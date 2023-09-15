　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
    • 　
>
生活 生活焦點 教育 氣象 健康 藝文 | 運勢 | 交通

電影學TOEIC 芭比的動人獨白

▲▼《Barbie芭比》劇照。（圖／華納提供）

▲《Barbie芭比》劇照。（圖／華納提供）

文／蘇寬

芭比不單單只是回憶童年的電影，其提出生活中的性別平等(gender equality)、父權主義(patriarchy)等議題深入人心，劇中的芭比迷Gloria經歷進入社會、婚姻育兒之後對真人芭比的肺腑之言，反映出女性為了追逐社會期待，內心中的迷失感；這段獨白引起了大眾討論與認同，被評為奧斯卡等級（Oscar worthy）的發言，而透過這邊我們可以更以學習幾個很重要的TOEIC常用單字以及句型，我們一起看這段話學習多益英文。

“It is literally impossible to be a woman. You are so beautiful, and so smart, and it kills me that you don’t think you’re good enough. Like, we have to always be extraordinary, but somehow we’re always doing it wrong. “

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...

“You have to be thin, but not too thin. ... You’re supposed to stay pretty for men, but not so pretty that you tempt them too much or that you threaten other women because you’re supposed to be a part of the sisterhood. ... It’s too hard! It’s too contradictory and nobody gives you a medal or says thank you! And it turns out in fact that not only are you doing everything wrong, but also everything is your fault.”~ From the movie Barbie.

literally 確實地
這個字裡頭包含字根lit-指「（閱）讀」、「文字」，常見的例子包含：literacy (識字率)、literature(文學)等等。

副詞literally在這裡就是「強調某個敘述的事實性與精準性」，這樣的事實往往是超乎人們的預料的，請見例句：

It is literally impossible to be a woman.
(當好一個女人確實就是不可能)

Taiwan Music Festival is famous among young Taiwanese. There were literally millions of people participating in the festival this year.
(台灣祭在台灣年輕人中廣為流行，今年真的就有（字面上地）數百萬人參與這次的活動)

另外 literally 還另一個語意就是「字面上的」，他通常會在跨語言翻譯中出現，例如：

The Chinese idiom ren shan ren hai, literally translated to “people mountain people sea”, is used to describe a place crowded with people.
(人山人海這個成語字面上翻譯即是people mountain people sea，是用來形容一個地方擠滿了人)

kill 使極度痛苦
kill 當動詞用除了「殺死」這個用法之外，他也可以用於形容某件事物造成人的激烈情緒起伏，請看以下例句：

it kills me that you don’t think you’re good enough.
(我實在心痛如絞，看著你是如此聰慧美麗卻（因他人外在期待）覺得自己不夠好)

I could hardly sleep last night because my back pain was killing me.
(我昨晚幾乎不能睡因為我的背痛讓我極度痛苦)

kill 還有另一個顛倒用法，他可以用來指一件事物讓讓人覺得非常好笑，請看例句：

The stand-up comedy was so much fun. The comedian was killing me laughing.
(那次脫口秀真的好有趣，那個喜劇演員讓我笑得半死）

suppose應該
指的是「被大眾或是社會普遍期待或是要求」，用法上會特別跟社會上的規範有關聯，如對白中描述了女人要美貌端莊是為了應該維持各種關係上的禮貌。

You’re supposed to stay pretty for men, but not so pretty that you tempt them too much or that you threaten other women because you’re supposed to be a part of the sisterhood.
（你應該要為了男人保持美麗，但同時不能太美，因為你會過度魅惑男人或者你會威脅到其他的女人的生存，你應該要好好維持跟其他女人的好姐妹關係。）

Stop telling your children what they are supposed to do. They are grown-ups and they should make choices on their own and face consequences.
(不要再告訴孩子應該要做什麼，他們已經長大，該自己作決定並承擔責任。)

suppose 是一個常見的意思是「猜想、假設」，他可以直接放於句首也可至於句中，後面接上that 所引導的名詞子句。
Suppose （that）you have a magic key that can open anything. What would you choose to open?
( 假設你有一隻能開任何物品的鑰匙，你會想開啟什麼呢？）

It is absurd to suppose that people in our lives are always trying to take advantage of us.
(一直假設生命中的每個人都要來占我們便宜，是很荒謬的一件事）

contradictory 矛盾的
字根contra- 帶有「相反的」，例如contrary「相反的」，而另一個字根 -dict-「說」，例如dictator 「獨裁者（意指唯一發號施令的人）」，兩個字根組合在一起contradictory 「矛盾的（兩邊說的東西相反）」，我們來看看更多延伸的例句：

When the police asked Linda where she was yesterday morning, she told the police she was home. However, her neighbor gave a contradictory statement, saying that he saw Linda leaving home with a huge suitcase at 8 a.m. yesterday.
(當警方問Linda昨天早上在哪裡時，她說她都在家。然而他的鄰居提供相反的證詞，他說他看見Linda在早上八點時就提著大行李箱出門了)

其中一個需要釐清的概念是contradictary 跟 contrary 的差別，兩者某種意義上都有表示兩方說法不相同甚至是相反的意味，但是主要差異在於contradictary本身就假設了其中一個說法是對的，而另一個因為矛盾所以是錯誤的，如上面的例子中Linda跟鄰居的證詞，在這樣的敘述下，說這句話的人已經假設一定有一方是正確的，但contrary 則沒有這個假設，只是單純陳述兩的提議的討論方向不同。如以下例句，大家的看法並沒有所謂的正確或錯誤，只是單純跟說話者經歷的情況不同而已。

Contrary to what I have heard from most students, Prof. Lee treats me very well.
(跟我從大部分學生聽到的不同，李教授對我很好）

【TOEIC模擬試題】
1. I feel confused when I received ________advice from the same committee member.
(A) beneficial
(B) contradictory
(C) practical
(D) confidential

2. You ________make a reservation earlier if you want to celebrate Father’s Day in that famous restaurant.
(A) supposed to
(B) are supposed to
(C) suppose to
(D) are supposing to

解析：
1.正解為(B)。本題為單字題，句意為「當我從同一位委員身上得到相反矛盾的意見時我很困惑。」各選項意思分別為(A) beneficial 有幫助的 (B) contradictory 矛盾的 (C) practical 實際的 (D) confidential 機密的，（Ｂ）最符合句義。

2.正解為(B)。本題是文法題，句意為「如果你想在那間著名餐廳慶祝父親節，你應該要更早提前預約。」be supposed to 為固定用法表示「（大眾普遍認知的）應該」，故選(B)。

►造星課開班啦！慶《ETstar學習雲》平台開站，限時早鳥優惠4折起，加上「ETSTAR」折扣碼還可再折50元！點我手刀立即搶課☛

ET快訊
手搖飲「最胖配料Top8」甜又油！　珍珠排第6

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

新奇萬象！KUSO追擊～按讚加入ETtoday分享雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 生活最新 全站最新

電影學TOEIC 芭比的動人獨白

三峽母子7秒騙走「iPhone 14」！遭抓包竟反控詐欺　恐怖手法曝光

「自然孔洞手術」切除子宮免動刀　腹腔鏡微創手術術後無疤　

快訊／現況曝光！阪神虎封王「道頓堀」全是人　心齋橋站滿警察

快訊／北市信義區突停電「通化夜市整條黑」台電回應了

巴西蛋標錯日期風波！食藥署急宣布2加強措施「洗選業者逐家輔導」

最凶黑兔年鬼門關！命理師曝「5大聚陰處」警告：4生肖9點前快回家

最強「AI工具」幫你生吸睛文案！解密FB+IG數據　讓人一看就想追蹤

政院拋「津貼、福利金」善意　台鐵司機員中秋不罷駛？工會沒鬆口

2023創新博覽會高雄登場　31家廠商企業主交流媒合商機

超跑男未繫安全帶不滿被攔　跳針「要停車」警罰11500元

藝人賴佩霞任郭台銘副手　談台灣經濟、一例一休哽咽

《人選》賴佩霞任副手！　郭台銘：2024我們一定贏

台中女遭活埋生前影片曝！腳步不穩疑跌落工地　倒第2次土方才發現

舒華開示被誇「情感大師XD」　直播開邀子瑜：看到聯絡我～

北市某高職學生鬥毆！　持「乾粉滅火器狂噴」釀19人送醫

撐傘婦闖紅燈「撞車倒地」　休旅車驚險急閃險輾過她

「外星人」曝光？墨西哥國會公開2具遺骸　專家：非地球物種

賴佩霞致詞哽咽落淚　「只有經濟穩定年輕人才敢想像成家立業」　

台北市又有天坑！　大同區赤峰街現大洞

電影學TOEIC 芭比的動人獨白

三峽母子7秒騙走「iPhone 14」！遭抓包竟反控詐欺　恐怖手法曝光

「自然孔洞手術」切除子宮免動刀　腹腔鏡微創手術術後無疤　

快訊／現況曝光！阪神虎封王「道頓堀」全是人　心齋橋站滿警察

快訊／北市信義區突停電「通化夜市整條黑」台電回應了

巴西蛋標錯日期風波！食藥署急宣布2加強措施「洗選業者逐家輔導」

最凶黑兔年鬼門關！命理師曝「5大聚陰處」警告：4生肖9點前快回家

最強「AI工具」幫你生吸睛文案！解密FB+IG數據　讓人一看就想追蹤

政院拋「津貼、福利金」善意　台鐵司機員中秋不罷駛？工會沒鬆口

2023創新博覽會高雄登場　31家廠商企業主交流媒合商機

利比亞洪災恐破2萬死「預警應變皆失靈」　UN：大多死傷原可避免

賴佩霞「哈佛學歷」是短期課程非正式學位　恐難列入選舉公報

「伊藤潤二」主題餐酒恐怖再臨　餐點附鏟子把富江挖出來

電影學TOEIC 芭比的動人獨白

加菲貓走失呆坐一中商圈　2正妹衝警局領回：壞壞貓

相關新聞

「這數字」對中3碼免費看電影

「這數字」對中3碼免費看電影

身分證拿出來！台中大魯閣新時代購物中心迎接8周年慶，9月13日起到10月16日推出超強週年慶回饋，商場會員只要個人身分證字號中有3個8，就可以免費換取一張電影票，總計1000個名額。此外，日曜天地則舉辦OUTLET零碼鞋清倉會，集結60大品牌、上萬雙鞋款、價格最低1.6折起。

《快一秒的他》譜出日系時差愛戀

《快一秒的他》譜出日系時差愛戀

女性60歲後維持「穩定體重」才是長壽關鍵

女性60歲後維持「穩定體重」才是長壽關鍵

《我的麻吉4個鬼》無厘頭喜劇

《我的麻吉4個鬼》無厘頭喜劇

全英票選！百大「最愛電影配樂」出爐　《魔戒三部曲》登頂

全英票選！百大「最愛電影配樂」出爐　《魔戒三部曲》登頂

關鍵字：

TOEIC多益電影女性英文學習

讀者迴響

最夯影音

更多
超跑男未繫安全帶不滿被攔　跳針「要停車」警罰11500元

超跑男未繫安全帶不滿被攔　跳針「要停車」警罰11500元
藝人賴佩霞任郭台銘副手　談台灣經濟、一例一休哽咽

藝人賴佩霞任郭台銘副手　談台灣經濟、一例一休哽咽

《人選》賴佩霞任副手！　郭台銘：2024我們一定贏

《人選》賴佩霞任副手！　郭台銘：2024我們一定贏

台中女遭活埋生前影片曝！腳步不穩疑跌落工地　倒第2次土方才發現

台中女遭活埋生前影片曝！腳步不穩疑跌落工地　倒第2次土方才發現

舒華開示被誇「情感大師XD」　直播開邀子瑜：看到聯絡我～

舒華開示被誇「情感大師XD」　直播開邀子瑜：看到聯絡我～

熱門快報

音樂主理人票選熱烈進行中

音樂主理人票選熱烈進行中

ETtoday音樂主理人票選活動熱烈進行中！快來投票抽iPad、AirPods等百項大獎！

獨家線上線下網紅造星開班

獨家線上線下網紅造星開班

「網紅培訓一條龍」！東森造星計畫全面啟動！

《豈有此呂》揭露「北宜公路鬼故事」真相

《豈有此呂》揭露「北宜公路鬼故事」真相

開天眼記者也當過山道猴子 揭祕山道女孩真實身分 ｜吳居諴

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

專家帶看重點整理，全台房巿筆記起來，獵房行動掌握房巿風向，趨勢中擬定購屋大事。

月圓，毛孩也要吃得圓圓

月圓，毛孩也要吃得圓圓

犬貓糧下殺↘65折起，滿千免運還送罐罐，更多超值優惠都在寵物王國!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面