他海邊徒手抓「透明水母」晃來晃去！　網看影片嚇歪：全世界最毒

"That's how you handle a box jellyfish in the Top End – Northeast Arnhem Land style." ‼️ Don't try this at home. Gurindji and Kungarakan man Jacko says he's encountered countless stings from the venomous tentacles of a box jellyfish. "I'm crazy enough to actually think I'm immune." Tune into ABC Radio Darwin at 4.40pm to hear the full story with Liz Trevaskis.