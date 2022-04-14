　
烏軍砲擊猛攻！疑命中俄軍彈藥庫驚天大爆炸　火光照亮黑夜

▲▼ 烏克蘭部隊疑似擊中俄軍彈藥庫。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲烏克蘭部隊疑似擊中俄軍彈藥庫。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

烏克蘭南部赫爾松機場被俄軍占領作為據點，消息指出，就在13日晚間，烏軍發動砲擊行動強攻讓當地發生大爆炸，疑似是俄軍彈藥庫被擊中，接連爆出的火光點亮夜空。

歐洲媒體《Visegrád 24》推特發文指出，烏克蘭武裝成員再次針對赫爾松機場的俄軍目標發動攻擊。依據推特流傳的畫面，當地晚間突然爆出巨響，原本漆黑的天空瞬間被火光照亮。

推特帳號@theragex及@AldemiraVeiga披露的消息，機場就位在烏軍攻擊範圍內，疑似是炮火擊中俄羅斯武裝部隊彈藥庫造成大爆炸。

ET快訊
快訊／今本土874例！分布19縣市　新北360例最多
快訊／本土狂飆874例！　續創歷史新高
LIVE／單日確診將破千？　陳時中最新說明
蝦皮調漲成交手續費！　小賣家轟「養套殺」醞釀跳槽
佩真哭求還債　澎恰恰怒了！「清償小組」提告
「X光整片白」醫嘆：已經末期　見她這1習慣搖頭
相差71歲！　她甜嫁百歲人瑞「性生活超棒」擁4孩
「防疫保單」8張一次看！最高賠8萬　專家：隨時可能停賣
烏俄軍武國際軍武赫爾松機場彈藥庫

