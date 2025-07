每天都收到　女家門口被「破百件包裹」堆1年崩潰：不是我訂的

▲亞馬遜物流。(圖/路透社)

記者李振慧/綜合報導

美國加州一名女子每天都會收到大量亞馬遜包裹,雖然這些包裹都不是她訂購的商品,然而包裹上卻都寫著她的地址,長期下來導致家門口被數百件包裹堵住,令她不堪其擾。

這名居住在聖荷西市(San Jose)的女子凱(Kay)向媒體投訴,過去一年多來,住家每天都會收到大量亞馬遜包裹,最後堆到連家門前的車道都被占滿,根本沒有空間可以停車。

A California woman has received hundreds of huge Amazon packages she didn't order for over a year after a cheap Chinese company listed her San Jose home as their return address. There are so many she has them stacked up to her shoulders in the driveway, and can no longer park her… pic.twitter.com/LBZLghNKlo