車停路邊被吞噬！　紐約皇后區驚見「坑洞」吃休旅車

實習記者高琳景／綜合報導

車子停在路邊突然被馬路吞噬，應該是一件非常錯愕的事。美國紐約日前傳出一輛休旅車前半段掉進馬路坑洞裡，只剩後半段車輪卡在馬路邊上的案件，讓不少民眾看見後驚呼「車子好像被吃掉了！」

根據《福斯新聞》報導，26日早上6點，紐約皇后區馬斯珀斯（Maspeth）出現一個大坑洞，一輛豐田RAV4休旅車就這樣被卡在洞口中。對此紐約消防局（FDNY）表示，「他們接獲報案後抵達現場救援，所幸當時休旅車上並沒有任何人，因此確定沒有傷患。」

事後，紐約市議員霍爾登（Robert Holden）在推特分享一系列「吞噬照片」，並表示「為了安全起見，警方也將對附近街道實施封閉措施，來確保該區域的安全。」

We need the city to investigate the cause of this sinkhole. I have spoken today with @NYCDDC and they assured me that they will determine what happened and make sure the area is safe. Starting on Monday, they will assess the area using ground-penetrating radar and other methods. pic.twitter.com/0RiAyUWzzv