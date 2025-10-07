法官開庭遭射殺！　他出席「財產糾紛案」受審一半掏槍

▲法官卡拉雅（右）主持聽證會時遭射殺身亡。（圖／翻攝X）
記者吳美依／綜合報導
阿爾巴尼亞發生一起駭人案件，法官卡拉雅（Astrit Kalaja）正在審理一起財產糾紛案時，突遭受審的30歲男子開槍射殺，震驚全國。
《衛報》報導，此案6日發生在該國首都地拉那（Tirana）一處上訴法院。警方表示，法官卡拉雅主持聽證會期間中彈，而槍手施坎比 （Elvis Shkambi）開火後企圖逃離現場，但隨即遭到逮捕。
#BREAKING : A man on trial opened fire in a courtroom in the Albanian capital Tirana on Monday, killing the judge and injuring two others, police said.— upuknews (@upuknews1) October 6, 2025
Appeals court judge Astrit Kalaja was presiding over the man’s case when he opened fire, police said, adding that the man was… pic.twitter.com/nz3ncEyNFm
法官立刻被緊急送醫，但仍在途中傷重不治。另一對參與審判的父子檔也遭波及受傷，但2人在送醫救治後情況穩定。
阿爾巴尼亞總理拉瑪（Edi Rama）形容這是一起「悲劇性事件」，強烈要求針對槍械暴力犯罪「給予最嚴厲的法律制裁。」總統貝加伊（Bajram Begaj）也發布聲明譴責，直指這是「對整個司法體系的可怕攻擊」。
根據東南歐及東歐輕武器管制資訊交換中心（SEESAC）數據，阿爾巴尼亞今年1至6月已發生213起槍械暴力事件。
