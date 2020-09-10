　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

剛讚台灣成就應獲世界讚賞！美衛生部長與蕭美琴通話　談公衛合作

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

▲▼蕭美琴、阿札爾。（圖／取自駐美國台北經濟文化代表處推特、阿札爾推特）

▲駐美代表蕭美琴與美國衛生部長阿札爾。（圖／取自駐美國台北經濟文化代表處推特、阿札爾推特）

文／中央社記者江今葉華盛頓9日專電

甫訪問台灣回美的美國衛生部長阿札爾今天推文表示，與駐美代表蕭美琴通話，雙方談及他的訪台行程，也針對下一步強化美台公衛合作進行討論。

阿札爾（Alex Azar）今天在推文上對台灣在全球公衛領域的領導地位表示讚許，他相信台灣的成就應能在世界舞台獲得讚賞。

他透露剛與蕭美琴通話，雙方談到他日前的台灣訪問行程，觸及下階段台美強化公衛合作議題。

蕭美琴隨即在推特轉推此文並表示，很高興與阿札爾通話，討論美台正推動的公衛合作計畫。

阿札爾於8月9日至12日率團訪問台灣，是自1979年台美斷交以來，訪台層級最高的美國內閣官員。阿札爾此行拜會總統蔡英文、前往台北賓館弔唁已故總統李登輝，出席台美醫衛合作瞭解備忘錄（MOU）簽署儀式，和衛生福利部長陳時中共同擔任見證人。

►票券擺到過期？逮就補！快來換成東森幣

ET快訊
快訊／新冠肺炎再增1例確診！指揮中心1400臨時記者會說明
快訊／動漫展露「黑森林」辯給男友拍　假Coser妹遭起訴
入秋首波鋒面抵達！即刻起2地區整天有雨　午後雷雨彈熱區出爐
好市多「國民神飲」特價暴動！他搶翻塞滿整台車：搬就對了
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

剛讚台灣成就應獲世界讚賞！美衛生部長與蕭美琴通話　談公衛合作

全球突破90萬死！俄羅斯逾百萬確診成「全球第4」　英推6人限聚令

萬元手機被偷「扒手苦求快拿回去」　失主一通電話結局神展開

太平洋強風吹送！奧勒岡州35處野火場狂燒　州長警告：死亡人數破紀錄

川普喜獲諾貝爾獎提名促以阿關係正常化　推特狂洗版：謝謝！

28年首見！紐澤西州突地牛翻身規模3.1　專家：不尋常

影／金與正消失45天！南韓分析原因：雙十黨慶沒出現就代表出事了

蔡英文促印太合作捍衛民主　CNN：總統視疫情為台灣轉捩點

美防中國竊取敏感研究　針對特定研究生祭出簽證限制

被記者爆早知疫情會死人！川普自稱美國啦啦隊長：淡化是要降低恐慌

煩死！屁孩每天來家門口「尬車」 警報狂響...大叔粉筆反擊被讚爆

總統府發言人驚爆「4劈逼墮胎」渣男行徑曝...丁允恭請辭獲准！

敖犬再現「Breaking大招」燃炸全場！　長褲一扯→可愛女團舞…張韶涵：Amazing

有洋蔥...82歲爺吻海底「史瑞克」 救命之恩！促成25年人＆魚情誼

男生「三十而立」要有多少存款？ 女孩暖回：有上進心都可以再賺

孕妻「誤空燒水壺」很自責：我好笨　GAI秒安慰「妳不笨，妳只是懷了柚柚」

隋棠曝老公Tony是長髮控　3歲女兒Lucy剪「32cm長髮」原因超暖心

三寶婦路中迴轉遭撞　驚喊：好恐怖！重機幹嘛騎那麼快？

小S許老三互指對方「料北仔」XD　《康熙》不會復活：失去才知道珍惜

瑞豐夜市惡霸犬解繫繩小便暴衝　無辜黑貴賓遭咬！上下顎斷裂亡

剛讚台灣成就應獲世界讚賞！美衛生部長與蕭美琴通話　談公衛合作

全球突破90萬死！俄羅斯逾百萬確診成「全球第4」　英推6人限聚令

萬元手機被偷「扒手苦求快拿回去」　失主一通電話結局神展開

太平洋強風吹送！奧勒岡州35處野火場狂燒　州長警告：死亡人數破紀錄

川普喜獲諾貝爾獎提名促以阿關係正常化　推特狂洗版：謝謝！

28年首見！紐澤西州突地牛翻身規模3.1　專家：不尋常

影／金與正消失45天！南韓分析原因：雙十黨慶沒出現就代表出事了

蔡英文促印太合作捍衛民主　CNN：總統視疫情為台灣轉捩點

美防中國竊取敏感研究　針對特定研究生祭出簽證限制

被記者爆早知疫情會死人！川普自稱美國啦啦隊長：淡化是要降低恐慌

圓房東夢！1980萬買巷弄店面　輕資本投報率2.7％

伸手抓、出腳踹陌生人　鳳山怪男被逮：看到騎車慢情緒就上來！

曾玟學發千字文護賴品妤　「退黨無關戀情」駁時力入贅新潮流說

給你「一分錢兩分貨」　Hyundai Venue超值跨界休旅體驗！

譚以欣出門只要15分鐘！減法化妝術看起來就像大學生

丁允恭渣情曝光請辭…蘇貞昌「好可惜」　他酸：女兒遇到也可惜？

新案衛浴分4級！只認識TOTO？　一張表秒懂衛浴標配玩甚麼

快訊／新增1例境外移入！指揮中心1400臨時記者會說明

滿滿蛤蜊泡菜烏龍麵！高雄人氣熱炒酒吧　小酌配香煎小卷超涮嘴

昔日38轟重砲手才剛被釋出　巨人火速簽下賭復活

夜店搜毒品！警犬「機靈一鑽」 她雙腿大開被狂聞...尷尬照瘋傳

國際熱門新聞

金與正消失45天出事了？南韓曝關鍵觀察時間點

Google認證台髒話！紐西蘭車廠名變「6字國罵」

百萬YouTuber「跟親妹接吻」　網傻：竟然做了

金與正神隱一個月　外界猜已被架空

馬桶噴蟒蛇咬下體　濺血送醫縫針

流感新冠雙重感染　南韓首次出現

生父闖入婚禮宣布　新人是兄妹！

中印再對峙相距200m！印占3戰略陣地

台防疫經驗首登法參議院　議員狂讚

美股收紅　那斯達克指數上漲2.71%

中印械鬥畫面曝！解放軍拿新武器「大薙刀」

她「從小遭虐」卻被逼照護　崩潰摀死失智嬤

花木蘭惹議！美議員批迪士尼：有辱美國價值

達賴喇嘛明年訪台　需各種條件配合

更多熱門

相關新聞

奧勒岡州野火狂燒　州長憂：破死亡紀錄

奧勒岡州野火狂燒　州長憂：破死亡紀錄

美國西部野火除了重創加州外，也在北方的奧勒岡州肆虐。奧勒岡州州長布朗（Kate Brown）9日表示，野火縱橫州內多地，將可能造成該州史上最嚴重的人命財產損失。

28年首見！　紐澤西罕見規模3.1地震

28年首見！　紐澤西罕見規模3.1地震

花木蘭惹議！美議員批迪士尼：有辱美國價值

花木蘭惹議！美議員批迪士尼：有辱美國價值

美宣布自伊拉克撤軍超過3分之１

美宣布自伊拉克撤軍超過3分之１

美股那指大漲　特斯拉直飆8.5％

美股那指大漲　特斯拉直飆8.5％

關鍵字：

北美要聞政治要聞蕭美琴阿札爾

讀者迴響

發燒話題

金鐘獎 停班停課 金正恩 唐鳳 颱風即時 三倍券 李登輝 羅霈穎 王令麟 長江三峽大壩 新冠肺炎 捷運環狀線 三浦春馬 口罩 WHO 眼霜 反送中 台北捷運廣告刊登 唇筆 地震 尹衍樑 大老闆傳奇 Lexus 許智傑 眼霜 韓國瑜 黃寶慧 聯華食品 北捷廣告刊登 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 志村健 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 許智傑 大金冷氣 家外媒體 國泰世華 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 柯文哲 柯P 川普 東森購物 社畜時代 UFO 聲林之王 外星人 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 捷運廣告刊登 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 膝蓋痛 做臉 護膚 SPA 美容 房仲 新政策 美容保養 護膚 做臉 安新建經

熱門新聞

「168斷食法」營養師證實：真的有效！6點跟著做…剷肉刮油狂瘦

即／屏東恐怖分屍　路人遭輾「遺體破碎」

名牌包送洗「老闆幫鍍膜」悲劇了！

高中男爆性侵女同學2年　竟拍照炫耀

連千毅直播破2萬人　20分鐘突然結束

張柏芝失誤洩漏！兒子IG曝光「自拍激似謝霆鋒」

星光2歌手「戶頭窮到剩3000」！街頭賣藝被羞辱

台中飯店雙屍案！2男倒臥房內已屍僵

醜大叔單身41年沒人愛！用3招「1年爽泡300美女

盧廣仲爆遭天道盟盯上　88歲爺爺現身回應

到海底撈慶祝分手！員工送大驚喜　她吃到一半雙手摀臉

阿嬤沒口罩被司機趕！陳凱倫轟：道德良心？

《玩很大》攝影突抽筋！KID幫扛腳架暖炸

爭鮮可推吃到飽嗎？網點關鍵：穩倒的啦

裸女三點全露大鬧World Gym　健美小鮮肉制止遭咆嘯

更多

最夯影音

更多
煩死！屁孩每天來家門口「尬車」 警報狂響...大叔粉筆反擊被讚爆

煩死！屁孩每天來家門口「尬車」 警報狂響...大叔粉筆反擊被讚爆
總統府發言人驚爆「4劈逼墮胎」渣男行徑曝...丁允恭請辭獲准！

總統府發言人驚爆「4劈逼墮胎」渣男行徑曝...丁允恭請辭獲准！

敖犬再現「Breaking大招」燃炸全場！　長褲一扯→可愛女團舞…張韶涵：Amazing

敖犬再現「Breaking大招」燃炸全場！　長褲一扯→可愛女團舞…張韶涵：Amazing

有洋蔥...82歲爺吻海底「史瑞克」 救命之恩！促成25年人＆魚情誼

有洋蔥...82歲爺吻海底「史瑞克」 救命之恩！促成25年人＆魚情誼

男生「三十而立」要有多少存款？ 女孩暖回：有上進心都可以再賺

男生「三十而立」要有多少存款？ 女孩暖回：有上進心都可以再賺

熱門快報

東森寵物險

東森寵物險

毛孩健保 寵物雲唯一推薦 不限醫療次數 免自負額 汪喵星人嚴選寵物險

東森好朋友生活節

東森好朋友生活節

最豪華的歌手陣容，最可愛的萌寵市集，還有最受歡迎的手作市集，9/19美堤不見不散！

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

App新玩法更新囉！用少少點數換Apple watch等大獎！

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

商城改版清倉 週週抽大獎

商城改版清倉 週週抽大獎

寵物雲網路商城改版清倉 輸入折扣碼不限金額現折100元 滿2000折200元

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面