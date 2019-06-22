　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

更新／夏威夷高空跳傘飛機「起飛1分鐘墜毀起火」　機上9人全罹難

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

顯圖勿用 ▲▼ 美國夏威夷21日發生墜機事件，機上9人全數罹難 。（圖／路透）

▲ 當局證實，機上9人全數罹難 。（圖／路透）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

美國夏威夷運輸部證實，一架雙引擎飛機21日在歐胡島（Oahu）東北部迪林漢機場（Dillingham Airfield）附近墜毀起火，機上9人全數罹難。根據最新消息，發生事故的飛機隸屬於「歐胡島跳傘中心」（Oahu Parachute Center），這架「KingAir A90」飛機起飛後約莫1分鐘就墜毀。

消防單位表示，當局是在周五晚間約6時30分左右接獲通報，消防隊員趕到現場時，失事班機殘骸已被火勢吞沒，冒出的濃煙就連數英里外的地方都能看見。目擊者指出，飛機失事當下發出一聲巨響，接著黑煙竄出，而飛機已完全燒毀，「這根本沒有人能活得下來。」

事發後，該地區的高速公路已經關閉。檀香山消防局長尼佛斯（Manuel Neves）表示，當局目前正在收集相關訊息。市長Kirk Caldwell則說，他正在持續關注這起事件的進展，「此刻，我們心繫遇難者家屬親友，為他們祈禱。」
 

14：28 出版

17：31 更新

ET快訊
影／2分鐘到山下！熱心女每天跳300米懸崖「幫同事送熱飯」
LIVE／韓國瑜大進場！20萬「人手一機」照亮夜色　激動淚喊
1歲女嬰疑遭褓母虐待！顱內出血「終生癱瘓」...單親爸傷心欲
直播／韓國瑜台中造勢「旗海飄揚」韓粉擠爆

關鍵字：夏威夷,墜機,北美要聞

點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

獲釋後司法大樓迷路「多關2天」　她誤開逃生門離奇受困54hrs

9月男嬰哭錯時機！爸媽「激戰前醒來」　哇哇大哭下場…慘遭悶死

素食主義媽「轉性嗑生肉」健康變回25歲　終結便秘每天超順暢

更新／夏威夷高空跳傘飛機「起飛1分鐘墜毀起火」　機上9人全罹難

小黑熊不怕生「慘被安樂死」！　人類亂餵食是主因

北韓1100萬人營養不足！　聯合國人權報告員：樂見南韓糧食援助

「俄羅斯是占領者」喬治亞240人抗議受傷　普丁宣布禁飛令

裸女拍影片「玉體激戰輪胎」　天真往樓下丟…少女當場被砸破腦

老爸遭盤查僵持10秒　2警舉槍「狂轟34顆子彈」…全身都是洞慘死

快訊／巴黎市中心6樓公寓大火　已知3死「1人跳窗亡」28輕重傷

鴨群迷路！警察機動隊出手救援　持大箭頭引導 網笑：牠們看得懂？

消暑聖地！台南室內水上樂園　漂漂河、360度滑水道還有SPA

鄧紫棋《新說唱》導師當到崩潰　後台爆哭求：能不能找瑋柏

小S屁孩魂上身拿水潑信　下一秒見狀...立馬下跪道歉

鸚鵡姐妹花埋頭瘋玩「躲貓貓」　聽媽喊名字秒彈起萌回：在這裡～

史上最醜iPhone 11來了！ 「方形三鏡頭」成定局

李玟、蔡依林尬舞合唱So Crazy+怪美的　加碼SWAG版好心情！！

和王子「好哥兒們13年」NO跨越界線　鬼鬼突結巴：怎麼了怎麼辦...

世界是公平的！她扛百萬學貸闖紐約　屏東女孩超勵志演講2萬人感動推爆

5週年限定！日本環球影城必看全新「霍格華茲魔法光雕秀」只到11月

獲釋後司法大樓迷路「多關2天」　她誤開逃生門離奇受困54hrs

9月男嬰哭錯時機！爸媽「激戰前醒來」　哇哇大哭下場…慘遭悶死

素食主義媽「轉性嗑生肉」健康變回25歲　終結便秘每天超順暢

更新／夏威夷高空跳傘飛機「起飛1分鐘墜毀起火」　機上9人全罹難

小黑熊不怕生「慘被安樂死」！　人類亂餵食是主因

北韓1100萬人營養不足！　聯合國人權報告員：樂見南韓糧食援助

「俄羅斯是占領者」喬治亞240人抗議受傷　普丁宣布禁飛令

裸女拍影片「玉體激戰輪胎」　天真往樓下丟…少女當場被砸破腦

老爸遭盤查僵持10秒　2警舉槍「狂轟34顆子彈」…全身都是洞慘死

快訊／巴黎市中心6樓公寓大火　已知3死「1人跳窗亡」28輕重傷

王金平23日彰化雲林成立金平之友會　張麗善王惠美確定不出席

娶走《甄嬛》唐藝昕！　被問婚事…張若昀嗆「你管得著嗎」睡醒秒道歉

12強中華隊黑馬？　陳晨威樂意為國效力

花蓮韓粉封「護國大法師」再跑台中場　中暑！刮痧再上「為國家祈福」

快訊／韓國瑜大進場200公尺走16min！　20萬韓粉「手機銀河」照亮台中

全台最大南瓜在淡水　瓜農林建訓種出903斤南瓜拿下冠軍寶座

謝佳見裸脫只剩內褲秀6塊肌　貼臉看安俊朋畫面好「基」情！

刺青選這部位會留疤！醫曝「4忠告」：刺這2色還會過敏

中職／統一獅傷兵慢慢歸隊　羅國龍二軍出賽狀況再觀察

球球正面頂她「巨胸形狀全露」！　雙人花式喝珍奶…4萬人暴動了

國際熱門新聞

16歲男控女老師誘惑　經驗豐富..

雪橇犬末日水上飄　照片震撼全球

夏威夷高空跳傘飛機墜毀9死

印度巴士急轉彎墜山谷44死29..

熟女到餐廳用膳　巨鼠掉到菜單上

裝網球碗是稀世香爐！拍賣得1...

辣妹拍影片「裸體丟輪胎」　路人..

拒合影！正妹地勤被3醉男踹打

少年分屍少女煮成「人肉湯」販賣

電子煙爆炸　17歲男牙齒下巴被..

俄宣布釋放「鯨魚監獄」近百鯨魚

女護士色誘男學生開房　入獄60..

空病床旁乖坐　黑犬傻等過世主人..

男百貨跳樓爆頭！驚成芭達雅自殺..

更多熱門

相關新聞

小熊不怕生卻被安樂死　關鍵是人類

美國俄勒岡州斯科金斯谷公園（Scoggins Valley Park）一隻約2、3歲的小黑熊被安樂死，而背後原因與人類有關，因為牠太過習慣與人們相處，甚至許多遊客還會跟牠自拍。但專家表示，熊一旦習慣被餵養，就會把人類與食物聯想在一起，未來有可能威脅到人們的安全。最終，當局認定「遷移」已無法解決此種依賴性，不得不執行安樂死。

「魔鬼洞鱂魚」在沙漠活了5萬年

華為起訴美國商務部：無故扣押電信設備

官員爆ICE將在10城市逮捕移民

川普任命新國防部長艾思博

讀者迴響

發燒話題

賀一航驟逝 秋行軍蟲 謝忻不倫阿翔 長榮罷工 江明學 羅志祥于大夢 王令麟 反送中遊行 林志玲結婚 阿羅哈客運 地震 金曲獎 NBA選秀 王令麟 馬如龍 東大門夜市燒毀 聖母峰 蒼井優閃婚 喬喬 隨機殺人 王令麟 具荷拉 許志安 日暈 黃捷 秦偉性侵 李兆基 王令麟 復仇者聯盟 生死接線員 朴有天退演藝圈 郭台銘 總統大選 張敏 陳偉殷 Uniqlo 王令麟 高圓圓 我們與惡的距離 酒駕修法 中職轉播 愛山林 曾沛慈 王令麟 潤娥 山下智久 吳慷仁 歐陽娜娜 雞排妹 TWICE 木曜4超玩 冰與火之歌 王令麟 安以軒懷孕 統一發票 勝利退演藝圈 台新金控 甲山林 王令麟 王柏融 王金平 中國信託慈善基金會 理科太太 王令麟 瀧正則吸毒 有馬妹 大S汪小菲 戴資穎 王令麟 蔡英文 許智傑 張庭瑚 乙武洋匡 大金冷氣 王令麟 橋本有菜 國泰世華 國泰金 唐鳳家暴 王令麟 郭婞淳退休 廖峻中風 習近平 王令麟 劉至翰離婚 貴婦奈奈 非洲豬瘟 王令麟 和泰汽車 東森房屋 防彈少年團BTS 中華航空 優適活 王令麟 誰摔死了李新 味全 網紅空姐 徐若瑄 周子瑜 袁惟仁昏迷 王令麟 膝蓋痛 柯文哲 柯P 林書豪 九二共識 信義房屋 王令麟 董梓甯 韓國瑜 頂新 王令麟 聲林之王 蒼井空 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 王令麟 吉澤明步 宋仲基宋慧喬 大金空調 東森自然美 黃瀞瑩 張鈞甯 江俊翰吸毒 王令麟 颱風即時 聲林之王 孫安佐 王令麟 迪麗熱巴 希爾思評價 馬如風猝逝 郭雪芙 蔣友柏離婚 王令麟 川普 停班停課 東森購物 吳建豪離婚 社畜時代 彩美旬果 王令麟 UFO 外星人 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 火星 王令麟 波多野結衣 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 王令麟 綜藝玩很大 周杰倫昆凌 隋棠 尼斯湖水怪 王令麟 聲林之王 希爾思 乃木坂46 新垣結衣 王令麟 金門防疫戰 膝蓋痛 吳奇隆劉詩詩 微熱山丘 王令麟 錦榮Akemi

熱門新聞

長榮航太修飛機員工怒了：我們被踩得最爛

挨轟花6500萬清淤！韓粉PO前後對照圖　全網驚呆

屏東女孩還清百萬學貸演講　2萬人感動推爆

台灣藍鵲全身螞蟻狂抖　看完長腦

小甜甜被嗆「急著撇清謝忻」傻眼回擊！

郭台銘搭捷運回家坐博愛座！隨扈緊張

第一次搭飛機巧遇罷工！大學生畢旅夢碎

操場埋屍…兒崩潰：那晚怪手冒雨填土

鏡頭前喬ＯＯ！蕾菈錄影沒穿內衣

長榮前地勤嗆空服員：只證明自己賺不夠多

謝忻爆「後台很硬」準備反擊！報復被阿翔切割

小7買雪糕99元　網一看扛整箱回家

日本書包好市多上架　買不買網戰翻

空姐到公司發現被鎖ID卡變罷工　長榮：曾詢問過但一直未表態

包棟只要500元！花蓮隱藏版佛心民宿

更多

最夯影音

更多

鴨群迷路！警察機動隊出手救援　持大箭頭引導 網笑：牠們看得懂？

消暑聖地！台南室內水上樂園　漂漂河、360度滑水道還有SPA

鄧紫棋《新說唱》導師當到崩潰　後台爆哭求：能不能找瑋柏

小S屁孩魂上身拿水潑信　下一秒見狀...立馬下跪道歉

鸚鵡姐妹花埋頭瘋玩「躲貓貓」　聽媽喊名字秒彈起萌回：在這裡～

熱門快報

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

每周六21-22點鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》，全新節目《慧眼看天下》帶您掌握國際!

這就是街舞2易烊千璽燃炸

羅志祥.易烊千璽.吳建豪.韓庚battle炸現場!每周日20:00台灣網路獨家

輕鬆看新聞 三百萬大獎加碼大放送！

看新聞蒐集金幣，日抽7-11 50元購物金，週抽掃地機器人、SOGO禮券等大獎！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面