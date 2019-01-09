酒醉女大鬧機場　爬上櫃台大嗆男地勤：你這個性侵犯

▲女子失控大鬧國際機場。（圖／翻攝自instagram／@drelondon）
國際中心／綜合報導
有些人喝醉會開始昏睡，但也有人會開始「大鬧現場」，造成不必要的麻煩。近日社群網站瘋傳一段影片，美國一名喝得醉醺醺的女子在機場內歇斯底里，不但爬上櫃台，還大嗆男地勤人員說「你這個性侵犯！」
根據《每日郵報》報導，一名酒醉的女子周日在佛州勞德岱堡的好萊塢國際機場（Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport）失控大鬧，她不但大吼「誰敢對我這樣的女人這麼做？」、「讓我離開！」還跳了一下接著爬上櫃台，脫口嗆捷藍航空（JetBlue）的男性地勤是性侵犯，並宣稱自己是遊民，身上有帶槍。
影片大肆流傳後，外界紛紛懷疑該女乘客是因為搭乘的捷藍航空延誤了10小時，才會氣得失控大鬧。對此，捷藍航空發言人表示，「影片中的女乘客搭乘的航班並沒有延誤的問題，是因為她酒醉，所以才會被拒絕登機。」該女子隨後也被當地警察逮捕。
I wake up this am to my video going viral & many calls including @foxnews - So yesterday I was stuck in the airport for 10hrs as #JetBlue flight was canceled due to computer failure. They said we would send another plane from New York but this took many hrs. While in Fort Lauderdale airport everyone remained calm apart from this woman who went crazy on #JetBlue staff called him a rapist & she said she had a gun on me + many crazy things in front of kids Swipe right to see the end of chaos