconds) the separation of the SCI. The retroreflective sheet on the SCI glows white due the image being shot with a flash. This showed the separation was on schedule. pic.twitter.com/8FPWY470nI— HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) April 5, 2019
國際中心／綜合報導
日本探測機「隼鳥2號」（Hayabusa 2）5日通過撞擊裝置在小行星「龍宮」（Ryugu）上成功完成了隕石坑製造測試。日本宇宙航空研究開發機構（JAXA）表示，「隼鳥2號」將於夏天前再次嘗試登陸，並於2020年底前返回地球。此次的撞擊任務，利用裝置爆炸使重達2公斤的金屬塊以每秒2公里的高速撞擊龍宮地表。
[SCI] The deployable camera, DCAM3, successfully photographed the ejector from when the SCI collided with Ryugu’s surface. This is the world’s first collision experiment with an asteroid! In the future, we will examine the crater formed and how the ejector dispersed. pic.twitter.com/eLm6ztM4VX— HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) April 5, 2019
據了解，「龍宮」距離地球約3億4000萬公里。
據《NHK》報導，JAXA表示，執行任務時，隼鳥2號成功與製造人造撞擊坑裝置分離，撞擊裝置自行爆炸後，使重達2公斤的金屬塊以每秒2公里的高速撞擊龍宮地表。
JAXA指出，撞擊後產生了很多的岩石，但隼鳥2號已做好了完善的事前迴避，目前機體狀態與運行軌道一切正常。
此外，JAXA表示，4月下旬還會讓「隼鳥2號」回到「龍宮」上空，確認該地表狀況。至於能否成功製造世界首次的人造隕石坑，對此，JAXA認為可能性很高。