胡錫進：美國在貿易戰裡佔上風　局勢允許其決定何時停戰

▲環球時報總編輯胡錫進。（圖／CFP）

記者馬叔安／綜合報導

陸媒《環球時報》總編輯胡錫進21日在推特發文，直言「美方在中美貿易戰中佔得上風（upper hand）」，而這樣的局勢允許其決定何時結束貿易戰，但是美方距離決定其「如何」結束貿易戰依然很遠，「美方想要二者兼得，那麼它就得換一個對手。」

The US has the upper hand in US-China trade war, which allows it to decide when to end the trade war, but far from enough for it to decide how to end the trade war. The US side wants both, then it needs to change an adversary.