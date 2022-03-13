利維夫「軍事基地」遭空襲66死傷！　烏克蘭防長：有外國教官在場

▲位於烏克蘭西部城市利維夫（Lviv）的國際維和與安全中心（IPSC）。（圖／翻攝自推特）
烏克蘭西部城市利維夫（Lviv）遭到空襲，有8枚俄軍導彈擊中位於小鎮亞沃利夫（Yavoriv）的國際維和與安全中心（IPSC）。烏克蘭國防部長表示，攻擊造成至少9人死亡、57人受傷，當時還有外國教官在基地內，這完全就是一場恐怖攻擊。《衛報》駐地記者哈汀則指出，死亡人數應該超過20人。
Reportedly pictures from The Yavoriv Military Training Ground also known as The International Center for Peacekeeping and Security which was Targeted by 8 Russian Missiles this morning destroying the Entire Facility, the Number of Casualties is currently being determined. pic.twitter.com/ivBs5qLzD3— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 13, 2022
烏克蘭國防部長列茲尼科夫（Oleksii Reznikov）表示，該基地距離波蘭邊境僅20公里，這完全是一場恐怖攻擊，而且當時有外國訓練教官正在基地裡，「這是針對歐盟和北約邊境附近和平與安全的新一輪恐怖襲擊，我們必須採取行動阻止這種情況發生，設立禁飛區！」
《衛報》駐地記者哈汀（Luke Harding）則表示，空襲發生在當地時間13日凌晨5時45分左右，至少傳出了兩起爆炸聲，至少有20人被證實死亡。
russia has attacked the International Center for Peacekeeping&Security near Lviv.Foreign instructors work here.Information about the victims is being clarified.This is new terrorist attack on peace&security near the EU-NATO border.Action must be taken to stop this.Close the sky!— Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) March 13, 2022
