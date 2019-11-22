　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
大陸 大陸焦點 華聞快遞 特派現場 雲視頻

胡錫進：美國在貿易戰裡佔上風　局勢允許其決定何時停戰

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

▲▼環球時報總編輯胡錫進。（圖／CFP）

▲環球時報總編輯胡錫進。（圖／CFP）

記者馬叔安／綜合報導

陸媒《環球時報》總編輯胡錫進21日在推特發文，直言「美方在中美貿易戰中佔得上風（upper hand）」，而這樣的局勢允許其決定何時結束貿易戰，但是美方距離決定其「如何」結束貿易戰依然很遠，「美方想要二者兼得，那麼它就得換一個對手。」

於此之前，胡錫進也在推特批評香港的示威者，直言全世界都能見到他們的瘋狂，「克制的港警和北京當局尊重香港的自治」，但是美國的議員全都對此盲目，「川普總統需要用盲人點字板來簽署法案了。」

大陸國務院副總理、中美全面經濟對話中方牽頭人劉鶴於16日上午，應約與美國貿易代表萊特海澤（Robert Lighthizer）、財政部長梅努欽（Steven Mnuchin）通話。雙方圍繞第一階段協議的各自核心關切進行了建設性的討論，並將繼續保持密切交流。

美國眾議院議長裴洛西（Nancy Pelosi）21日在多位跨黨派議員的陪同之下，正式將「香港人權與民主法案」（Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act）送出國會，並交由總統川普簽署。

►美國會正式送出「香港人權與民主法案」　只等川普簽署立法

►中美經貿磋商牽頭人通話　討論「第一階段協議」核心

►時間存在的意義就是襯托妳的美麗！

ET快訊
「情色女王」壇蜜閃婚漫畫家！結婚日期藏甜蜜原因
娶到辣妻4年天天熱戀！發現竟是「公共人妻」多男冒綠光
超毛！南投死亡車禍　擋風玻璃浮出「猙獰鬼臉」
Her超任性下殺38折！從保養品到生活用品快來買好買滿
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 大陸最新 全站最新

胡錫進：美國在貿易戰裡佔上風　局勢允許其決定何時停戰

今早8人「自行步出」離開理大校園　剩不到百名示威者留守

香港與陸簽署《CEPA》修訂協議　增金融法律等領域開放措施

見美前防長批香港人權與民主法案　王毅：無視暴力談何人權

周杰倫《四面楚歌》上場了！港警「音樂當武器」勸降理大示威者

華聞快遞／前10月福建民企進出口保持兩位數增長

飛機上「用嘴吸尿」37分鐘救人！仁醫：吸第二口就想吐了

有創意！鄭文傑「嫖娼者→政治蒙難者」　環時：英媒將他塑造成義士

增加阻嚇力！港鐵擬向破壞設施者求償　售票機每筆至少40萬元起跳

快訊／港作家「恐懼鳥」失聯8小時　港警晚間證實：他被逮捕了

家遭祝融！無尾熊全身燒傷焦黑 她「英勇脫衣」急衝火場救援...

爸25年前親手拍「產子全紀錄」　見母親忍痛掙扎...她眼淚潰堤

接受一邊一國黨提名不分區立委　陳水扁復出：要蔡總統同意才算數

他開紅光遮臉自拍、用作答紙當傳情書 模仿8+9妹「分手廟會咖」網：太經典

香港議員「毛姨」怒嗆政府濫權　控警察對記者動手：根本故意！

2個月大幼貓遭棄在暗巷原地哭叫 她心疼收編後驚呼：我養的是狗！

台灣「舊鞋救命」海運9千公里 遠赴肯亞徒手清孩童腳上沙蚤

探訪最接近天堂的國度「丹麥」 月薪18萬繳稅60%享終生福利

別再乘以7！狗狗年紀新算法出爐 2歲竟等於「人類42歲」網全驚呆

游泳、泡溫泉當心寄生蟲感染　遇「食腦變形蟲」致死率99%↑

胡錫進：美國在貿易戰裡佔上風　局勢允許其決定何時停戰

今早8人「自行步出」離開理大校園　剩不到百名示威者留守

香港與陸簽署《CEPA》修訂協議　增金融法律等領域開放措施

見美前防長批香港人權與民主法案　王毅：無視暴力談何人權

周杰倫《四面楚歌》上場了！港警「音樂當武器」勸降理大示威者

華聞快遞／前10月福建民企進出口保持兩位數增長

飛機上「用嘴吸尿」37分鐘救人！仁醫：吸第二口就想吐了

有創意！鄭文傑「嫖娼者→政治蒙難者」　環時：英媒將他塑造成義士

增加阻嚇力！港鐵擬向破壞設施者求償　售票機每筆至少40萬元起跳

快訊／港作家「恐懼鳥」失聯8小時　港警晚間證實：他被逮捕了

獨家／《野蠻遊戲》下集拍台灣！　巨石強森「快嘴失言」秒撒嬌

萬里龜吼漁夫市集「蟹蟹您」　搶購限量千元驚喜螃蟹福袋

前白宮俄國顧問：烏克蘭干預2016年大選是俄羅斯捏造的「虛構故事」

警攔查違規騎士...驚見乘客抱著滿頭血的3歲女童！用衛生紙壓傷口仍不斷滲血

桃園市議員服務處「槍擊」案真相出爐　誤會！養鴿者放鞭炮啦

爸出差寄明信片「署名女兒」　內文一看全是「喵喵喵」...媽傻眼

徐永明建議列不分區衝票　柯文哲：以為我智商只有70？

為兒子健康才移民　柯文哲轟王獻極不要臉：花東pm2.5很低、不要在那邊假

一毛未花就栽了！前員工持電擊棒凌晨伏擊　鎖定老闆狠心強盜7萬落跑

天道盟分子強牽重機抵債　A走車廂的140萬還想轉賣

地表最強！賣淫模特兒外型完美　露點喬奶讓警方好害羞

大陸熱門新聞

完了我的雙11快遞！貨車燃燒「9噸包裹全爛」

街上遇情敵！他雙腳遭斬左腿當場分離

飛機上「用嘴吸尿」　仁醫：第二口就想吐

港作家失聯8小時　警：他被捕了

環時：英媒將鄭文傑塑造成義士有意思

老人搭機膀胱快爆！仁醫用嘴幫吸尿

他胸部瘋長…醫生輕碰「乳汁噴射半米遠」

鄭文傑稱遭刑求！陸公開他3進「嫖妓場所」影片

港鐵擬向破壞設施者求償　售票機每筆40萬元起跳

中大校長段崇智住院已6天！發言人：康復中

飯店門口神秘旅行袋露出「男孩的頭」

工地哥4公尺高失足墜樓　慘遭「鋼筋貫穿身體」

期末考作弊！大四生被退學「怒告學校」

鄭文傑稱遭刑求！耿爽：他對違法行為供認不諱

更多熱門

相關新聞

卜睿哲：《香港民主法案》影響貿易談判

卜睿哲：《香港民主法案》影響貿易談判

美國眾議院議長裴洛西（Nancy Pelosi）21日正式將《香港人權與民主法案》送交總統川普（Donald Trump）簽署。美國在台協會（AIT）前主席卜睿哲（Richard Bush）表示，在各界對於法案效力解讀不同的狀況下，可能會導致過度反應或是輕忽，這不僅會造成香港抗議群眾的危險，也會讓中美貿易談判陷入危機。

APEC企業領袖熱門投資區　中美擠出3名外

APEC企業領袖熱門投資區　中美擠出3名外

大摩：中美二、三階段協議遙不可期

大摩：中美二、三階段協議遙不可期

傳劉鶴邀美代表赴北京　下周會談

傳劉鶴邀美代表赴北京　下周會談

不爽輸三星　川普考慮豁免蘋果關稅

不爽輸三星　川普考慮豁免蘋果關稅

關鍵字：

胡錫進中美貿易戰

讀者迴響

發燒話題

李興文兒子 乾拌麵 反送中 韓國瑜 王令麟 尹衍樑 謝震武 5G 眼霜 王令麟 柯文哲 柯P 12強 林志玲 金馬獎 唇筆 王令麟 黃寶慧 地震 雪莉身亡 香港 石虎 大老闆傳奇 颱風即時 王令麟 Lexus 許智傑 眼霜 吳宗憲 黃寶慧 王令麟 聯華食品 郭台銘 總統大選 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 乾拌麵12強 王令麟 台新金控 黃瀞瑩 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 黃寶慧 王令麟 許智傑 大金冷氣 國泰世華 黃寶慧 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 王令麟 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 誰摔死了李新 黃寶慧 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 王令麟 頂新 黃寶慧 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 聲林之王 王令麟 希爾思評價 川普 東森購物 社畜時代 UFO 王令麟 外星人 黃寶慧 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 黃寶慧 卓柏卡布拉 王令麟 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 膝蓋痛 做臉 護膚 SPA 美容 房仲 新政策 美容保養 護膚 做臉 黃寶慧 安新建經

熱門新聞

流浪女討7元買飯　秒被路人擊斃

點簡訊連結　手機秒被盜刷9千元

迪卡儂斥資8000萬　全台最大旗艦店落腳高雄

借超商廁所　她等10分鐘拿硬幣開門…裡頭場景曝光

千萬網美遭閨蜜背叛　起底小三辣照曝光

完了我的雙11快遞！貨車燃燒「9噸包裹全爛」

吳佩慈認了辭退台灣技師！紀曉波欠250億帶全家搬走

妹子躲門後「伸手取餐」　熊貓臉紅

她生女被冷落！夫「改娶嫩陸妻」秒懷雙胞結果傻眼

別再乘以7！狗狗人類年紀最新換算法

街上遇情敵！他雙腳遭斬左腿當場分離

超兇妹子摔車巨球+蜜桃炸出！鄉民神出「女神級本尊」

李光洙拿青龍了！上台嚇到結巴

國軍戰技培訓喊卡　館長：我醒了、我放棄

子涵破壞行規遭「淫窟組織」封殺

更多

最夯影音

更多
家遭祝融！無尾熊全身燒傷焦黑 她「英勇脫衣」急衝火場救援...

家遭祝融！無尾熊全身燒傷焦黑 她「英勇脫衣」急衝火場救援...
爸25年前親手拍「產子全紀錄」　見母親忍痛掙扎...她眼淚潰堤

爸25年前親手拍「產子全紀錄」　見母親忍痛掙扎...她眼淚潰堤

接受一邊一國黨提名不分區立委　陳水扁復出：要蔡總統同意才算數

接受一邊一國黨提名不分區立委　陳水扁復出：要蔡總統同意才算數

他開紅光遮臉自拍、用作答紙當傳情書 模仿8+9妹「分手廟會咖」網：太經典

他開紅光遮臉自拍、用作答紙當傳情書 模仿8+9妹「分手廟會咖」網：太經典

香港議員「毛姨」怒嗆政府濫權　控警察對記者動手：根本故意！

香港議員「毛姨」怒嗆政府濫權　控警察對記者動手：根本故意！

熱門快報

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

App新玩法更新囉！用少少點數換Apple watch等大獎！

找屋族的福音報到

找屋族的福音報到

即刻下載全新東森房屋APP，您的家，東森房屋為您找到更好

即時／56屆金馬獎特別報導

即時／56屆金馬獎特別報導

金馬入圍內幕大公開！你最愛的導演明星上榜了嗎？

總統大選最新消息看這裡！

總統大選最新消息看這裡！

決戰0111，未來自己做主！ ETtoday與你一起掌握最新選舉脈動

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

每周六21-22點鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》，全新節目《慧眼看天下》帶您掌握國際!

東森盃捷運車站設計大賽

東森盃捷運車站設計大賽

第一屆東森盃捷運車站設計策展大賽開跑囉~ 總獎金30萬元等你來參加，快來報名！！

ETtoday房產雲

ETtoday房產雲

即時房產新聞、最新建案採訪、各類收納秘訣、買屋租屋故事，讓您快速掌握房產脈動

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面