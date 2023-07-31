外媒記者見民眾黨Vote White撞「白人至上」口號　嚇到頭都暈了

▲民眾黨英文官網惹議。（圖／翻攝網站）



記者林彥臣／綜合報導

民眾黨英文官網最近被發現寫著「Vote White Vote Right」，隱含「投給白人，投給右派」的意涵，引發批評後下架。外媒自由撰稿人赫爾（Erin Hale）也在推特上對此了發表評論，並且用了一個「令人頭暈」的表情符號，暗示他對於此事的看法。

赫爾在推特發文表示，台灣民眾黨意外使用了與「美國白人至上主義政黨」（American white supremacist political party）類似的口號。

赫爾說，雖然他知道台灣習慣用顏色來代表政黨，但是對於美國人來說，「這仍然是……」。文末搭配上了一個頭暈的表情符號。

The Taiwan People’s Party accidentally shares a slogan with an American white supremacist political party



In this case for the TPP I get it because Taiwanese political parties are referred to by colors (blue, green) but for Americans this is still ????‍???? pic.twitter.com/JrV3pT6vp7