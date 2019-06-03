　
【英語多益通】想向諾曼第登陸老兵「致敬」英文怎麼說？

諾曼第著名景玷之一：加特維爾燈塔。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲  諾曼第著名景玷之一：加特維爾燈塔。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

文／羅伊伶 Janet Lo

今年6月6日是諾曼第登陸75周年（75th anniversary of D-Day），為了紀念這場二戰的重要戰役，美國600家戲院將重新放映經典二戰電影「搶救雷恩大兵」。這部由史蒂芬·史匹柏在1998年執導的電影不但榮獲當年奧斯卡最佳導演獎在內的5項大獎，全球總票房更高達4.8億美元。就讓我們從諾曼第登陸75周年，學會一些多益關鍵字吧！

史無前例的 unprecedented

諾曼第戰役為何如此重要，除了它是將歐洲從納粹手中解放的重要戰役之外，也是迄今人類近代史上規模最大的一次海上登陸作戰。

Soldiers have crossed the seas in ships for several thousand years to assail their enemies on foreign shores, but in terms of scale and intention, the amphibious assault on the Normandy coast was unprecedented.
（數千年來軍人皆是乘船跨海攻擊在異國海岸上的敵人，不過論規模或意圖，諾曼第沿岸的兩棲襲擊可說是史無前例。）

unprecedented其實是由許多字根組成的，拆解開來後就會比較容易理解。我們先從其中的precede看起，動詞precede意思是「在…之前、領先」，往後加上「-ent」就變成名詞precedent「先例」，再往後加上字尾「-ed」則成了形容詞precedented「在先的、有前例的」。若是在前頭加上字首「un」，便是相反詞「史無前例」的意思。不過precedented這個形容詞現在幾乎不再使用了，現在「有前例的」形容詞用字是與名詞相同的precedent。

precedent作為名詞較形容詞型態常見且實用，像是我們提到「開先例」，就可以用set a precedent或create a precedent來描述，而「破例」的英文就是break (with) precedent。

I never allow my son to use his smartphone during mealtimes because I don't want to set a bad precedent.
（我通常不准兒子在吃飯時間使用手機，因為我不想開這個不良先例。）

The golf club has broken with precedent and elected a female president.
（高爾夫球社打破前例推選出一位女社長。）

慶祝、紀念 commemorate/memorialize

諾曼第戰役在一天內便造成數萬人死亡，然而它也是促使第二次世界大戰結束，讓歐洲重獲自由的戰役，因此每周年皆會舉辦活動歡慶這場值得紀念的事件。

The 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings will be commemorated with military parades, firework displays, airdrops, giant picnics, concerts, and military camp re-enactments.
（為了慶祝諾曼地登陸75周年，將會有軍隊遊行、煙火表演、傘兵空投、大型野餐、音樂會以及軍營重現等活動。）

commemorate的字首「com」有「一起、共同」之意，而中間的「memor」跟memory源自同一個字根「記得的、留心的」，因此commemorate為紀念、慶祝的意思。

常見的同義字是celebrate，不過這兩個「慶祝」的用法會有情境上的差異，通常commemorate是用在替較大的事件或偉大的人物慶祝，並且是透過大型活動、儀式等方式來紀念這些人物或事件。而celebrate除了大事的慶祝，一般生活中的小事物皆可使用且不限慶祝方式。通常commemorate可以用celebrate來代換，但像替朋友慶生這種情境便只能使用celebrate而不能使用commemorate。

Helen’s birthday is coming up and we’re planning to celebrate her birthday in the best steakhouse downtown.
（海倫的生日快到了，我們正計畫要在市中心最棒的牛排館替她慶祝。）

另一個很接近commemorate用法的同義字為memorialize，此字較著重於紀念重大事件與人物。將此字拆開後，前面的memorial是形容詞「紀念的」，例如Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall（國父紀念館）和228 Peace Memorial Day（二二八和平紀念日）都是用memorial這個字，memorial後面接上「-ize」字尾便成了紀念的動詞。

致敬 pay tribute to

每年6月6日分別在法國、英國、美國及加拿大等地皆會舉行諾曼第登陸的周年紀念活動，不過最盛大的慶典及展覽絕對是在法國諾曼第。

Each year, thousands of people descend on Normandy in France to pay tribute to those who fought to liberate Europe and remember those who never returned.
（每年都會有好幾千人湧入法國諾曼第，向曾對抗納粹解放歐洲的軍人及死者們致敬。）

tribute是敬意的名詞，同時也有讚頌及貢品的意思，原拉丁文字根「tribuere」有allot「分配」及pay「付款」等含意。此外，pay tribute to只能用在人身上，pay homage to someone為其同義字，常用在成就非凡貢獻良多的人或是已逝世的偉人身上。

Tonight we gather here to pay tribute to one of the greatest actors of all time.
（今晚我們凝聚在此向有史以來最厲害的演員致敬。）

在多益測驗中有幾個包含tribute的常考單字，如contribute和distribute，contribute的「con」為「共同」，加上tribute便延伸出貢獻的意思。

Anyone who is interested in start-up companies is welcome to contribute and help us reach our goal.
（任何對新創公司有興趣的人，歡迎提出貢獻幫我們一起達成目標。）

而distribute的「dis」有individually「個人地」之意，再搭配上tribute字根分配的意思，便成了分配、發放的動詞，例如在路上發送傳單（distribute flyers）和發送小手冊（distribute pamphlets）。

Working in coordination with the Human Resources Department, Payroll staff compute and distribute employee compensation accurately.
（薪資專員與人資部門密切合作以精準計算及分發員工的酬勞。）

看完了文章，我們來透過諾曼第紀念活動的邀請函內容，測試一下自己的多益閱讀能力吧！

多益模擬試題：

NORMANDY D-DAY FESTIVAL 2019
Every year since 2007, the Normandy D-Day Festival, organized by the tourist offices in Bayeux and several of the D-Day Landing Beaches, _____(1)_____ the triumphal arrival of the liberators. For this very special anniversary, an unprecedented _____(2)_____ of festive events will take place from 25 May to 16 June. Come and enjoy parachute landings, musical firework displays, picnics, parades, concerts and exhibitions!

1. (A) commemorates
    (B) commemorating
    (C) commemorated
    (D) commemorative

2. (A) itinerary
    (B) program
    (C) reminder
    (D) schedule

解析：

1. 正解為(A)。從邀請函中可知道，the Normandy D-Day Festival（諾曼第登陸歡慶活動）為此句的主詞，且前面提到Every year since 2007即自2007年的每一年皆會慶祝，因此必須使用現在式第三人稱單數的動詞，選項(B)為現在分詞、(C)為過去式、(D)為形容詞，因此答案為(A)commemorates第三人稱單數動詞。

2. 正解為(B)。選項(A)為「路線」、(C)為「提醒」、(D)為「時間表」，因此僅(B) 「節目表」符合句意。

翻譯：
2019年諾曼第登陸歡慶活動
自2007年起，由巴約遊客諮詢處與幾個諾曼第海灘共同策劃的諾曼第登陸歡慶活動每年皆會慶祝解救者的凱旋歸來，為了這個特別的週年紀念日，自5月25日至6月16日將會舉行一系列史無前例的歡慶活動，快來享受傘兵空投、音樂煙火秀、野餐、遊行、音樂會及各式展覽吧！

