烏軍砲擊猛攻！疑命中俄軍彈藥庫驚天大爆炸　火光照亮黑夜

▲烏克蘭部隊疑似擊中俄軍彈藥庫。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

烏克蘭南部赫爾松機場被俄軍占領作為據點，消息指出，就在13日晚間，烏軍發動砲擊行動強攻讓當地發生大爆炸，疑似是俄軍彈藥庫被擊中，接連爆出的火光點亮夜空。

歐洲媒體《Visegrád 24》推特發文指出，烏克蘭武裝成員再次針對赫爾松機場的俄軍目標發動攻擊。依據推特流傳的畫面，當地晚間突然爆出巨響，原本漆黑的天空瞬間被火光照亮。

推特帳號@theragex及@AldemiraVeiga披露的消息，機場就位在烏軍攻擊範圍內，疑似是炮火擊中俄羅斯武裝部隊彈藥庫造成大爆炸。

Explosions in Chernobaevka, 15 minutes ago.



It is reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are shelling the positions of Russian troops. There is an assumption that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could have hit the ammunition depot of the Russian Armed Forces

(1) pic.twitter.com/xkGB68yD0J