暑假逛美術館…6歲童遭人「從10F往下丟」尖叫四起　路人合力壓制嫌犯

英國一名6歲男童4日與家人前往泰特現代美術館（Tate Modern）時，因不明原因遭人從10樓丟下，墜落在5樓屋頂上，身受重傷。目擊者指出，聽到一陣撞擊聲，接著景觀台上傳來尖叫聲，還有一名女性大喊著「他是我兒子」，接著眾人合力將17歲嫌犯壓倒在地，等待警方到場，目前仍未查出這名嫌犯與男童的關係。

倫敦救護人員指出，當地時間4日下午2點40分左右接獲報案，火速趕往現場後，發現一名6歲的男童倒在泰特現代美術館5樓屋頂，重傷昏迷，緊急用直升機將男童送往醫院，傷勢嚴重，目前仍在觀察。目擊者巴恩菲爾德（Nancy Barnfield）表示，當時她與兒子正在10樓參觀，準備離開時聽到一聲巨響，還有女性尖叫喊著「我的兒子在哪裡」，接著有十幾個人衝向一名男子，並將他壓倒在地。

巴恩菲爾德說，該名遭壓制的男子滿臉鬍子、身穿藍色上衣，「我曾注意到他，因為他沒有在欣賞美術作品，而已手放在背後到處走動，盯著來來去去的人看。」據目擊者形容，在警方抵達之前，這名遭壓制的17歲嫌犯非常冷靜，看起來完全不像剛把一名男童丟下樓。

