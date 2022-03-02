快訊／俄軍攻擊「基輔電視塔」　網痛罵：想斷絕我們的通訊！

▲基輔的電視塔遭到俄軍攻擊。（圖／翻攝自twitter／@IAPonomarenko）

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

根據基輔獨立報（The Kyiv Independent）報導，俄軍攻擊為在基輔的電視塔，烏克蘭電視頻道在幾分鐘前已經停止播映。對此有推特上的烏克蘭網友痛罵，「他們（俄軍）試圖切斷我們的通訊」

⚡️Russia strikes at TV tower in Kyiv. Ukrainian TV channels stopped broadcasting several minutes ago. Photo: Ukraine NOW/Telegram pic.twitter.com/bdNW2EcyJ7

Russians are destroying the Kyiv TV Tower.

They are trying to cut us off from communications. pic.twitter.com/ppi264K5Jf