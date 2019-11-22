胡錫進：美國在貿易戰裡佔上風　局勢允許其決定何時停戰

▲環球時報總編輯胡錫進。（圖／CFP）
記者馬叔安／綜合報導
陸媒《環球時報》總編輯胡錫進21日在推特發文，直言「美方在中美貿易戰中佔得上風（upper hand）」，而這樣的局勢允許其決定何時結束貿易戰，但是美方距離決定其「如何」結束貿易戰依然很遠，「美方想要二者兼得，那麼它就得換一個對手。」
The US has the upper hand in US-China trade war, which allows it to decide when to end the trade war, but far from enough for it to decide how to end the trade war. The US side wants both, then it needs to change an adversary.— Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) 2019年11月21日
於此之前，胡錫進也在推特批評香港的示威者，直言全世界都能見到他們的瘋狂，「克制的港警和北京當局尊重香港的自治」，但是美國的議員全都對此盲目，「川普總統需要用盲人點字板來簽署法案了。」
Most people in the world can see insanity of HK rioters, restraint of the HK police and Beijing’s respect to HK autonomy. But US lawmakers have gone blind all together. President Trump needs to sign the bill using braille. https://t.co/Dq5kx5alDe— Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) 2019年11月21日
大陸國務院副總理、中美全面經濟對話中方牽頭人劉鶴於16日上午，應約與美國貿易代表萊特海澤（Robert Lighthizer）、財政部長梅努欽（Steven Mnuchin）通話。雙方圍繞第一階段協議的各自核心關切進行了建設性的討論，並將繼續保持密切交流。
美國眾議院議長裴洛西（Nancy Pelosi）21日在多位跨黨派議員的陪同之下，正式將「香港人權與民主法案」（Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act）送出國會，並交由總統川普簽署。