酒醉女大鬧機場　爬上櫃台大嗆男地勤：你這個性侵犯

▲▼女子失控大鬧國際機場。（圖／翻攝自instagram／drelondon）

▲女子失控大鬧國際機場。（圖／翻攝自instagram／@drelondon）

國際中心／綜合報導

有些人喝醉會開始昏睡，但也有人會開始「大鬧現場」，造成不必要的麻煩。近日社群網站瘋傳一段影片，美國一名喝得醉醺醺的女子在機場內歇斯底里，不但爬上櫃台，還大嗆男地勤人員說「你這個性侵犯！」

根據《每日郵報》報導，一名酒醉的女子周日在佛州勞德岱堡的好萊塢國際機場（Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport）失控大鬧，她不但大吼「誰敢對我這樣的女人這麼做？」、「讓我離開！」還跳了一下接著爬上櫃台，脫口嗆捷藍航空（JetBlue）的男性地勤是性侵犯，並宣稱自己是遊民，身上有帶槍。

影片大肆流傳後，外界紛紛懷疑該女乘客是因為搭乘的捷藍航空延誤了10小時，才會氣得失控大鬧。對此，捷藍航空發言人表示，「影片中的女乘客搭乘的航班並沒有延誤的問題，是因為她酒醉，所以才會被拒絕登機。」該女子隨後也被當地警察逮捕。

關鍵字：機場,性侵,酒醉,喝酒

植物人產男嬰！照護機構男員工強驗DNA

美國亞利桑那州哈辛達照護機構（Hacienda HealthCare）日前爆出一名女性植物人疑遭性侵產子醜聞，震驚社會各界，讓病患家屬們感到相當不安，甚至24小時待在病房內保護自己的兒女。如今，警方已提出搜查令，要求獲取照護機構內每位男性員工和離職男性員工的DNA。

