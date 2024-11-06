快訊／賀錦麗「取消所有公開行程」！　今晚確定不對外發言

▲民主黨候選人賀錦麗選情不樂觀。（圖／路透）

記者邱晟軒／綜合報導

2024年美國總統大選開票進入最後階段！根據美國媒體《哥倫比亞廣播公司新聞網（CBS）》報導，民主黨候選人、副總統賀錦麗（Kamala Harris）今晚取消了所有公開行程，並且她將不會在霍華德大學（Howard University）對支持者發表講話。賀錦麗競選團隊稍早亦證實了此消息。



賀錦麗競選團隊聯合主席 Cedric Richmond 稍早現身霍華德大學舉辦的開票活動上向支持群眾宣布，賀錦麗今晚將不會發表演說，「我們仍然有尚未宣布結果的州，我們將繼續在奮鬥，以確保每一票的計算。」

The co-chair of Kamala Harris' campaign, Cedric Richmond, tells the crowd at her Howard University watch party that Harris will not be speaking tonight, but will give an address later on Wednesday.



"We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted," he… pic.twitter.com/CRkE5qB3DF