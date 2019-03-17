快訊／紐西蘭達尼丁機場發現可疑包裹　拆彈小組已抵達現場

國際中心／綜合報導

紐西蘭當地時間17日晚上8點10分在達尼丁國際機場（ Dunedin Airport）發現可疑包裹，目前機場已關閉，並拉起封鎖線禁止進入，拆彈小組也已經進入。

▲紐西蘭達尼丁國際機場（Dunedin Airport）。（圖／翻攝自臉書／Dunedin Airport）



根據《紐西蘭先鋒報》表示，有目擊者在機場大樓內發現可疑包裹，機場關閉後，附近道路也已經設置改道措施，詳細狀況還有待更新。

Dunedin Airport is currently closed. Any passengers whose flights have been cancelled this evening - please contact your airline.