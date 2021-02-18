　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
政治 政治焦點 國會直播 專題報導

快訊／江啟臣獲選《時代》百大「次世代領導人」

▲▼江啟臣獲選《時代》百大「次世代領導人」。（圖／取自TIME網站）

▲江啟臣獲選《時代》百大「次世代領導人」。（圖／取自TIME網站）

記者徐政璿／台北報導

國民黨主席江啟臣自2020年3月7日上任以來，即將屆滿一週年，本月17日獲美國《時代》雜誌（TIME）評選爲百大「次世代領導人」（2021 TIME100 NEXT），這是國民黨的歷任領導人當中，首位獲得此頭銜殊榮的黨主席。

《時代》提到，江啟臣為亞洲最「老牌政黨」國民黨（KMT）有史以來最年輕的領導人，他知道改革台灣的國民黨並非易事；在國民黨連續兩次遭遇慘敗的情況下，他知道要帶領黨擺脫高齡化，並吸引新世代的選民。

《時代》指出，問題在於，國民黨長期以來一直認為台灣和中國大陸是同屬於一個國家，這一觀念受到了北京的歡迎，但卻與渴望開拓自己道路的台灣年輕人疏遠。

《時代》表示，重新調整這個立場，對國民黨的未來至關重要，但是，這有可能激怒日益鷹派的北京政府。北京政府一再誓言，一旦台灣宣布獨立，將展開侵略行為，而美國售台灣軍武，也可能捲入區域衝突。《時代》甚至認為，區域的穩定可能取決於江啟臣的能力。

最後，江啟臣也告訴《時代》：「青年將成為我們黨的主要決策者。」

時代雜誌原文

Elected in 2020 as the youngest-ever leader of Asia’s oldest political party, 48-year-old Johnny Chiang knew that reforming Taiwan’s Kuomintang (KMT) wouldn’t be easy.

But given that his party had just suffered two straight crushing election defeats, he knew they needed to move away from their aging base and attract a new generation of voters.

The problem: the KMT has long held the position that self-ruling Taiwan and the Chinese mainland are a part of the same country—a notion welcomed by Beijing but alienating to young Taiwanese eager to forge their own way.

Recalibrating this stance is vital to the future of the KMT; however, it risks angering an increasingly hawkish Chinese government, which has repeatedly vowed to invade should Taiwan declare independence. Moreover, the U.S. is obliged by treaty to sell Taiwan weapons, and could be drawn into any conflict.

Regional stability may rely on the ability of Chiang—a U.S.-trained former academic and economist—to navigate this tightrope while quelling populist voices within his own ranks. “The youth will be the major decision-makers in our party,” Chiang tells TIME.

ET快訊
獨／入珠界天王胯下有龍！　刺青女師曝秘笈：要硬24hrs

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時掌握政經新聞　快跳上ETtoday筋斗雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 政治最新 全站最新

開工日訪3間疫苗廠！賴清德盼打造疫苗護國神山：台灣要走自己的路

快訊／江啟臣獲選《時代》百大「次世代領導人」

誰接棒國民黨主席？邱毅分析5人優勢　點名韓國瑜要克服「妻管嚴」

中、日對峙釣魚台　國民黨喊話蔡英文「重申主權」：辣台妹快辣起來

影／民進黨2022縣市長守7攻5？梁文傑坦言「不好選」

因應萊豬進口　政院備妥百億基金、規劃8大產業輔導策略

江啟臣增聘中評委名單出爐　除了趙少康還有這5人

準備好開工了嗎？　國防部曝戰機升空震撼場面祝「一飛衝天」

何志偉開工日請命延長《紓困條例》效期　行政院：隨時檢討盤點

餓死擎天崗水牛！陽管處不服被罰7.5萬元　北市：已收到訴願書

男等紅燈遭黑狗硬上「強迫中獎」騎士抖爆哭腔喊下車...網：收編啦

男操縱超佛機台爪子翻起整片布　見吊飾山崩式出貨嚇得急後退！

B2帶9月兒「麻糬」拍照..他已經12KG！　曝主動求和老婆「為了未來人生美好」

臨停擋入口遭「神級倒車」封印　卡緊緊進退兩難！車主道歉：厲害

國道追撞2000萬勞斯萊斯影片曝！　駕駛才喊「閃遠點X」下秒慘撞上

失控婦鬧知名咖啡店飲料淋櫃檯　紙巾丟滿地翹腳嗆店員出來面對

旗安84的日常生活「比諧星還好笑」　拌飯倒滿料..華莎吐真心：好討厭

台南男「被追殺」攔大學生機車逃　遭來回輾斃...離警局僅1分鐘車程

吳慷仁做菜被楊謹華逼瘋：肖查某！笑他老…鄭元暢秒補刀ＸＤ

逼妹唱跳「How You Like That」 獎勵紅包2萬！她爽噴狂買新衣

開工日訪3間疫苗廠！賴清德盼打造疫苗護國神山：台灣要走自己的路

快訊／江啟臣獲選《時代》百大「次世代領導人」

誰接棒國民黨主席？邱毅分析5人優勢　點名韓國瑜要克服「妻管嚴」

中、日對峙釣魚台　國民黨喊話蔡英文「重申主權」：辣台妹快辣起來

影／民進黨2022縣市長守7攻5？梁文傑坦言「不好選」

因應萊豬進口　政院備妥百億基金、規劃8大產業輔導策略

江啟臣增聘中評委名單出爐　除了趙少康還有這5人

準備好開工了嗎？　國防部曝戰機升空震撼場面祝「一飛衝天」

何志偉開工日請命延長《紓困條例》效期　行政院：隨時檢討盤點

餓死擎天崗水牛！陽管處不服被罰7.5萬元　北市：已收到訴願書

還有球隊想要！　百救援守護神選擇退休

離職多久前預告比較好？鄉民揭真相狂勸...勞基法規定這樣說

快訊／開工第一天墜樓！蘆洲女摔馬路「爆頭慘死」　手機發現遺書

刮刮樂中600…店員看一眼「秒丟回收箱」：沒中　她反駁還被酸硬拗

小S當面狂嗆陳建州：看了很想吐　深夜合體被酸「又喝醉」爆發了！

天母人工草皮需適應　統一獅新增2場熱身賽

27歲「高學歷正妹」出任董事會　因為「長太美」被開除

iPhone 4個不起眼但超方便的神功能　畫出完美圖形單指就搞定

開工日訪3間疫苗廠！賴清德盼打造疫苗護國神山：台灣要走自己的路

美女醫顯微鏡驚見2壞東西藏血中！　白血球「貪食蛇」23秒超猛追殺

最噁加料！果汁驚見「榨碎小強」　蟑螂特調...網：以為是百香果汁

政治熱門新聞

誰接棒國民黨主席？　他點名韓國瑜要克服「妻管嚴」

江啟臣獲選《時代》百大「次世代領導人」

江啟臣增聘高孔廉、陳永康、趙少康6名中評委

黃光芹替蔣萬安抱屈 「不該拿鞋王Ｋ他」　高嘉瑜留言急撇清

訪3間疫苗廠！賴清德盼台灣走出自己的路

中、日對峙釣魚台　國民黨喊話蔡英文「重申主權」：辣台妹快辣起來

2022「守7攻5」？梁文傑坦言不好選

愛情摩天輪喊卡！陳其邁提新計畫替代

陳時中指「馬英九與陸接觸」　馬辦：綠營只剩抹紅一招

共機擾台飛官揚言退伍　空軍：完全不是事實

戰機升空超震撼　國防部祝開工「一飛衝天」

開工日出庭　羅智強：民進黨追殺清廉馬英九

因應萊豬進口　政院備百億基金：4年養豬產業全面升級

趙少康亡國論選總統　阿扁：起手式是錯的

更多熱門

相關新聞

中、日對峙釣魚台　國民黨喊話蔡英文「重申主權」：辣台妹快辣起來

中、日對峙釣魚台　國民黨喊話蔡英文「重申主權」：辣台妹快辣起來

4艘中國大陸海警船16日同時停留在釣魚台（日本稱「尖閣諸島」）周遭海域，其中1艘似乎有配備大砲的武器，日本視為「侵入領海」。針對中、日雙方對峙釣魚台，國民黨17日晚間呼籲，辣台妹快點辣起來，請蔡政府向國際重申釣魚台主權。

2022「守7攻5」？梁文傑坦言不好選

2022「守7攻5」？梁文傑坦言不好選

江啟臣增聘高孔廉、陳永康、趙少康6名中評委

江啟臣增聘高孔廉、陳永康、趙少康6名中評委

台灣民主的三道陰影　中國居首！

台灣民主的三道陰影　中國居首！

國民黨「龍魚」身亡壞兆頭　風水池改成景觀咖啡座

國民黨「龍魚」身亡壞兆頭　風水池改成景觀咖啡座

關鍵字：

江啟臣TIME國民黨

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

慶生「5任砲友全到齊」尷尬爆！她崩潰轉頭逃

土豪哥「進到18億陶朱隱園」！ 曝2原因不買

獨／撞爛2千萬勞斯萊斯車主曝！她狂讚30歲男友：好man

花旗「錯匯250億」法院判收款人免還錢！

獨／炫胯下有龍！刺青女師曝2秘笈

夫懸崖狠推孕妻　她墜300m高空慘死

輾狗男公司是老婆的　網怒：怎麼開除？

寫真女星巨胸重10KG爆紅

國道追撞勞斯萊斯　駕駛喊「閃遠點」…下秒追尾GG

蘆洲女深夜墜樓慘死　手機內留遺書

歐陽娜娜合照口罩男！驚認是男神

成語蕎吃壽司誤踩禁忌日師傅開罵！

連假40萬人上當！點開見端火鍋滑倒崩潰

擴建機場　驚見3500座古墓出土

大樂透1億元頭獎　一注獨得

更多

最夯影音

更多
男等紅燈遭黑狗硬上「強迫中獎」騎士抖爆哭腔喊下車...網：收編啦

男等紅燈遭黑狗硬上「強迫中獎」騎士抖爆哭腔喊下車...網：收編啦
男操縱超佛機台爪子翻起整片布　見吊飾山崩式出貨嚇得急後退！

男操縱超佛機台爪子翻起整片布　見吊飾山崩式出貨嚇得急後退！

B2帶9月兒「麻糬」拍照..他已經12KG！　曝主動求和老婆「為了未來人生美好」

B2帶9月兒「麻糬」拍照..他已經12KG！　曝主動求和老婆「為了未來人生美好」

臨停擋入口遭「神級倒車」封印　卡緊緊進退兩難！車主道歉：厲害

臨停擋入口遭「神級倒車」封印　卡緊緊進退兩難！車主道歉：厲害

國道追撞2000萬勞斯萊斯影片曝！　駕駛才喊「閃遠點X」下秒慘撞上

國道追撞2000萬勞斯萊斯影片曝！　駕駛才喊「閃遠點X」下秒慘撞上

熱門快報

過年吃喝玩樂最強指南

過年吃喝玩樂最強指南

一手掌握春節大小事：牛年開運法，走春必去景點，年後瘦身密技，通通在…

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

2020年尾神加碼！看新聞送購物金和咖啡，再讓你用東森幣瞄準萬元獎品！

東森寵物險

東森寵物險

毛孩健保 寵物雲唯一推薦 不限醫療次數 免自負額 汪喵星人嚴選寵物險

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

第二屆東森盃設計創意大賽

第二屆東森盃設計創意大賽

想賺獎金嗎？想秀一下自己的創意嗎？東森盃設計創意大賽190萬獎金等你來拿！

寵物雲商城新春下殺優惠！

寵物雲商城新春下殺優惠！

錯過再等一年【新春優惠】寵物雲商城限時專區優惠6折！全館滿2,000現折200

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面