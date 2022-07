孩子才3個月大！20歲媽街上推嬰兒車　遭蒙面男近距離爆頭射殺

The mother of the 20-year-old woman executed at point-blank range as she pushed her 3-month-old child in a stroller on Manhattan's Upper East Side Wednesday night described her daughter as a "young queen" whose city failed to protect her. https://t.co/XSdazQLOSz

記者李振慧/綜合報導

美國紐約市傳出駭人槍擊案,20歲年輕媽媽強生(Azsia Johnson)推著嬰兒車走在街上時,突然被一名蒙面男子近距離朝頭部開槍,當場爆頭慘死在3個月嬰兒面前,在附近操場玩耍的孩子們也驚嚇目睹事件,引發當地社區恐慌。

警方表示,事件上月29日晚間8時23分左右,發生在曼哈頓上東區Samuel Seabury Playground遊樂場附近,事發地點是紐約市最富有的街區之一,然而卻發生槍擊血案格外引發外界關注。

Tonight, we came together for a community vigil for Azsia Johnson. It was a powerful reminder that we must stand shoulder to shoulder and find solutions in the face of senseless violence. Thank you @JulieMenin for organizing and so many leaders & neighbors who showed up. pic.twitter.com/huBOzIzA3U