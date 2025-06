伊朗求援！普丁會晤伊朗外長　傳最高領袖尋求俄國協助

▲普丁與伊朗外長會晤。(圖/翻攝自X)

記者詹雅婷/綜合報導

伊朗外交部長阿拉奇(Abbas Araghchi)23日與俄羅斯總統普丁會面,據信他帶著伊朗最高領袖哈米尼(Ali Khamenei)的信,要把這封信轉交給普丁。據信哈米尼在信中尋求普丁給予更多援助。

BREAKING



President Vladimir Putin begins his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi amid unprecedented escalation.



Russia affirms its support for the Iranian people and condemns the strikes against Iran as unjustified aggression.



The situation after this meeting… pic.twitter.com/dNs8rBCtUl