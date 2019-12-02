　
德州小飛機「高空引擎故障」轉降失敗　機上3人全罹難

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

美國德州聖安東尼奧國際機場（San Antonio International Airport）1日晚間驚傳墜機事故，該架小型飛機自舒格蘭（Sugarland）起飛後，原定飛往伯爾尼（Boerne），但在飛行途中出現引擎故障，決定緊急轉降聖安東尼奧國際機場。只不過，該架飛機最終不幸墜毀於機場北側一處人行道，機上3人全數罹難。

綜合路透、KSAT等外媒報導，墜毀地點位在機場約150碼（約137.6公尺）處，當局獲報後出動至少26名消防人員前往現場支援，當地部分道路已封閉，直到現場調查作業結束為止。

根據FlightAware數據顯示，該架小型飛機的機型為派珀PA24-250（Piper PA-24-250），是一架4人座的固定機翼單引擎飛機。

