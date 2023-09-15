電影學TOEIC 芭比的動人獨白

▲《Barbie芭比》劇照。（圖／華納提供）

文／蘇寬

芭比不單單只是回憶童年的電影，其提出生活中的性別平等(gender equality)、父權主義(patriarchy)等議題深入人心，劇中的芭比迷Gloria經歷進入社會、婚姻育兒之後對真人芭比的肺腑之言，反映出女性為了追逐社會期待，內心中的迷失感；這段獨白引起了大眾討論與認同，被評為奧斯卡等級（Oscar worthy）的發言，而透過這邊我們可以更以學習幾個很重要的TOEIC常用單字以及句型，我們一起看這段話學習多益英文。

“It is literally impossible to be a woman. You are so beautiful, and so smart, and it kills me that you don’t think you’re good enough. Like, we have to always be extraordinary, but somehow we’re always doing it wrong. “

“You have to be thin, but not too thin. ... You’re supposed to stay pretty for men, but not so pretty that you tempt them too much or that you threaten other women because you’re supposed to be a part of the sisterhood. ... It’s too hard! It’s too contradictory and nobody gives you a medal or says thank you! And it turns out in fact that not only are you doing everything wrong, but also everything is your fault.”~ From the movie Barbie.

literally 確實地

這個字裡頭包含字根lit-指「（閱）讀」、「文字」，常見的例子包含：literacy (識字率)、literature(文學)等等。

副詞literally在這裡就是「強調某個敘述的事實性與精準性」，這樣的事實往往是超乎人們的預料的，請見例句：

It is literally impossible to be a woman.

(當好一個女人確實就是不可能)

Taiwan Music Festival is famous among young Taiwanese. There were literally millions of people participating in the festival this year.

(台灣祭在台灣年輕人中廣為流行，今年真的就有（字面上地）數百萬人參與這次的活動)

另外 literally 還另一個語意就是「字面上的」，他通常會在跨語言翻譯中出現，例如：

The Chinese idiom ren shan ren hai, literally translated to “people mountain people sea”, is used to describe a place crowded with people.

(人山人海這個成語字面上翻譯即是people mountain people sea，是用來形容一個地方擠滿了人)

kill 使極度痛苦

kill 當動詞用除了「殺死」這個用法之外，他也可以用於形容某件事物造成人的激烈情緒起伏，請看以下例句：

it kills me that you don’t think you’re good enough.

(我實在心痛如絞，看著你是如此聰慧美麗卻（因他人外在期待）覺得自己不夠好)

I could hardly sleep last night because my back pain was killing me.

(我昨晚幾乎不能睡因為我的背痛讓我極度痛苦)

kill 還有另一個顛倒用法，他可以用來指一件事物讓讓人覺得非常好笑，請看例句：

The stand-up comedy was so much fun. The comedian was killing me laughing.

(那次脫口秀真的好有趣，那個喜劇演員讓我笑得半死）

suppose應該

指的是「被大眾或是社會普遍期待或是要求」，用法上會特別跟社會上的規範有關聯，如對白中描述了女人要美貌端莊是為了應該維持各種關係上的禮貌。

You’re supposed to stay pretty for men, but not so pretty that you tempt them too much or that you threaten other women because you’re supposed to be a part of the sisterhood.

（你應該要為了男人保持美麗，但同時不能太美，因為你會過度魅惑男人或者你會威脅到其他的女人的生存，你應該要好好維持跟其他女人的好姐妹關係。）

Stop telling your children what they are supposed to do. They are grown-ups and they should make choices on their own and face consequences.

(不要再告訴孩子應該要做什麼，他們已經長大，該自己作決定並承擔責任。)

suppose 是一個常見的意思是「猜想、假設」，他可以直接放於句首也可至於句中，後面接上that 所引導的名詞子句。

Suppose （that）you have a magic key that can open anything. What would you choose to open?

( 假設你有一隻能開任何物品的鑰匙，你會想開啟什麼呢？）

It is absurd to suppose that people in our lives are always trying to take advantage of us.

(一直假設生命中的每個人都要來占我們便宜，是很荒謬的一件事）

contradictory 矛盾的

字根contra- 帶有「相反的」，例如contrary「相反的」，而另一個字根 -dict-「說」，例如dictator 「獨裁者（意指唯一發號施令的人）」，兩個字根組合在一起contradictory 「矛盾的（兩邊說的東西相反）」，我們來看看更多延伸的例句：

When the police asked Linda where she was yesterday morning, she told the police she was home. However, her neighbor gave a contradictory statement, saying that he saw Linda leaving home with a huge suitcase at 8 a.m. yesterday.

(當警方問Linda昨天早上在哪裡時，她說她都在家。然而他的鄰居提供相反的證詞，他說他看見Linda在早上八點時就提著大行李箱出門了)

其中一個需要釐清的概念是contradictary 跟 contrary 的差別，兩者某種意義上都有表示兩方說法不相同甚至是相反的意味，但是主要差異在於contradictary本身就假設了其中一個說法是對的，而另一個因為矛盾所以是錯誤的，如上面的例子中Linda跟鄰居的證詞，在這樣的敘述下，說這句話的人已經假設一定有一方是正確的，但contrary 則沒有這個假設，只是單純陳述兩的提議的討論方向不同。如以下例句，大家的看法並沒有所謂的正確或錯誤，只是單純跟說話者經歷的情況不同而已。

Contrary to what I have heard from most students, Prof. Lee treats me very well.

(跟我從大部分學生聽到的不同，李教授對我很好）

【TOEIC模擬試題】

1. I feel confused when I received ________advice from the same committee member.

(A) beneficial

(B) contradictory

(C) practical

(D) confidential

2. You ________make a reservation earlier if you want to celebrate Father’s Day in that famous restaurant.

(A) supposed to

(B) are supposed to

(C) suppose to

(D) are supposing to

解析：

1.正解為(B)。本題為單字題，句意為「當我從同一位委員身上得到相反矛盾的意見時我很困惑。」各選項意思分別為(A) beneficial 有幫助的 (B) contradictory 矛盾的 (C) practical 實際的 (D) confidential 機密的，（Ｂ）最符合句義。

2.正解為(B)。本題是文法題，句意為「如果你想在那間著名餐廳慶祝父親節，你應該要更早提前預約。」be supposed to 為固定用法表示「（大眾普遍認知的）應該」，故選(B)。