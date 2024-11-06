　
快訊／賀錦麗「取消所有公開行程」！　今晚確定不對外發言

▲▼民主黨候選人賀錦麗。（圖／路透）

▲民主黨候選人賀錦麗選情不樂觀。（圖／路透）

記者邱晟軒／綜合報導

2024年美國總統大選開票進入最後階段！根據美國媒體《哥倫比亞廣播公司新聞網（CBS）》報導，民主黨候選人、副總統賀錦麗（Kamala Harris）今晚取消了所有公開行程，並且她將不會在霍華德大學（Howard University）對支持者發表講話。賀錦麗競選團隊稍早亦證實了此消息。

賀錦麗競選團隊聯合主席 Cedric Richmond 稍早現身霍華德大學舉辦的開票活動上向支持群眾宣布，賀錦麗今晚將不會發表演說，「我們仍然有尚未宣布結果的州，我們將繼續在奮鬥，以確保每一票的計算。」

快訊／賀錦麗「取消所有公開行程」！　今晚確定不對外發言

2024美國總統大選川普美國台灣看美選賀錦麗

