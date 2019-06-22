更新／夏威夷高空跳傘飛機「起飛1分鐘墜毀起火」　機上9人全罹難

▲ 當局證實，機上9人全數罹難 。（圖／路透）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

美國夏威夷運輸部證實，一架雙引擎飛機21日在歐胡島（Oahu）東北部迪林漢機場（Dillingham Airfield）附近墜毀起火，機上9人全數罹難。根據最新消息，發生事故的飛機隸屬於「歐胡島跳傘中心」（Oahu Parachute Center），這架「KingAir A90」飛機起飛後約莫1分鐘就墜毀。

消防單位表示，當局是在周五晚間約6時30分左右接獲通報，消防隊員趕到現場時，失事班機殘骸已被火勢吞沒，冒出的濃煙就連數英里外的地方都能看見。目擊者指出，飛機失事當下發出一聲巨響，接著黑煙竄出，而飛機已完全燒毀，「這根本沒有人能活得下來。」

事發後，該地區的高速公路已經關閉。檀香山消防局長尼佛斯（Manuel Neves）表示，當局目前正在收集相關訊息。市長Kirk Caldwell則說，他正在持續關注這起事件的進展，「此刻，我們心繫遇難者家屬親友，為他們祈禱。」



#HDH update: With extreme sadness HDOT reports there were 9 souls on board the King Air twin engine plane that went down near Dillingham Airfield with no apparent survivors.

I am closely following the tragic developments out of Dillingham Airfield this evening. At this time our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims.