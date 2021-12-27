攔檢意外遇到殺人犯！　男車上保冷箱搜出「被斬下血腥斷頭」

▲男涉嫌謀殺被捕。（圖／翻攝自Twitter／LVMPD）
記者李振慧／綜合報導
美國拉斯維加斯交警近來在路上攔檢一名車輛，沒想到意外揭發命案，在57歲男子霍蘭德(Eric Holland)卡車中一大型保冷箱中，找到被分屍遺體其中包含一顆人頭，而他所開卡車也是曾通報失竊的贓物，目前已將他逮捕進行調查。
霍蘭德23日在拉斯維加斯里約賭場飯店(the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino)附近被交警攔檢，由於他心虛逃離車上被警方電擊制伏，結果警方意外在卡車中發現碎屍與斷頭。
霍蘭德因為涉嫌謀殺罪被關押在監獄中候審，據了解，他2019年因為涉嫌竊盜與盜用公款等罪，正在被警方追捕中。警方目前尚未對外公布死者身分，全案仍在調查中。
Eric Holland has been taken into custody after human remains were located inside the vehicle he was driving. Please view the attached documents for more information.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 26, 2021
Anyone with any info is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide by phone at 702-828-3521 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/1yuqGSpKXA
