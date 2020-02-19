　
快訊／澳2輕型飛機「高空相撞」4死！機體殘骸散落2地

▲國際最新消息 。（示意圖）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

根據《ABC》最新消息指出，有2架輕型飛機在墨爾本北部相撞，造成4人死亡，目前警方與緊急救援隊已趕往現場，同時也派出一架空中救護機。

報導指出，2架輕型飛機於當地時間19日上午11時25分，在墨爾本北部曼加洛爾（Mangalore）機場附近上空相撞，警消獲報後立刻前往2個不同的墜機現場，根據空拍畫面，飛機殘骸散佈在空地與附近樹林中，共造成4人死亡。

中國爆發武漢肺炎疫情，停泊在日本橫濱港隔離檢疫的鑽石公主號郵輪病例暴增，儼然成為迷你版武漢，郵輪上來自50多個國家地 區的船員與乘客，各國如何因應撤僑，備受關注。

