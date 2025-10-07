法官開庭遭射殺！　他出席「財產糾紛案」受審一半掏槍

▲法官卡拉雅（右）主持聽證會時遭射殺身亡。（圖／翻攝X）



記者吳美依／綜合報導

阿爾巴尼亞發生一起駭人案件，法官卡拉雅（Astrit Kalaja）正在審理一起財產糾紛案時，突遭受審的30歲男子開槍射殺，震驚全國。

《衛報》報導，此案6日發生在該國首都地拉那（Tirana）一處上訴法院。警方表示，法官卡拉雅主持聽證會期間中彈，而槍手施坎比 （Elvis Shkambi）開火後企圖逃離現場，但隨即遭到逮捕。

#BREAKING : A man on trial opened fire in a courtroom in the Albanian capital Tirana on Monday, killing the judge and injuring two others, police said.



Appeals court judge Astrit Kalaja was presiding over the man’s case when he opened fire, police said, adding that the man was… pic.twitter.com/nz3ncEyNFm