國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

法官開庭遭射殺！　他出席「財產糾紛案」受審一半掏槍

▲▼法官開庭遭射殺！　他「財產糾紛案」受審一半掏槍。（圖／翻攝Ｘ）

▲法官卡拉雅（右）主持聽證會時遭射殺身亡。（圖／翻攝X）

記者吳美依／綜合報導

阿爾巴尼亞發生一起駭人案件，法官卡拉雅（Astrit Kalaja）正在審理一起財產糾紛案時，突遭受審的30歲男子開槍射殺，震驚全國。

《衛報》報導，此案6日發生在該國首都地拉那（Tirana）一處上訴法院。警方表示，法官卡拉雅主持聽證會期間中彈，而槍手施坎比 （Elvis Shkambi）開火後企圖逃離現場，但隨即遭到逮捕。

法官立刻被緊急送醫，但仍在途中傷重不治。另一對參與審判的父子檔也遭波及受傷，但2人在送醫救治後情況穩定。

阿爾巴尼亞總理拉瑪（Edi Rama）形容這是一起「悲劇性事件」，強烈要求針對槍械暴力犯罪「給予最嚴厲的法律制裁。」總統貝加伊（Bajram Begaj）也發布聲明譴責，直指這是「對整個司法體系的可怕攻擊」。

根據東南歐及東歐輕武器管制資訊交換中心（SEESAC）數據，阿爾巴尼亞今年1至6月已發生213起槍械暴力事件。

10/06 全台詐欺最新數據

