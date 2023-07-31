　
外媒記者見民眾黨Vote White撞「白人至上」口號　嚇到頭都暈了

▲▼民眾黨英文官網惹議，賴香伶幫護航。（圖／翻攝網站）

▲民眾黨英文官網惹議。（圖／翻攝網站）

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

民眾黨英文官網最近被發現寫著「Vote White Vote Right」，隱含「投給白人，投給右派」的意涵，引發批評後下架。外媒自由撰稿人赫爾（Erin Hale）也在推特上對此了發表評論，並且用了一個「令人頭暈」的表情符號，暗示他對於此事的看法。

赫爾在推特發文表示，台灣民眾黨意外使用了與「美國白人至上主義政黨」（American white supremacist political party）類似的口號。

赫爾說，雖然他知道台灣習慣用顏色來代表政黨，但是對於美國人來說，「這仍然是……」。文末搭配上了一個頭暈的表情符號。

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。

民進黨台北市議員林延鳳30日爆料，幫民眾黨總統參選人柯文哲舉辦演唱會的公司，曾盛讚中國惠台措施，使柯文哲競選辦公室發言人陳智菡批評文革式抹紅，而林延鳳則再嗆陳智菡當民眾黨的狗。陳智菡31日晚間再發文回擊，請林延鳳停止霸凌百姓，並呼籲民進黨主席賴清德好好約束黨公職，「這種發言水準，只會拖累民進黨。」

關鍵字：

Vote WhiteVote Right柯文哲民眾黨白人至上Erin Hale北美要聞

黃豪平「難聽字眼」狠嗆陳芳語！　她委屈淚崩…他二度愧疚道歉

黃豪平「難聽字眼」狠嗆陳芳語！　她委屈淚崩…他二度愧疚道歉
力桂英肚皮舞國際賽奪3金　九頭身比例被稱台版娜美！

力桂英肚皮舞國際賽奪3金　九頭身比例被稱台版娜美！

變臉師嗨跳JISOO開花舞　賣力演出吸引客人跟著跳

變臉師嗨跳JISOO開花舞　賣力演出吸引客人跟著跳

《拳下》開戰！雙方過磅差8KG　李育昇鬼之閃躲3:0勝尼克星

《拳下》開戰！雙方過磅差8KG　李育昇鬼之閃躲3:0勝尼克星

世界警消運動會3金4銀　女警王令樺披國旗領獎

世界警消運動會3金4銀　女警王令樺披國旗領獎

