洛杉磯野火吞噬富人區！逾千豪宅「燒成廢墟」　驚人前後對比圖曝

Palisades in LA, California



Before (Google Maps) and after the fire

記者葉睿涵／綜合報導

美國洛杉磯野火延燒4天，目前已有至少11人慘遭奪命。與此同時，火舌吞噬了當地約3.4萬英畝的土地，相當於半個台北市陷入火海，摧毀逾萬座建築。最近，網上流出衛星捕捉的圖像，顯示這片曾經繁華的土地，如今化為一片焦黑瓦礫，滿目瘡痍的景象令人痛心。

從衛星圖可見，位於聖塔莫尼卡山脈（Santa Monica）與太平洋之間原本富裕的豪宅區太平洋帕利塞茲（Pacific Palisades），如今因大火重創，災情慘烈；數千棟豪宅被燒毀，現場幾乎成為廢墟。鄰近的馬里布（Malibu）沿海地區同樣未能倖免，整片海岸線被燒成焦黑，沿岸建築物無一幸存。

Before & After: Satellite images comparing pre- and post-wildfire scenes in Los Angeles, California, reveal the devastating impact of the blaze.



Source: AA pic.twitter.com/iLjVGni3qm — Clash Report (@clashreport) January 10, 2025





A reminder of nature's power. Flying over Pasadena before and after the Eaton Canyon Fire.

Just to put the magnitude of the fire into perspective. This is Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, California.

Before After





This is Malibu, California before and after the LA Fires.