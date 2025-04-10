快訊／美對中關稅「提升至125％」！川普：75國暫停徵收關稅90天

▲美國總統川普。（圖／路透）

記者閔文昱／綜合報導

中美關稅戰持續當中，中國9日宣布反制措施，將美國所有進口商品的關稅提升至84％。不料，美國總統川普於台灣時間10日凌晨再宣布，美國將提高對中國的關稅至125%。另外，有超過75個國家與美國進行協商，未對美國進行任何形式的報復，基於此，川普授權一項為期90天的「暫停措施」，期間大幅降低互惠關稅至10%，並即刻生效。

美國總統川普透過自家社群媒體Truth Social發文內容如下：

鑒於中國對全球市場表現出明顯缺乏尊重，我在此宣布，美國對中國徵收的關稅即刻起將提高至125%。希望在不久的將來，中國能意識到，剝削美國及其他國家的時代已經無法持續，也不再被接受。

相對地，鑒於超過75個國家的代表，包含美國商務部、財政部與貿易代表署（USTR），已就貿易、貿易壁壘、關稅、貨幣操縱以及非貨幣性關稅等議題，與美方展開協商，且在我的強烈建議下，這些國家並未以任何方式對美國進行報復，因此我已批准對這些國家實施為期90天的「暫停措施」，並在此期間大幅降低對等關稅至10%，同樣即刻生效。

感謝各位對此事的關注！

Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable. Conversely, and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!