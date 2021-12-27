攔檢意外遇到殺人犯！　男車上保冷箱搜出「被斬下血腥斷頭」

▲男涉嫌謀殺被捕。（圖／翻攝自Twitter／LVMPD）

記者李振慧／綜合報導

美國拉斯維加斯交警近來在路上攔檢一名車輛，沒想到意外揭發命案，在57歲男子霍蘭德(Eric Holland)卡車中一大型保冷箱中，找到被分屍遺體其中包含一顆人頭，而他所開卡車也是曾通報失竊的贓物，目前已將他逮捕進行調查。

霍蘭德23日在拉斯維加斯里約賭場飯店(the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino)附近被交警攔檢，由於他心虛逃離車上被警方電擊制伏，結果警方意外在卡車中發現碎屍與斷頭。

霍蘭德因為涉嫌謀殺罪被關押在監獄中候審，據了解，他2019年因為涉嫌竊盜與盜用公款等罪，正在被警方追捕中。警方目前尚未對外公布死者身分，全案仍在調查中。



Eric Holland has been taken into custody after human remains were located inside the vehicle he was driving. Please view the attached documents for more information.

Anyone with any info is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide by phone at 702-828-3521 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/1yuqGSpKXA