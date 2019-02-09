快訊／川金二會地點確定！　川普：將於越南「河內」與金正恩見面

記者陳宛貞／編譯

美國總統川普（Donald Trump）於當地時間8日在推特上宣布，與北韓領導人金正恩的第二次峰會確定將於越南河內舉行，日期為本月27至28日。他提到，「我很期待見到金委員長並推動和平發展！」

川普5日發表任內第二次國情咨文時證實，「川金二會」將於27至28日於越南登場，但並未公布將於哪一座城市會晤；8日才終於透過推特表示，「我方代表剛剛結束一場很有收穫的會談，商定與金正恩舉行二次峰會的時間與日期。峰會將在2月27日與28日在越南河內舉行。我很期待見到金委員長並推動和平發展！」

他隨後也發文表示，「在金正恩的領導之下，北韓將成為一個經濟強國。他可能會讓某些人感到驚訝，但我一點都不感到驚訝，因為我早就認識他、完全清楚他有多能幹。北韓將成為另外一種火箭——經濟火箭！」

My representatives have just left North Korea after a very productive meeting and an agreed upon time and date for the second Summit with Kim Jong Un. It will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 27 & 28. I look forward to seeing Chairman Kim & advancing the cause of peace!

North Korea, under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, will become a great Economic Powerhouse. He may surprise some but he won’t surprise me, because I have gotten to know him & fully understand how capable he is. North Korea will become a different kind of Rocket - an Economic one!