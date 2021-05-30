　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

烏克蘭駐泰大使陳屍麗貝島　死前嚴重嘔吐失去意識

▲▼ 烏克蘭駐泰大使安德烈比什塔（Andriy Beshta）30日陳屍於南部沙敦府「麗貝島」（Lipe Island）一處度假村內。（圖／翻攝自臉書／Посольство України в Таїланді/Embassy of Ukraine in the Kingdom of Thailand﻿）

▲烏克蘭駐泰大使安德烈比什塔。（圖／翻攝自臉書／Посольство України в Таїланді/Embassy of Ukraine in the Kingdom of Thailand﻿）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

烏克蘭駐泰大使安德烈比什塔（Andriy Beshta）30日陳屍於南部沙敦府「麗貝島」（Lipe Island）一處度假村內，當局現已證實此事。外傳案發現場並無遭入侵跡象，且死者也沒有受傷，初步推測可能是心臟問題所導致。

綜合美聯社等外媒報導，44歲的安德烈比什塔當時與家人們一同在度假村內，就在29日深夜23時左右，安德烈比什塔一如往常進入房間內休息，但到了30日凌晨約莫4時30分時，突然出現嚴重嘔吐等症狀並失去意識，隨後不久就過世。

死者兒子透露，安德烈比什塔倒下之前，感覺良好；警方推測，他的死可能與心臟問題有關。目前安德烈比什塔的遺體已被送往警察醫院，以便進行驗屍程序，釐清真正死因。

依據公開資料，安德烈比什塔自2016年起擔任烏克蘭駐泰大使，與妻子育有1個女兒及2個兒子。

宇宙人外信》：中英日韓四聲道，時事閒聊學單字★

SpotifyKKBOXSoundOnApple PodcastGoogle Podcast

熱銷超過20年！CK be中性淡香水200ml特價639元

ET快訊
快訊／首例新北消防確診！　急送31消防員送篩檢
水庫進補！增水量夠全台用2天　新竹有望「不限水」
快訊／吳崢臉書貼「雨中裸身照」　隔離7天終於能回家了
打疫苗爆群聚！民眾排隊憂「反成破口」　柯文哲這樣說
中央刁難買疫苗？　總統府3點回應！
國產疫苗拚「二期完成」EUA開打　前台大醫：只有中國和俄羅斯
驚悚畫面曝！17歲少年開車遇暴雨　打水漂失控撞牆慘死
不只簽約採購高端疫苗　指揮中心說話了！
一周天氣出爐！　後面颱風、鋒面接力「大水彈灌全台」

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

迪士尼遇見「謀殺犯」　樂園遊玩照曝！她看電視嚇傻：我們還聊天

印度「河邊拋屍」畫面曝光！　醫證實：是2天前染疫死亡病患

醫科22歲鮮肉離奇失蹤亡！朋友「蘋果手機」終尋獲　成釐清死因關鍵

烏克蘭駐泰大使陳屍麗貝島　死前嚴重嘔吐失去意識

越南「變種病毒」來襲…工業園區成群聚熱點！　台灣科技廠受波及

爸遺言「好好照顧自己」她染疫錯過最後一面　躺床看亡父照痛哭

北韓寧邊核設施不安分！智庫引衛星照曝「還在運轉」　拜登超頭痛

影／印尼渡輪海上起火濃煙竄天　274人跳船逃！整船燒到焦黑

煉油廠「深夜驚傳爆炸聲」　周邊民宅狂震！大火染紅天空影片曝光

緬甸政變醫護罷工　疫情重創醫療體系！採檢量暴跌單日僅千人

鳳梨90度鞠躬道歉「原來你是柯震東」！　宋芸樺見鼠薯尖叫...被3.4萬人嚇到「求掉粉」

小薰遭詐騙「5位數」戶頭剩378元！　公開全過程…勇兔吐槽：真的很蠢

華視主播林彥汝一家三口都確診！　聲音沙啞曝隔離現狀

女友錢包掉餐廳...已開40mins路程 男友怒罵「給我聰明點」下秒被打臉

高雄旗山出現首例新冠肺炎案例！　確診男淚曝足跡：病毒到我這就好

高雄祕境11男女「無口罩爽玩水」　罰單66萬起！見警傻眼：全都罰？

萌娃睡覺「卡縫」淡定揮小手求救　爸被媽喊醒：你卡住怎麼不出聲XD

為病床槓中央！怒斥石崇良鬼扯　柯：敢講那種幹話我病歷砸過去

孩騎腳踏車紅燈硬衝...他險撞上 好心提醒反遭嗆：那你不會停嗎

全台疫情惡化24人「死後才確診」　醫師：快樂缺氧易錯失救治時機

迪士尼遇見「謀殺犯」　樂園遊玩照曝！她看電視嚇傻：我們還聊天

印度「河邊拋屍」畫面曝光！　醫證實：是2天前染疫死亡病患

醫科22歲鮮肉離奇失蹤亡！朋友「蘋果手機」終尋獲　成釐清死因關鍵

烏克蘭駐泰大使陳屍麗貝島　死前嚴重嘔吐失去意識

越南「變種病毒」來襲…工業園區成群聚熱點！　台灣科技廠受波及

爸遺言「好好照顧自己」她染疫錯過最後一面　躺床看亡父照痛哭

北韓寧邊核設施不安分！智庫引衛星照曝「還在運轉」　拜登超頭痛

影／印尼渡輪海上起火濃煙竄天　274人跳船逃！整船燒到焦黑

煉油廠「深夜驚傳爆炸聲」　周邊民宅狂震！大火染紅天空影片曝光

緬甸政變醫護罷工　疫情重創醫療體系！採檢量暴跌單日僅千人

《她很漂亮》6年翻拍日版！4選角公開「赤楚衛二=始源」人設神秘

快訊／首例新北消防救護員檢測確診　「31隊員送篩檢」緊急消毒

快訊／澎湖疑染疫婦同棟3人採檢出爐　華信班機機匡列9人返台

1萬元家庭防疫補貼領得到？　資格看這！共250人受惠

認愛2年多！　何超蓮曝竇驍「私下個性」…甜喊：交往2周就認定他

房東想漲房租！她拍片揭「超真實屋況」曝3點超NG　萬人挺爆

41歲連靜雯宅家養出水煮蛋肌！　「線上瑜伽」學員名額爆滿

EPS都負的！高端疫苗1年半「狂漲13倍」　總市值破825億元

機車「煞車卡卡有異音」解法全公開！卡鉗分解活塞清潔這樣做

郵局發口罩給基層！郵務士實測「棉繩一拉就斷」：還沒有鋼印

女子夜店喝醉...被撿屍遭咬胸 4外籍淫狼「輪流性侵」到天亮

國際熱門新聞

越南出現「新」變種！混合印度、英國毒株

拔冰箱插頭充手機　這國1000劑疫苗全毀

約翰希南道歉風波 菲主持人推文駁：台灣是國家

日台互助！日革新相曝「贈台AZ疫苗考量」

BBC女主播打AZ疫苗一周後腦出血身亡

看家中監視器怕爆！櫥櫃竟住陌生女人

忘了冰！福岡1044劑輝瑞疫苗全報廢

中國科學家「反向工程」掩飾病毒人造痕跡

即／美國贈南韓百萬劑嬌生疫苗！本周抵達

她打2劑疫苗確診　淪零號病人1傳18

越南「混種病毒」傳播力更強！複製極快

私賣韓劇被逮！北韓男「公開處刑」12槍慘死

凱特王妃接種第一劑新冠疫苗

印度變種病毒肆虐日本！一週內「狂增3倍以上」

更多熱門

相關新聞

越南工業園區成群聚熱點　供應鏈恐再受衝擊

越南工業園區成群聚熱點　供應鏈恐再受衝擊

越南政府29日宣布，在確診者檢體中發現全新傳染力更強的「混種病毒」，這讓該國的科技製造業再度面臨危機。位在越南北部的科技園區因為工人密集群聚，導致確診數不斷暴增，這也讓位在南部的其他工廠，如台灣寶元科技、英特爾越南廠，開始加強園區內的防疫措施，避免因為疫情衝擊而停工。

她染疫錯過最後一面　躺床看亡父照痛哭

她染疫錯過最後一面　躺床看亡父照痛哭

印尼渡輪海上起火　274人跳船逃命

印尼渡輪海上起火　274人跳船逃命

中國加速施打疫苗　有望助東南亞復甦

中國加速施打疫苗　有望助東南亞復甦

影／白目男進超市拒戴口罩！慘遭職員圍毆

影／白目男進超市拒戴口罩！慘遭職員圍毆

關鍵字：

Andriy Beshta東南亞要聞麗貝島烏克蘭泰國

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

台商岳母確診延誤送醫5小時亡　嘆：台灣醫療不堪一擊

快訊／今日增10死「本土226＋校正回歸89」

快訊／蘇貞昌：國小以下1萬元補貼　6／15發放

北市四級兵推曝光！全面停班、台鐵過站不停

接到「科技業大老」電話！柯文哲進行四級警戒兵推

可望見曙光時間曝　醫：台灣這波守得很棒

「快樂缺氧」來不及救！醫曝2招自救

余苑綺僅存肺葉片有陰影　媽痛哭

華視女主播1家3口確診！　聲音沙啞曝隔離現狀

士林菜市場「人潮塞爆」　竟比晚上夜市熱鬧

今確診+校正回歸「共355例本土」　新北市193例最多！

雷／這是用血換的！《火神》6大爆哭點

停課在家吵架！貓暖陪哥罰跪求情

快訊／台東男陳屍家中！同住哥哥沒發現

快訊／台中宣布「逛市場分流」！

更多

最夯影音

更多
鳳梨90度鞠躬道歉「原來你是柯震東」！　宋芸樺見鼠薯尖叫...被3.4萬人嚇到「求掉粉」

鳳梨90度鞠躬道歉「原來你是柯震東」！　宋芸樺見鼠薯尖叫...被3.4萬人嚇到「求掉粉」
小薰遭詐騙「5位數」戶頭剩378元！　公開全過程…勇兔吐槽：真的很蠢

小薰遭詐騙「5位數」戶頭剩378元！　公開全過程…勇兔吐槽：真的很蠢

華視主播林彥汝一家三口都確診！　聲音沙啞曝隔離現狀

華視主播林彥汝一家三口都確診！　聲音沙啞曝隔離現狀

女友錢包掉餐廳...已開40mins路程 男友怒罵「給我聰明點」下秒被打臉

女友錢包掉餐廳...已開40mins路程 男友怒罵「給我聰明點」下秒被打臉

高雄旗山出現首例新冠肺炎案例！　確診男淚曝足跡：病毒到我這就好

高雄旗山出現首例新冠肺炎案例！　確診男淚曝足跡：病毒到我這就好

熱門快報

各路專家即時開箱賞屋 掌握房市第一手消息！

各路專家即時開箱賞屋 掌握房市第一手消息！

專家實境開箱賞屋分析，帶你一探究竟北中南房市，不能錯過的最新資訊都在這！

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

2020年尾神加碼！看新聞送購物金和咖啡，再讓你用東森幣瞄準萬元獎品！

東森寵物險

東森寵物險

毛孩健保 寵物雲唯一推薦 不限醫療次數 免自負額 汪喵星人嚴選寵物險

全球瘋奧運！四年一度地表上最強體育賽事看這裡

全球瘋奧運！四年一度地表上最強體育賽事看這裡

2020東京奧運議題看這裡！
最即時！最多元！最豐富！

全民防疫毛毛商城享89折

全民防疫毛毛商城享89折

【全民防疫】寵物雲毛毛商城全館89折！好評再延長～

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面