國際

洛杉磯野火吞噬富人區！逾千豪宅「燒成廢墟」　驚人前後對比圖曝

記者葉睿涵／綜合報導

美國洛杉磯野火延燒4天，目前已有至少11人慘遭奪命。與此同時，火舌吞噬了當地約3.4萬英畝的土地，相當於半個台北市陷入火海，摧毀逾萬座建築。最近，網上流出衛星捕捉的圖像，顯示這片曾經繁華的土地，如今化為一片焦黑瓦礫，滿目瘡痍的景象令人痛心。

從衛星圖可見，位於聖塔莫尼卡山脈（Santa Monica）與太平洋之間原本富裕的豪宅區太平洋帕利塞茲（Pacific Palisades），如今因大火重創，災情慘烈；數千棟豪宅被燒毀，現場幾乎成為廢墟。鄰近的馬里布（Malibu）沿海地區同樣未能倖免，整片海岸線被燒成焦黑，沿岸建築物無一幸存。

美國商務部長雷蒙多（Gina Raimondo）證實，台積電已在亞利桑那州開始生產先進的4奈米晶片，這也是美國拜登政府在推動半導體產業發展的一個重要里程碑。

