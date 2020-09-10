剛讚台灣成就應獲世界讚賞！美衛生部長與蕭美琴通話　談公衛合作

▲駐美代表蕭美琴與美國衛生部長阿札爾。（圖／取自駐美國台北經濟文化代表處推特、阿札爾推特）
文／中央社記者江今葉華盛頓9日專電
甫訪問台灣回美的美國衛生部長阿札爾今天推文表示，與駐美代表蕭美琴通話，雙方談及他的訪台行程，也針對下一步強化美台公衛合作進行討論。
阿札爾（Alex Azar）今天在推文上對台灣在全球公衛領域的領導地位表示讚許，他相信台灣的成就應能在世界舞台獲得讚賞。
他透露剛與蕭美琴通話，雙方談到他日前的台灣訪問行程，觸及下階段台美強化公衛合作議題。
I just spoke with Representative Hsiao @bikhim of @TECRO_USA regarding our visit to Taiwan and next steps to strengthen the U.S.-Taiwan health cooperation. We appreciate Taiwan’s global health leadership and believe their accomplishments should be recognized on the world stage. pic.twitter.com/obv145Mof2— Secretary Alex Azar (@SecAzar) September 9, 2020
蕭美琴隨即在推特轉推此文並表示，很高興與阿札爾通話，討論美台正推動的公衛合作計畫。
阿札爾於8月9日至12日率團訪問台灣，是自1979年台美斷交以來，訪台層級最高的美國內閣官員。阿札爾此行拜會總統蔡英文、前往台北賓館弔唁已故總統李登輝，出席台美醫衛合作瞭解備忘錄（MOU）簽署儀式，和衛生福利部長陳時中共同擔任見證人。
Honored to speak w/ @SecAzar to follow up his productive & successful visit. Expressed appreciation for recognizing #TaiwanModel & Taiwan’s leadership in the fight against COVID-19. We’re committed to working together to improve health for all around the world. @bikhim @HHSGov pic.twitter.com/DOjex3HRlP— Taiwan in the US (@TECRO_USA) September 9, 2020